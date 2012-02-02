By Nigel Davies and Arno Schuetze
| MADRID/FRANKFURT
MADRID/FRANKFURT Feb 2 Spain and France
gained fresh relief at bond auctions on Thursday, extending a
rally in euro zone government debt markets since the European
Central Bank flooded banks with cheap money last month.
But dismal corporate results showed Europe's "real economy"
is suffering increasingly from the currency area's sovereign
debt crisis after unemployment hit a new record this week.
Madrid and Paris drew healthy demand and saw their borrowing
costs tumble despite having had their credit ratings downgraded
-- Spain's by two notches -- by Standard & Poor's last month,
following a similar strong showing by Italy.
"We're seeing all these doubts everybody had coming into the
year about what impact will the rating downgrades have on
primary and secondary market performance were unfounded," rate
strategist Michael Leister of DZ Bank in Frankfurt said.
The 17-nation single currency area's debt crisis weighed
heavily on company results announced on Thursday, tipping German
giant Deutsche Bank into a fourth quarter loss as it
reduced its exposure to the weakest European states.
Deutsche cut its holdings of Portuguese, Irish, Italian,
Greece and Spanish bonds by 70 percent in 2011, annual results
showed, partly to reduce sovereign risk but also to raise its
core capital to meet tougher EU regulatory requirements.
Outgoing chief executive Josef Ackermann said private
creditors were very close to a deal to reduce Greece's debt that
would avert a first chaotic default in the euro area.
He urged Europe's central banks to make a contribution to
plug a funding gap for a second bailout for Athens once banks
write off about 100 billion euros of Greek debt, taking roughly
a 70 percent loss on the net present value of their holdings.
"A solution on Greek PSI (private sector involvement) is
close. Everybody has to make a contribution," Ackermann said.
The Greek government said it had completed the bulk of talks
with international lenders on a new bailout but has yet to reach
agreement on issues such as wages, pensions and the
recapitalisation of banks.
RUSH
A troika of the European Commission, the ECB and the
International Monetary Fund is negotiating on conditions for a
second rescue package after Athens failed to meet revenue
targets or economic reform pledges in its first programme.
Athens is rushing to wrap up talks with lenders on a
130-billion-euro bailout to unlock funds before big bond
redemptions fall due next month. Bankers and officials have said
the bailout must be finalised before a debt swap deal with
private bondholders can also be announced.
Finance ministers of the euro zone will hold a special
meeting next Monday, Feb. 6, to discuss the Greek package.
The troika has demanded new measures that include lowering
the minimum wage and cutting holiday bonuses.
But those demands have met resistance in Athens, where
officials fear further cuts could deepen an already brutal
recession and heap new burdens on long-suffering Greeks.
Government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis told MEGA television
there were still three or four sticking points.
"The discussions are very tough," Kapsis said. "On the one
side, there is pressure to restore the economy's competitiveness
fast. We are saying that there is clearly an issue of
competitiveness. On the other hand, there is also the question
of recession which is very important for Greece."
With the focus in the euro zone squarely on public spending
cuts and tax rises, gloomy news from three major European
companies highlighted growing concern about the need for more
emphasis on reviving growth.
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca said it was
cutting 7,300 jobs and warned of a fall in profits of up to 18
percent this year, partly due to governments in Europe putting
the squeeze on drug prices.
Multinational consumer goods group Unilever
, which has long drawn support from growth in emerging
markets, predicted a tough year ahead as that support dwindles
and demand in Europe and North America stays flat at best.
And domestic appliance maker Electrolux forecast tough
market conditions in Europe this year as it unveiled a near 40
percent fall in annual earnings.
CHINESE HOPE
Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao said Beijing is
considering greater involvement in the euro zone's rescue funds
- the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and
the upcoming European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Wen made the comments at a joint news conference with
visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, but he did
not made any explicit financial commitment. He said China, which
has made similar positive but non-committal comments in the
past, is still studying how it might lend further support.
The ESM, a 500-billion-euro permanent bailout fund that is
due to become operational in July, is expected to replace the
EFSF, a temporary fund that has been used to bail out Ireland
and Portugal and will help in the second Greek package.
Wen said it was important to resolve the euro debt crisis
and Beijing wanted to support Europe's efforts in stabilising
the euro. But he also put the onus firmly on the Europeans to
cut their debt, introduce structural economic reforms and rely
on themselves.
Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463
million) compared with a 707 million euro profit in the
year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro
profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
"The results are a catastrophe," said analyst Dirk Becker
from brokerage Kepler.
Deutsche Bank's cash cow -- revenue from trading debt
products -- was down 38 percent in the quarter. The bank also
set aside 380 million euros for litigation in the corporate
banking and securities division.
Peers such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan and Bank of America have also posted
lackluster trading and investment banking revenue in the fourth
quarter as clients shunned capital markets and put off deals
because of the European debt crisis.
Ackermann, who was until recently chairman of the Institute
of International Finance banking lobby, warned of severe dangers
for the banking system if Greece was forced into a disorderly
default or pushed out of the single currency.
"There is a substantial risk of contagion in case of a Greek
default. A disorderly default would result in substantially
higher losses for the system. I would rather not do the test,"
he said. "I am against the exit of any country from the Euro
zone."