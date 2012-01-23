* Germany, France press for rapid Greek debt deal
* Euro zone ministers to discuss debt swap, 2nd bailout
* Private sector negotiators say have made their best offer
* IMF chief Lagarde calls for higher euro zone firewalls
By Daniel Flynn and Gernot Heller
PARIS/BERLIN, Jan 23 Germany and France
pressed on Monday for a rapid deal between Greece and its
private creditors that returns its soaring debt to sustainable
levels and said they remained committed to a new bailout that is
needed by March to avert a disastrous default.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to decide later on
Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready
to accept as part of a second rescue for Athens.
Ahead of that meeting, French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said an elusive deal to convince the banks and investment
funds that own Greek debt to accept deep losses on their
holdings appeared to be "taking shape".
But his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble warned that
any deal must help Greece cut its debt mountain to "not much
more than 120 percent of GDP" by the end of the decade, from
roughly 160 percent today, something many economists believe
will not be achieved by the existing plan.
"The negotiations will be difficult, but we want the second
programme for Greece to be implemented in March so that the
second tranche can be released," Schaeuble told a news
conference in Paris with Baroin and the heads of the German and
French central banks.
"Greece must fulfil its commitments, it is difficult and
there is already a lot of delay," Schaeuble said.
After several rounds of talks, Greece and its private
creditors are converging on a deal in which private bondholders
would take a real loss of 65 to 70 percent on their Greek bonds,
officials close to the negotiations say.
But some details of the debt restructuring, which will
involve swapping existing Greek bonds for new, longer-term bonds
are unresolved.
Charles Dallara, the Institute of International Finance
chief who is negotiating on behalf of the private debt holders,
left Athens over the weekend saying banks had no room to improve
their offer.
Sources close to the talks told Reuters on Monday that the
impasse centred on questions of whether the deal would return
Greece's debt mountain, currently over 350 billion euros, to
levels that European governments believe are sustainable.
"There will likely be an updated debt sustainability
analysis that will be discussed at the Eurogroup," a banking
source in Athens said, requesting anonymity. "Talks will
continue this week. The aim is to have an agreement by late next
Monday."
In Brussels, European Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn said talks had been "moving well" and
expressed confidence a deal could be sealed this week.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was no
question of extending Greece a bridging loan if talks with the
private sector dragged on further.
The euro pushed up to its highest level against the dollar
in nearly three weeks on hopes for a successful debt swap.
LAGARDE DEMANDS
Speaking in Berlin not far from Merkel's Chancellery, IMF
chief Christine Lagarde urged European governments to increase
their financial firewall to prevent Greece's troubles from
ensnaring bigger countries like Italy and Spain.
She also called on European leaders to complement the
"fiscal compact" they agreed last month with some form of
financial risk-sharing, mentioning euro zone bonds or bills, or
a debt redemption fund as possible options.
Berlin opposes those steps and Merkel told a news conference
with the Belgian prime minister that it was not the time to
debate an increase in the euro zone's bailout funds -- the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and its successor,
the 500 billion euro European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
"I don't think it is right to do one new thing then do
another, let's get the ESM working," Merkel said, reiterating
that Germany was prepared to accelerate the flow of capital into
the ESM ahead of its planned introduction in mid-2012.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has complained
openly that his reform efforts have not been recognised by the
markets, is reportedly pushing for the rescue fund to be doubled
to 1 trillion euros. Lagarde stopped short of advocating that,
saying: "I am not saying double it."
The more immediate worry is Greece. Without the second
bailout from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund,
Athens will not be able to pay back 14.5 billion euros in
maturing bonds in March, triggering a messy default that would
hurt the entire euro zone and send tremors beyond the 13-year
old single currency bloc.
DETERIORATION
Euro zone leaders agreed in October that the second bailout
would total 130 billion euros, if private bondholders forgave
half of what Greece owes them in nominal terms.
But Greek economic prospects have deteriorated since then,
which means either euro zone governments or investors will have
to contribute more than thought.
A key sticking point is the coupon, or interest rate, the
new Greek bonds would carry. Officials said the new bonds are
likely to be 30 years in maturity and carry a progressively
higher coupon, which would average out at around 4 percent.
"The euro zone ministers will examine the proposal and say
whether we have a deal. If they say we don't, we're back to the
negotiating table," a banking source close to the talks said.
Progress will be presented to euro zone ministers by Greek
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos.
After dealing with Greece, euro zone ministers will choose a
replacement for European Central Bank Board member Jose Manuel
Gonzales Paramo, whose term ends in May.
The 17 ministers of the euro zone will then be joined by 10
ministers from the other European Union countries to finalise a
treaty setting up the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the
ESM.
The 27 EU finance ministers will also prepare the final
draft of another treaty to sharply tighten fiscal discipline in
the euro zone, called the "fiscal compact", that is designed to
ensure another sovereign debt crisis cannot happen in future.
EU leaders are to sign off on both treaties at a summit on
Jan. 30, allowing the ESM to become operational in July.