MARSEILLE France Dec 8 The following are
remarks by EU leaders at a meeting of the conservative European
People's Party in Marseille, southern France, ahead of an EU
summit in Brussels.
ANGELA MERKEL, German Chancellor in a speech
"We'll find good solutions (in Brussels) and we'll thus be
taking one further step to overcome this crisis. But it won't be
ended with one fell swoop but instead will take years of hard
work."
"Words alone aren't believed anymore because we didn't
always back up our words. And that's why we need more ties and,
to my mind, treaty changes ... so that the Commission in
particular gets more responsibility. We will have to bow to the
will of the Commission more than in the past, when member
states, even Germany, watered down the rules. And that's what's
at stake (in Brussels) today and tomorrow."
NICOLAS SARKOZY, French president, in a speech
"If there is no deal on Friday, there will be no second
chance."
"The entire world is asking us to make political choices.
Europe will be 28 with our Croatian friend."
"We need structural changes, we want this to happen for 27
(EU member states) so that nobody is left behind, but our bigger
aim is that nobody opposes the reform of Europe. We want the 27
but if there is a blockage inside the 27 then we will pass to 17
and say to anyone who wants to join the reform of 17 is welcome.
"We must go to the end of the discussion. I do not believe
in protectionism. ... but I want trade to be loyal."
"Europe cannot be the most open (trade) zone in the world
and then not translate the word reciprocity in its own
discussions. I want us to rethink the question of competition."
"We need to talk about a real European industrial policy."
"This congress could be a historic congress and I hope it
will be for the best, certainly not for the worst."
"Never has the risk of Europe exploding been so big.
Europe is facing an extremely dangerous situation."
"If we want to find an accord, and we have to, we need the
courage to make a fair diagnosis. This diagnosis is that the
euro, which should inspire confidence, is not inspiring this
confidence."
"The diagnosis is that we have a few weeks to decide because
time is working against us. If we do not agree on this I fear we
will not agree on anything."
"How to get out of this? ... We must reform Europe, we must
rethink Europe. If we don't have the courage to do it, the same
causes will produce the same effect. If we don't have the
courage to do it the people will rise up against us."
"More the years pass, the more I believe in Europe.
MARIANO RAJOY, Spanish prime minister elect
"I'm convinced our economic problems will only be resolved
if the Spanish economy returns to strong growth. For this to
happen, we need to reduce our sovereign debt risk, take
structural reforms which will aid growth and competitiveness,
stimulate savings and increase our exports."
"The euro zone countries need to make deep budget
adjustments, eliminate unproductive spending and make long term
fiscal plans. We need structural reforms to stimulate growth and
win competitiveness. But, for these reforms to assure a new
Europe, it's important, now, without any delay, to use all
available means and resources to stop the hemorrhaging of
sovereign debt."
"We need greater budgetary rigor and establish additional
controls to stop a crisis such as this happening again. We must
do it. And if, for all this, we need to modify Treaties, we must
modify them. We must do everything in our power to strengthen
the European Union."
JOSE MANUEL BARROSO, European Commission president
"Without strong governance, it will be difficult to maintain
monetary union."
"Yes to sovereignty, to shared sovereignty in Europe."
"I think we can find a compromise tonight and tomorrow."
"The summit that we are going to ... tonight in Brussels is
indeed a crucial one. What I expect from all heads of
governments is that they don't come saying what they cannot do
but what they will do for Europe.
"All the world is watching us and what the world (expects)
from us is not more national problems but European solutions. At
the core of this crisis there is a problem of confidence and
credibility, this is why we, at the European Commission, support
more convergence, more discipline. It is extremely important
that we all together, (the whole) European Union shows that the
euro is irreversible."
ENDA KENNY, Irish prime minister
"We need decisiveness and clarity and simplicity from
European leaders."
"It's important that decisions be made and that they be
implemented."
"Ireland can be the first example of a country using
solidarity and support ... to emerge from a bailout situation."
"I strongly support the idea of stronger fiscal governance
in the euro zone and throughout Europe."
"New rules alone will not be enough to bring stability to
the euro zone, we have to take clear decisions now. We've got to
be able to prove and demonstrate that when we make decisions we
are prepared to stand by those decisions."
"It is time that we look pragmatically and we listen to the
options for Europe in terms of the current crisis and how we
move forward... with the accession of other countries."
FREDERIK REINFELDT, Swedish prime minister, in speech
"When states are unable to manage their economies it is the
citizens that will have to pay."
"Let us deliver the answers on how to restore confidence to
financial markets. Let us also show that we want to take on this
challenge with a solid foundation.
"We must realise the virtue of sound public finances.
(on arrival) "We are open to discussions on how we can
construct the measures to get better fiscal discipline."
"We respect that the euro zone wants their own meetings and
take part of the responsibility on their own ... But we want to
stick with the 27 concept of course because all of us are
members of the European Union and we want to have our influence.
We want to keep the European project together."
"It's important to remember that the markets are looking at
whether we get enough firepower in a firewall and if we do
enough when it comes to increasing fiscal discipline and also
reforms in the most troubled countries."
"There are the solutions. Additional changes in treaties
that might take a longer time might be needed but I don't think
that's the solution that markets following us are actually
looking for."
TRAIAN BASESCU, Romanian president
"Romania would like to participate in any decisions on the
euro zone, because this will affect the lives of people in
Romania."
"The solution is to remain a Europe of 27 members and not a
Europe of 17."
PETR NECAS, Czech prime minister, (in comments from Prague)
"We prefer the stabilisation changes to the primary law to
be done in the format of the entire EU-27.
"We expect the changes to affect only euro zone countries."
"We can imagine a path, which we do not see as the best one,
which we do not prefer but can imagine, a path of an
intergovernmental agreement among the euro zone countries."
"We cannot imagine that the Czech Republic would lose budget
sovereignty and that the rules for the euro zone countries would
also apply to countries outside the euro zone."
SILVIO BERLUSCONI, leader of main Italian party (on arrival)
"Germany's strictness has caused negative situations, for
instance in the management of the Greek crisis. (This
strictness) is the (factor) responsible of the current
situation."
"If we do not give the ECB the role of lender of last resort
-- that could guarantee the sovereign debt of member states --
we will never solve the situation."
JYRKI KATAINEN, Finnish prime minister
"All our current problems come from a failure to follow our
own rules."
"Let's do what it's necessary to do."
PEDRO PASSOS COELHO, Portuguese prime minister
"This might be the most crucial summit in the EU's history.
The time for half-hearted measures and incomplete decisions is
over."
LAWRENCE GONZI, Maltese prime minister
"There is currently much disappointment about the way Europe
has responded, or failed to respond, to what is going on around
us. People expect us to do more to resolve the crisis."