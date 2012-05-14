* Greece sliding inexorably towards new elections
* Finns: Can't rip up bailout and stay in euro
* Spanish default insurance hits record high
* Italian bond auction passes without mishap
By Renee Maltezou and Valentina Za
ATHENS/MILAN, May 14 With efforts to patch
together a Greek government looking doomed, EU policymakers
warned the country it could not remain in the euro zone if it
ripped up its bailout programme, and financial markets ratcheted
up the pressure on the bloc.
Eight days after inconclusive elections, Greece's political
parties have failed to form a coalition and opinion polls show
that anti-bailout parties would perform most strongly in a fresh
vote which is likely next month.
Last ditch talks led by President Karolos Papoulias on
Monday looked unlikely to make headway after the leader of the
radical leftist SYRIZA party said he would not attend and
another left-wing leader refused to take part in any coalition
without him.
Finland's European affairs minister said Greece could not
remain in the euro zone if it tears up its bailout deal with the
EU and IMF - the central demand of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras,
37. "I think that is an impossible equation and I think in that
sense it is an irresponsible statement," Alexander Stubb said.
With Greece set to run out of money as early as next month
and no new government in place to negotiate the next aid
instalment, investors have begun betting that a chaotic Greek
default and euro exit will happen sooner rather than later.
Talk of any member exiting the euro zone used to be a taboo
for policymakers. Not any more.
Over the weekend, European Central Bank policymakers Luc
Coene and Patrick Honohan both openly voiced the possibility of
Greece leaving the currency bloc and concluded that it would not
be fatal for the euro zone.
Arriving for a euro zone meeting in Brussels, Luxembourg
Finance Minister Luc Frieden said: "If Greece needs help from
outside, the conditions have to be met. All political parties in
Greece know that."
But there are powerful incentives for keeping Greece afloat,
not least that the ECB and euro zone governments are major
holders of Greek government debt.
A hard default could leave them with heavy losses and if the
ECB needed recapitalising as a result, that bill would also fall
on its members' governments, with Germany first in line.
"We wish Greece will remain in the euro ... but it must
respect its commitments," European Commission spokeswoman Pia
Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular news briefing.
Euro zone finance ministers meeting later are expected to
discuss the possibility of granting heavily indebted Spain more
time to reach its budget targets, as well as Greece's situation.
If Madrid could be cut more slack, Greek politicians will
ask why not Athens too?
CONTAGION
The biggest fear for the euro zone is that chaos in Greece
could drag the much larger economies of Spain and Italy down and
threaten the entire currency area's existence, a risk markets
are beginning to price in.
"If Greece moves towards exiting the euro ... the EU would
then need to enlarge its bailout funds and prepare other
emergency measures," said Charles Grant, director of the Centre
for European Reform think-tank in London.
The cost of insuring Spanish government debt against default
hit an all-time high on Monday and the premium investors demand
to hold Spain's debt rather than Germany's reached its highest
point in the currency bloc's history.
That stress did not, however, weigh too heavily on debt
sales by Italy and Spain.
Italy's borrowing costs rose at an auction but it paid less
to borrow over three years than trading prices had suggested
beforehand and it sold the maximum planned amount of 5.25
billion euros.
Spain, beset by concerns about its banking system despite
moves last week to shore it up, raised 2.9 billion euros in 12-
and 18-month Treasury bills, with yields on the shorter paper up
by around a seventh from the last such sale in April.
"There's a real risk for the market that at some point
Greece will have to leave the euro if they don't find political
cohesion ... This will add to the contagion in the market and
the countries that will suffer more are Spain and Italy," ING
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
Greek polls offer a glimmer of hope, showing a public
overwhelmingly against more austerity but up to 80 percent in
favour of remaining in the euro zone.
If the mainstream parties, New Democracy and PASOK, could
turn a fresh election into a referendum on euro membership and
convince the public that SYRIZA would provoke Greece's ejection,
they could fare better than on May 6, when their combined vote
was more than halved.
"This time, whether we like or not, they will be more like a
referendum. We will have set ourselves the question whether we
prefer the euro or the drachma," centre-left daily Ethnos wrote
in an editorial.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos, who as finance minister
negotiated Greece's second, 130 billion euros bailout, has
pressed for its lenders to give it three years instead of two to
make the necessary spending cuts to bring debt down.
SEARCH FOR GROWTH
As always, decision-making will rest first and foremost with
Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has insisted that
tough debt-cutting programmes are the primary route back to
health for the euro zone.
Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday
in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result which
could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her
European austerity policies.
New French President Francois Hollande will visit Merkel in
Berlin on Tuesday after he is inaugurated to press for a
European growth strategy. Germany has not opposed the idea but
insists it cannot be funded by extra government spending that
would drive debt back up.
"They should tell the Greeks that if they wish to stay in
the euro they cannot avoid austerity and structural reform,"
Grant said. "But to raise the Greeks' morale the EU will have to
relax Greece's deficit reduction targets, write off much more
Greek debt and think more imaginatively about how to encourage
external investment in Greece. Merkel will find such policies
harder to embrace than Hollande."
Investors are already looking to the ECB to return to the
fray. It created more than 1 trillion euros of three-year money
in December and February, and signalled afterwards that it had
done all it could.
"We expect the ECB to ease policy, maybe through
unconventional policies in coming months to support the
situation in the (euro zone's) periphery," said Raghav Subbarao,
currency strategist at Barclays.
Just as the ECB revived its bond-buying programme last year
to prop up Italy when it was drawn into the crisis, so Italy is
likely to mark the threshold for any fresh intervention.
Europe's beefed-up bailout fund may have the resources to
protect Spain if needed but Italy is bigger and most analysts
believe it would need ECB help if sucked into the storm again.