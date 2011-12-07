* Paris and Berlin want backing for new EU treaty
* Any misgivings have to be overcome quickly
* Pressure high for breakthrough at EU summit
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Dec 8 France and Germany are to
sound out conservative European leaders on Thursday about their
plan to defuse the euro zone's debt crisis, eager to rally
support before a high-stakes EU summit.
Paris and Berlin need to win backing quickly for their
crisis plan, which aims to amend the European Union's Lisbon
treaty to toughen budget discipline, if they are to have it
ready as they hope by March.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel have
a chance to rally some other leaders behind their masterplan
before the EU summit at a congress of the conservative European
People's Party on Thursday in Marseille, southern France.
With many details still to be hammered out, Sarkozy and
Merkel want to secure other EU countries' support at the summit
starting late Thursday in Brussels and scheduled to end on
Friday.
But a senior German official dampened hopes for a
breakthrough at the summit while, in contrast, France's finance
minister said the leaders of the two countries would not leave
Brussels until a "powerful" deal had emerged.
If all 27 EU states do not support more fiscal union by
adapting the treaty, which took eight years to negotiate, then
Sarkozy and Merkel want the 17 euro zone countries to go ahead
alone with more integration.
The French and German leaders are due to arrive at mid
morning in Marseille, and Sarkozy is due to make a speech at
1230 GMT. He and Merkel are both due to hold bilateral meetings
later with Spanish Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy before
they head to Brussels.
"We need more binding and more ambitious rules and
commitments for the euro area member states," Sarkozy and Merkel
wrote in a letter to European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, who has made his own proposals for tackling the crisis.
"They should reflect that sharing a single currency means
sharing responsibility for the euro area as a whole," the letter
added.
THE ART OF BUILDING A CONSENSUS
The Franco-German plan would change the EU's treaty to slap
automatic penalties on countries that overshoot deficit targets.
The sanctions could be stopped only if three quarters of euro
zone countries are against them.
Not all euro zone countries are comfortable with all the
French and German proposals, with Finland opposed to their call
for majority votes on major policy decisions.
"Finland's view is very clear, our stance is that unanimity
is required in decision making ... and that is the view Finland
will promote going forward as well," Finnish Finance Minister
Jutta Urpilainen told reporters on Wednesday in Helsinki.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled last
week that an overhaul of the euro zone's fiscal rules would be
the condition for the central bank playing a greater role in
calming the debt crisis.
With financial market doubts hanging over the euro zone's
EFSF financial rescue fund, many economists say that the most
effective way of getting a grip on the crisis would be for the
ECB to play a more aggressive role.
As EU leaders prepare for their summit, the ECB will meet in
Frankfurt on Thursday for a monetary policy meeting at which
economists widely expect it to cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to a record low of 1.0 percent
In a sign of concern about the crisis beyond Europe, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has met Sarkozy and Draghi
among other top officials during a whistlestop tour of Europe to
seek a breakthrough in the debt crisis.
EU leaders attending the Marseille congress are due to head
to Brussels mid afternoon in time for a summit dinner, likely to
run late into the night with many details about the crisis plan
to be worked out.