* Eurozone officials call for Greek exit contingency
planning
* Bundesbank says scenario would be "manageable"
* Euro zone bonds expected to be raised at Brussels
gathering
* Traditional Franco-German accord under strain
By Jan Strupczewski and Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, May 23 European leaders, at odds over
how to resolve the deepening crisis in the euro zone on
Wednesday, have been advised by senior officials to prepare
contingency plans in case Greece quits the single currency area.
Three officials told Reuters the instruction to be ready was
agreed on Monday during a teleconference of the Eurogroup
Working Group (EWG) - experts who work for the bloc's finance
ministers - and the German central bank said losing Greece would
be testing but "manageable".
"The EWG agreed that each euro zone country should prepare a
contingency plan, individually, for the potential consequences
of a Greek exit from the euro," said one euro zone official.
The Greek finance ministry denied there was any such
agreement but Belgian Finance Minister Steven Vanackere, asked
by reporters ahead of the EU summit, said:
"All the contingency plans (for Greece) come back to the
same thing: to be responsible as a government is to foresee even
what you hope to avoid."
The news comes at a highly sensitive time with EU leaders
gathering to try to breathe life into their struggling economies
at a summit over dinner on Wednesday.
Although minds will be focused by the prospect of Greece
leaving the currency area, something EU leaders insist they want
to avoid, disagreements over a plan for mutual euro zone bond
issuance and other measures to alleviate two years of debt
turmoil have already been laid bare.
In its monthly report, Germany's Bundesbank said the
situation in Greece was "extremely worrying" and it was
jeopardizing any further financial aid by threatening not to
implement reforms agreed as part of its two bailouts.
It said a euro exit would pose "considerable but manageable"
challenges for its European partners, raising pressure on Athens
to keep its painful economic reforms on track.
Greek officials have said that without outside funds, the
country will run out of money within two months and there
remains the threat that if it crashes out of the euro zone,
other member states could be targeted by the markets.
For the first time in more than two years of crisis
meetings, the leaders of France and Germany have not huddled
beforehand to agree positions, marking a significant shift in
the Franco-German axis which has traditionally driven European
policymaking.
Instead, new French President Francois Hollande met Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Paris to discuss policy, before
the pair travelled to Brussels.
Despite fears Greeks could open the departure door if they
vote for anti-bailout parties at a June 17 election, Spain,
where the economy is in recession and the banking system is in
need of restructuring, is at the front line of the crisis, with
concerns growing that it too could need bailing out.
After meeting Hollande, Rajoy said he had no intention of
seeking outside aid for Spain's banks, although his government
said its rescue of problem lender Bankia would cost at
least 9 billion euros ($11 billion).
SHIFTING SANDS
Socialist Hollande's election victory has significantly
changed the terms of the debate in Europe, with his call for
greater emphasis on growth rather than debt-cutting now a
rallying cry for other leaders.
That has set up a showdown with conservative German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who supports growth but whose primary
objective is budget austerity and structural reform.
At his first EU summit, Hollande has chosen to make a stand
on euro bonds - the idea of mutualising euro zone debt - despite
consistent German opposition to the idea.
He has support from Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, among others.
But Merkel shows no sign of dropping her objections to the
proposal, which she has said can only be discussed once there is
much closer fiscal union in Europe.
The Netherlands, Finland and some smaller euro zone member
states support her. "Euro bonds (are) not something we are in
favour of, they would increase our borrowing costs," Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte said.
Arriving in Brussels, Merkel showed no sign of budging
either. "I will propose that the mobility of labour market be
improved," she said. "Secondly, it's about structural reform."
No decisions will be made at Wednesday's summit, which is
intended to promote ideas on jobs and growth ahead of another
meeting at the end of June.
But it is clear debate will be intense, not just over euro
bonds but over how to rescue European banks and whether to give
more time to struggling euro zone countries to meet their budget
deficit goals.
"We haven't come together to confront each other ... but we
have to say what we think - what are the right instruments, the
right methods, the right steps, the right initiatives to raise
growth," Hollande said.
Having rallied on Tuesday, European stocks dropped
2.2 percent as investors priced in a lack of dramatic policy
intervention. The euro tumbled against the dollar to its lowest
since August 2010 and Spanish and Italian borrowing costs
climbed.
A German two-year debt auction gave a stark illustration of
how money is dashing for safe havens. Investors snapped up the
4.5 billion euros of paper on offer even though it came with a
zero coupon - offering no return at all.
As well as exploring ways to foster growth, the leaders will
assess how to stabilise their banking systems, particularly
Spain's which is laden with bad debts from a property boom that
bust and still has some way to go before it touches bottom.
One proposal on the table is for the euro zone's rescue
funds to be allowed to recapitalise banks directly, rather than
having to lend to countries for on-lending to the banks.
But that is another idea with which Germany is
uncomfortable.
"The top priority is injecting liquidity into the European
financial system to ensure that European banks, all European
banks, can be consolidated," Hollande said.
SEARCH FOR GROWTH
With the euro zone registering no growth in the first
quarter of the year and threatening to slip back into recession,
the formal summit agenda is jobs and growth, with policymakers
touting three ideas they hope will provide near-term stimulus:
- 'Project bonds' backed by the EU budget to finance
infrastructure projects alongside private sector investment.
- Doubling the paid-in capital of the European Investment
Bank, the EU's co-financing arm, to a little over 20 billion
euros.
- Redirecting structural funds which tend to flow to poorer
countries, to other areas where they might reap more immediate
growth rewards.
Even if all three proposals were to be activated quickly
economists and analysts say they will not provide a sufficient
shot in the arm to the euro zone and the wider EU economy.