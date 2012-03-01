* ECB liquidity glut buys policymakers time
* EU reappoints Van Rompuy as European Council chief
* Spain is test case for application of fiscal rules
* Greece gets provisional OK for second bailout
* Unemployment at euro-era record, growth strategy in focus
By Paul Taylor and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, March 1 European Union leaders
argued on Thursday over the right balance between budget
austerity and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two
years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all
else.
After their finance ministers gave provisional approval to a
second bailout for Greece, and a flood of cheap European Central
Bank funds calmed bond markets, the 27 leaders used the
breathing space to focus on structural economic reforms and
other ways to combat record unemployment.
They also agreed to give Serbia candidate status for EU
membership and reappointed former Belgian Prime Minister Herman
Van Rompuy for a second 2-1/2-year term as president of the
European Council, adding the role of chairing new twice-yearly
summits of the 17-member euro zone.
Leaders of 25 of the 27 countries will sign a German-driven
fiscal compact treaty on Friday to enforce EU deficit-cutting
and debt reduction rules more strictly.
But without a return to growth several European countries
risk entering the same spiral of depression as Greece.
"For too long, our crisis management has erred too far
towards austerity," European Parliament President Martin Schulz,
a German Social Democrat, told the leaders bluntly.
British Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters that
Europe faced a growth crisis as well as a debt crisis.
Diplomats said Cameron won support from Italy's Mario Monti
and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when he complained that a
draft summit statement paid insufficient attention to a call by
12 EU leaders for more market deregulation to unleash economic
dynamism.
But European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso said the real
problem lay with countries' failure to implement agreed reforms.
Diplomats cited a dispute between Britain, France and Germany
that is holding up a long-delayed agreement on a single European
patent that would cut business innovation costs.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the driving force behind
strict austerity policies, said the ECB's massive cash injection
to banks had bought Europe's politicians precious time to work
on improving competitiveness, growth and employment.
"We absolutely must make use of this time, otherwise we will
find that the world does not trust us," she said.
Unemployment in the 17-nation euro zone hit a euro-era
record 10.7 percent in January, data out on Thursday showed, and
the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted for the seventh
month running in February.
While jobless totals in economic powerhouse Germany continue
to decline, the unemployment rate in Spain rose to 23.3 percent,
with one young person in two out of work.
"Despite the euphoria in the banking sector following the
ECB's loan programme, the real economy remains very depressed
and the key factor is the unemployment rate, both socially and
because of the damage to growth," said Steen Jakobsen, an
economist at Saxobank.
SPANISH TEST CASE
Spain has made itself a test case of whether Europe is
willing to ease its drive for balanced budgets to allow more
scope for the growth that is essential to pay down public debt,
but was given no slack on Thursday.
Madrid reported this week its 2011 deficit hit 8.5 percent
of gross domestic product, far above the 6 percent target agreed
with Brussels. That means it would have to cut the equivalent of
four percentage points of GDP to meet this year's target of 4.4
percent, while the economy is forecast to contract by 1 percent.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's new government is pleading
for more realistic revised targets, posing a dilemma for the
European Commission, which is trying to restore the credibility
of rules flouted in the past not only by Greece but also by
Germany and France, the bloc's two biggest economies.
Barroso told a news conference there had been no discussion
of giving any country more flexibility on deficit reduction.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, a north European deficit
hawk, said it would be "completely wrong" to give countries more
room to meet their fiscal targets.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said he did not
expect any leeway until May, but a government source said Madrid
would present a 2012 spending limit on Friday based on a deficit
target of around 5.3 to 5.5 percent, defying the Commission.
At Merkel's insistence, the issue of increasing the size of
the currency bloc's rescue fund was not on the agenda, but Van
Rompuy said finance ministers would review the adequacy of the
financial firewall by the end of March.
Merkel faces strong public hostility to further bailouts and
a backbench revolt in her centre-right coalition that could make
it hard to win parliamentary support for a bigger bailout fund.
German officials say that with bond market tensions easing,
there is no immediate need to combine the existing temporary
rescue fund with a planned permanent 500-billion-euro European
Stability Mechanism to build a bigger firewall.
Major economies in the Group of 20 told the Europeans last
weekend they would not give the International Monetary Fund more
money to combat the fallout from the euro zone crisis unless
Europe first increased its own warchest.
EURO ZONE YIELDS TUMBLE
A day after the ECB pumped 530 billion euros of cheap,
three-year liquidity into European banks, yields on Italian
10-year bonds fell below 5 percent for the first time since last
August. Spanish yields also dropped and safe-haven German Bund
futures slid in a sign of investors' returning risk appetite.
ECB President Mario Draghi said Europe was on a fragile path
to recovery and in a much healthier position than three months
ago. But it must persevere with budget consolidation, he said.
The industry body which determines when bondholders are
entitled to cash in credit insurance said recent preparations
for a debt restructuring do not so far constitute a "credit
event" triggering a credit default swaps payout.
The decision by the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association cheered EU officials who have been keen to avoid
such a potentially disruptive event. But market participants
said they still expected Athens' action to trigger a CDS payout
if Greece uses legal powers to coerce bondholders who do not
voluntarily accept a bond swap.
Economists say the ECB's massive money creation buys time
for the euro zone but will not solve the bloc's problems, which
require a return to competitiveness and growth in peripheral
member states and a rebalancing between the strong and weak.