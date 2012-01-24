* Euro zone ministers to discuss debt swap, 2nd bailout
* Private sector negotiators say have made their best offer
* IMF chief Lagarde calls for higher euro zone firewalls
By Jan Strupczewski and Andreas Rinke
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Jan 23 Euro zone finance
ministers on Monday rejected as insufficient an offer made by
private bondholders to help restructure Greece's debts, sending
negotiators back to the drawing board and raising the threat of
Greek default.
At a meeting in Brussels, ministers said they could not
accept bondholders' demands for a coupon of four percent on new,
longer-dated bonds that are expected be issued in exchange for
their existing Greek holdings.
Banks and other private institutions represented by the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) say a 4.0 percent
coupon is the least they can accept if they are going to write
down the nominal value of the debt they hold by 50 percent.
Greece says it is not prepared to pay a coupon of more than
3.5 percent, and euro zone finance ministers effectively backed
the Greek government's position at Monday's meeting, a position
that the International Monetary Fund also supports.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the Eurogroup
countries, said Greece needed to pursue a deal with private
bondholders where the interest rate on the replacement bonds was
"clearly" below 4.0 percent, stating:
"Ministers asked their Greek colleagues to pursue
negotiations to bring the interest rates on the new bonds to
below 4 percent for the total period, which implies the interest
comes down to well below 3.5 percent before 2020."
The aim of the restructuring is to reduce Greece's debts by
around 100 billion euros, cutting them from 160 percent of GDP
to 120 percent by 2020, a level EU and IMF officials think will
be more manageable for the growth-less Greek economy.
But with Greece off-track in its efforts to get its budget
deficit in shape, the 2020 goal looks a long shot at best.
The disagreement increases the risk that it will prove
impossible to strike a voluntary restructuring deal between
Greece's creditors and the Greek government - an outcome that
would have severe repercussions for financial markets.
Negotiations over what's called 'private sector involvement'
(PSI) have been going on for nearly seven months without a
concrete breakthrough. Failure to reach a deal by March, when
Athens must repay 14.5 billion euros of maturing debt, could
result in a disorderly default.
Despite the disagreement, Olli Rehn, the European
commissioner in charge of economic and monetary affairs, said he
expected a deal on PSI to be struck "within days".
PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND
As well as assessing Greece's debt restructuring, euro zone
ministers discussed efforts to enforce stricter budget rules for
EU states via a "fiscal compact", and steps to finalise the
structure of a permanent euro zone bailout fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), which is due to operate from July.
The ESM will have an effective lending capacity of 500
billion euros and replace the European Financial Stability
Facility, a temporary fund that has so far been used to bail out
Ireland and Portugal and which will be used to provide part of a
second, 130 billion euro package for Greece.
Germany has insisted that once the ESM is up and running,
the combined potential outlay of the EFSF and ESM should not
exceed 500 billion euros.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and IMF chief Christine
Lagarde have said the ceiling should be raised, possibly up to 1
trillion euros, so it has more than enough capacity to handle
any problems in major economies such as Spain or Italy.
The Financial Times reported on Monday that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to see the ceiling of the
combined firewall raised to 750 billion euros in exchange for
agreement on tighter euro zone budget rules, but the report was
immediately denied by her chief spokesman.
"It is not true. There is no such decision," Steffen Seibert
told Reuters.
Monti told reporters after Monday's meeting that no
conclusions had been reached on the ESM, which all 17 euro zone
countries must back in a new treaty. Officials said the details
would have to be finalised by an EU summit on Jan. 30.
It was a similar situation for the "fiscal compact", which
also involves a new treaty and which EU leaders are expected to
agree at the summit next week.
"We have had an extremely constructive meeting on the fiscal
compact and this text is a good basis for the discussions for
the heads of government at the end of the month," said Juncker,
sidestepping concerns about the text raised by the European
Central Bank.
DEBT SUSTAINABILITY
Despite the continued deep differences, Greece and its
private creditors do appear to be slowly converging on a deal in
which private bondholders would take a real loss of 65 to 70
percent on their Greek bonds - giving a nominal reduction of 50
percent - officials close to the negotiations say.
Sources close to the talks told Reuters on Monday that the
impasse centred on questions of whether the deal would return
Greece's debt mountain, currently over 350 billion euros, to
levels that European governments believe are sustainable.
"There will likely be an updated debt sustainability
analysis that will be discussed at the Eurogroup," a banking
source in Athens said, requesting anonymity. "Talks will
continue this week. The aim is to have an agreement by late next
Monday."
Speaking in Berlin, Lagarde called on European leaders to
complement the "fiscal compact" they agreed last month with some
form of financial risk-sharing, mentioning euro zone bonds or
bills, or a debt redemption fund as possible options.
Merkel told a news conference it was not the time to debate
an increase in the euro zone's bailout funds.
"I don't think it is right to do one new thing then do
another, let's get the ESM working," Merkel said, reiterating
that Germany was prepared to accelerate the flow of capital into
the ESM ahead of its planned introduction in mid-2012.
Euro zone leaders agreed in October that the second bailout
would total 130 billion euros, if private bondholders forgave
half of what Greece owes them in nominal terms.
But Greek economic prospects have deteriorated since then,
which means either euro zone governments or investors will have
to contribute more than thought.