* Ireland to hold referendum on euro zone budget discipline
pact
* German court sidelines fast-track panel on bailout funds
* Ruling may slow approval, crimp Merkel's scope to act
* EU seeks Spain explanation on deficit, not weighing
leniency
* Portugal says won't seek extra EU funds
By Padraic Halpin and Eva Kuehnen
DUBLIN/KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 28 A
planned referendum in Ireland and a German court ruling cast new
uncertainty on Tuesday over efforts to overcome the euro zone's
debt crisis, just when a flood of central bank money appeared to
be calming financial markets.
Ireland's prickly electorate, which has twice voted "No" to
European Union treaties before reversing itself, will get
another chance to keep Europe on tenterhooks with a referendum
on a fiscal compact on budget discipline agreed last month.
"The Irish people will be asked for their authorisation in a
referendum to ratify the European stability treaty," Prime
Minister Enda Kenny told parliament after the state's top lawyer
advised that on balance a plebiscite was necessary.
Kenny set no date for the vote in a country that received an
EU/International Monetary Fund bailout in 2010 after suffering a
banking crisis. Public support for the EU has since fallen due
to the unpopularity of harsh austerity measures.
EU diplomats tried to frame the treaty to avoid the need for
a referendum, which Ireland has to hold on any major transfer of
power to Brussels.
Given the Irish record of anti-establishment votes on
European issues, the campaign could unsettle markets even if the
main establishment parties back the pact. However, unlike full
EU treaties this inter-governmental accord does not require
unanimity. It enters into force once 12 states have ratified it.
Germany's top court earlier overruled government efforts to
push decisions on disbursing euro zone bailout funds through a
special fast-track parliamentary panel meeting in secret.
That may limit Chancellor Angela Merkel's room for manoeuvre
on future bailouts, which was already in doubt after a revolt by
17 lawmakers in her centre-right coalition against a second
rescue package for Greece, approved on Monday.
The euro briefly dipped against the dollar on the
Irish news but recovered quickly. Markets remain buoyed by the
prospect of another bumper injection of cheap, three-year
European Central Bank funds to banks on Wednesday.
Italy's 10-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest since
last August at an auction that showed the ECB's three-year cash
bonanza, combined with Rome's fiscal and economic reforms, have
steadied bond markets and eased the euro zone's debt crisis.
RIGHTS INFRINGED
Growing public hostility in Germany to euro zone bailouts
could make it harder for Merkel to agree to an increase in the
currency bloc's financial firewall, which major economies are
demanding as a condition for giving the IMF more money to fight
the fallout from the European crisis.
However, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager
said that a decision to increase the size of the European rescue
fund may be made in April during the IMF's spring meeting.
Informal contacts had been held which would allow a decision
on an IMF contribution, he told parliament. "That suggests that
the one country, which has so far not made this step, may decide
before that date," he said, referring to Germany's refusal so
far to expand the planned European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Two senior German conservative lawmakers said the coalition
was open to discussing in March proposals to combine the current
temporary EFSF euro zone rescue fund with the permanent ESM
warchest to raise the safety cushion to 750 billion euros.
In a case brought by two opposition MPs, the court said a
nine-member sub-committee created to approve urgent action by
the bailout fund was "in large part" unconstitutional because it
infringed on the rights of other deputies.
The judges said the panel may approve price-sensitive debt
purchases on the secondary market by the EFSF bailout fund,
since confidentiality was essential in such operations. But they
denied it the power to authorise loans or preventive credit
lines to troubled states or for the recapitalisation of banks.
While not a show-stopper, the decision means parliamentary
deliberations on future rescue operations could be slower and
more cumbersome, since the full 41-member budget committee or
the entire 620-member lower house will have to decide.
Euro zone leaders have insisted that Greece is an exception
and after bailouts for Portugal and Ireland, they do not expect
other members of the 17-nation currency area to require
assistance from their rescue fund.
Portugal passed a third compliance review by international
lenders of its bailout programme on Tuesday and said it would
not need a second rescue like Greece despite a deeper than
forecast recession.
However, many economists say Lisbon is likely to require
increased aid, and the chairman of euro zone finance ministers,
Jean-Claude Juncker, has acknowledged that Athens may also need
further assistance at a later stage.
BITTER MEASURES
Greece approved bitter new austerity measures on Tuesday,
slashing the minimum wage and chopping pensions as it began
implementing measures demanded by the EU and IMF in return for
its latest 130 billion euro rescue package.
There are concerns too about Spain, which announced on
Monday that its 2011 public deficit was 8.51 percent of gross
domestic product, far higher than the 6 percent target set by
the European Union and above a preliminary estimate of 8.2
percent from the new centre-right government.
That made it even less likely, against a backdrop of
recession, that Madrid will be able to reduce the deficit to 4.4
percent of GDP this year, as promised to the EU.
The European Commission said it was awaiting an explanation
from Spain for the budget slippage and was not considering
granting it any flexibility to reach this year's deficit target.
The ECB temporarily suspended the eligibility of Greek bonds
for use as collateral in its funding operations and said
national central banks would have to provide banks with
liquidity using an emergency measure.
The move, which was expected but not so soon, was triggered
by ratings agency Standard & Poor's cutting Greece's long-term
ratings to "selective default" after Athens launched a bond swap
to lighten its debt burden.
The swap is intended to wipe some 100 billion euros off
Greece's 350 billion euro debt pile, reducing it to 120 percent
of GDP by 2020, and forcing private debt holders to take a 53.5
percent loss on the face value of their bonds.
Anticipating such temporary downgrades, the euro zone and
ECB had struck a deal whereby Greece would receive 35 billion
euros in support from the EFSF rescue fund to enable the central
bank to continue accepting Greek bonds and other assets
underwritten by Athens in its lending operations. But the ECB
action came before the EFSF funds have been activated.
S&P's head of European sovereign ratings, Moritz Kraemer,
said the downgrading of Greece's long-term ratings to 'selective
default' could well be short-lived but there was a risk Athens
could fall back into default later.
"It's a distinct possibility that this will be a short
default which will be cured," Kraemer told Reuters Insider
television. "The more interesting question is not when it will
be cured but whether it will be the last one."
When assessing what rating to give Greece in the future, S&P
would look at the political environment, the growth outlook and
the remaining debt stock. "We think that on all three fronts
there are huge question marks," said Kraemer.