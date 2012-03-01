* ECB liquidity flood buys policymakers time
* Spain is test case for application of fiscal rules
* Unemployment at euro-era record, growth strategy in focus
* Merkel says improving competitiveness is key
By Paul Taylor and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 1 European Union leaders
wrestled on Thursday with the balance between budget austerity
and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two years in
which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else.
With a second bailout for Greece almost in place and a flood
of cheap European Central Bank funds calming bond markets, the
27 leaders have a breathing space to focus on structural
economic reforms and other ways to combat record unemployment.
Leaders of 25 countries will sign a German-driven fiscal
compact treaty on Friday to enforce EU deficit-cutting and debt
reduction rules more strictly.
But without a return to growth several European countries
risk entering the same spiral of depression as Greece.
"We need to improve our competitiveness. Only if Europe
manages that will we have a future in which we are able to
shrink our budget deficits and safeguard our wealth and jobs in
Europe," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.
The head of EU employers' lobby BusinessEurope warned
Europe's leaders that domestic demand remains depressed and
expansion plans have been undermined by political uncertainty.
"We must not allow an acute crisis to become a chronic story
of low growth," Philippe de Buck said.
Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone hit a euro-era
record 10.7 percent in January, data out on Thursday showed, and
the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted for the seventh
month running in February.
While jobless totals in economic powerhouse Germany continue
to decline, the unemployment rate in Spain rose to 23.3 percent,
with one young person in two out of work.
"Despite the euphoria in the banking sector following the
ECB's loan programme, the real economy remains very depressed
and the key factor is the unemployment rate, both socially and
because of the damage to growth," said Steen Jakobsen, an
economist at Saxobank.
SPANISH TEST CASE
Spain is emerging as the test case of whether Europe is
willing to ease its drive for balanced budgets to allow more
scope for the growth that is essential to work down public debt.
Madrid reported this week its 2011 deficit hit 8.5 percent
of gross domestic product, far above the 6 percent target agreed
with Brussels. That means it would have to cut the equivalent of
four percentage points of GDP to meet this year's target of 4.4
percent, while the economy is forecast to contract by 1 percent.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's new government is privately
pleading for more realistic revised targets, posing a dilemma
for the European Commission, which is trying to restore the
credibility of rules flouted in the past not only by Greece but
also by Germany and France, the bloc's two biggest economies.
"Spain is going to meet all its commitments in terms of
budget adjustments taking into account the fact that the
situation has changed," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said.
"The previous government had agreed to reduce the deficit to
4.4 percent based on growth of 2.3 percent, which is not the
case today," he told reporters.
No decision on Spain is expected at the summit, but the
debate is sure to loom large in the corridors, as will
international pressure for the euro zone to boost its financial
firewall to prevent the debt crisis engulfing other countries.
At Merkel's insistence, the issue of increasing the size of
the currency bloc's rescue fund was not on the agenda either,
but her partners will be looking for assurances that Berlin is
ready to move on the issue later this month.
Merkel faces strong public hostility to further bailouts and
a backbench revolt in her centre-right coalition that could make
it hard to win parliamentary support for a bigger bailout fund.
German officials say that with bond market tensions easing,
there is no immediate need to combine the existing temporary
rescue fund with a planned permanent 500-billion-euro European
Stability Mechanism to build a bigger firewall.
Major economies in the Group of 20 told the Europeans last
weekend they would not give the International Monetary Fund more
money to combat the fallout from the euro zone crisis unless
Europe first increased its own warchest.
EURO ZONE YIELDS TUMBLE
A day after the ECB pumped another 530 billion euros of
cheap, three-year liquidity into European banks, yields on
Italian 10-year bonds fell below 5 percent for the first time
since last August. Spanish bond yields also dropped, while
safe-haven German Bund futures slid in a sign of returning risk
appetite among investors.
In another boost for euro zone leaders, the industry body
responsible for determining when bondholders are entitled to
cash in credit insurance ruled on Thursday that Greece's recent
preparations for a debt restructuring do not constitute a
"credit event" triggering a credit default swaps payout.
But while the decision by the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association cheered EU officials who have been keen
to avoid such a potentially disruptive event, it angered the
world's biggest bond fund manager, California-based PIMCO.
PIMCO's co-founder and chief investment officer Bill Gross
said ISDA's decision set a dangerous precedent.
It could yet change if Greece uses a legal device next week
to force recalcitrant creditors to sign up to a bond exchange.
Economists say the ECB's massive money creation buys time
for the euro zone but will not solve the bloc's problems, which
require a return to competitiveness and growth in peripheral
member states and a rebalancing between the strong and weak.
The fiscal compact treaty which Merkel demanded as a
condition for further financial assistance to countries in
trouble faces two uncertainties.
Ireland announced this week it would put the matter to a
referendum in a country suffering from a steep economic decline
and under an EU/IMF bailout programme.
Perhaps the bigger uncertainty lies in France, where
opposition Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande
has vowed to renegotiate the treaty to add measures to promote
growth if, as opinion polls suggest, he defeats conservative
President Nicolas Sarkozy in a May runoff.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy urged EU
leaders in a letter to focus on practical implementation of
economic reforms to boost their growth potential.
Van Rompuy said in a paper prepared for the summit that
those countries under market scrutiny must pursue fiscal
consolidation in earnest, but others should use their budgetary
room for manoeuvre to boost demand to fight economic stagnation.