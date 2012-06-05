* Treasury minister says risk premium shows Spain shut out
* Says Spanish banks should get European capital boost
* Officials deny report EU credit line under consideration
* Audit of Spanish banks in focus
* G7 confers on euro zone crisis, takes no action
By Julien Toyer and Tetsushi Kajimoto
MADRID/TOKYO, June 5 Spain said on Tuesday it
was losing access to credit markets and Europe should help
revive its banks, as finance chiefs of the Group of Seven major
economies conferred on the currency bloc's worsening debt crisis
but took no joint action.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro sent out a dramatic
distress signal about the impact of his country's banking crisis
on government borrowing, saying that at current rates, financial
markets were effectively off limits to Spain.
"The risk premium says Spain doesn't have the market door
open," Montoro said on Onda Cero radio. "The risk premium says
that as a state we have a problem in accessing markets, when we
need to refinance our debt."
Spain is beset by bank debts triggered by the bursting of a
real estate bubble, aggravated by overspending by its autonomous
regions. The premium investors demand to hold its 10-year debt
over the German equivalent hit a euro era high last week on
concerns it will eventually have to take a Greek-style bailout.
Montoro said Spanish banks should be recapitalised through
European mechanisms, departing from the previous government line
that Spain could raise the money on its own.
The European Union's top economic official, Olli Rehn, said
Madrid had not requested EU assistance but other sources said a
lot hinges on an independent audit of the capital needs of
Spanish banks, which is due to report soon.
Sources in Berlin and Brussels denied a report in German
newspaper Die Welt that European officials were considering
offering Spain a precautionary credit line via the bloc's rescue
fund by mid-June.
Two Spanish government sources had said earlier that Madrid
neither needed or wanted such a line.
"Nothing is being prepared, nothing has been asked for," a
senior euro zone source told Reuters.
Another euro zone source pointed to the Spanish bank audit
as the next pivotal moment. One option being discussed in some
euro zone capitals was for money to be handed to the Spanish
bank rescue fund FROB to avoid the government having the stigma
of asking for aid, a third source said.
Montoro's comments on Spain's borrowing sent the euro
down after the 17-nation European currency earlier hit a
one-week high against the dollar on hopes that a conference call
of G7 finance ministers and central bankers might hasten action.
The U.S. Treasury, which chaired that meeting, said in a
statement that the G7 discussed "progress towards a financial
and fiscal union in Europe" and agreed to monitor developments
closely. But the group made no joint statement and took no
immediate steps.
White House economic adviser Michael Froman said the EU had
done a lot to address its debt problems but more action was
required to reduce market anxieties.
"Europe has taken a number of very important steps in the
last months to address the crisis," Froman told a panel at the
CSIS think-tank. "It's clear now from the markets that they
expect more, and more is needed."
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the G7 finance
chiefs agreed to work together to deal with the problems facing
Spain and Greece, where elections later this month could push
Athens closer to the euro exit door.
"I see market anxiety over world economy largely stemming
from Europe's problems," Azumi told reporters in Tokyo.
"BIGGER SOLUTION"
European leaders, alarmed by the latest turn of events, have
begun thinking seriously about the economic union needed to make
the single currency project secure. But that end-game is months
or years away.
"What we have learnt since the weekend is that all the talk
about a bigger solution, a bigger response from the politicians
is gaining some steam," said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt. "At the same time it doesn't look like
they have a quick fix at hand, not a fundamental game changer at
this point in time."
One senior European G7 source, speaking just before the
teleconference, said it was set to turn into a "Germany-bashing
session", with other partners applying severe pressure on Berlin
to do more to stimulate growth and help the euro zone.
The source, who requested anonymity due to the confidential
nature of the call, confirmed that Germany was pushing Spain to
accept international aid, as Greece, Ireland and Portugal have
done, to help it recapitalise stricken banks.
"They don't want to. They are too proud. It's fatal hubris,"
the source said of the Spanish government.
Berlin and the European Central Bank have so far resisted
pressure from Madrid to ride to its rescue without forcing Spain
into the humiliation of an internationally supervised bailout.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said Europe must find
a solution to the Spanish banking crisis that did not add to
Madrid's already heavy budget deficit.
The ECB holds its monthly rate-setting meeting on Wednesday
and European Union leaders meet on June 28-29 to discuss a
strategy for overcoming the crisis, which began in late 2009
when Greece revealed it had covered up a huge budget deficit.
MOUNTING CONCERN
Emilio Botin, chairman of Spain's biggest bank, Banco
Santander told Reuters Spanish banks needed about 40
billion euros in additional capital.
Montoro said the bank recapitalisation figures were
"perfectly accessible" but analysts were perplexed about his
comments on Spain's ability to raise debt.
Spain will test the market on Thursday by issuing up to 2
billion euros ($2.5 billion) in medium- and long-term bonds at
auction.
His comments appeared aimed at pressuring the ECB and EU
paymaster Germany to find ways of helping. But the central bank
has so far shunned calls to resume purchases of Spanish
government bonds, and Berlin has rejected allowing direct aid
from the euro zone's rescue fund to recapitalise Spanish banks
without setting conditions for the government.
The festering euro zone crisis has sparked mounting concern
outside Europe. On Monday, a G7 source said fears that capital
flight from Spain could escalate into a full-fledged bank run
had triggered the emergency conference call.
Pressure is building in particular on Germany, the biggest
contributor to euro zone rescue funds, to back away from its
prescription of fiscal austerity for the region's weaker
economies and to work harder on fostering growth.
Berlin argues it is already doing its share by encouraging
generous domestic wage settlements, accepting the prospect of
higher-than-usual German inflation and most recently agreeing
that Spain should have more time to achieve its fiscal targets.
Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the door on Monday to the
prospect of a euro zone banking union in the medium term, saying
she would consider the idea of putting systemically important
cross-border banks under European supervision.
However, Berlin is so far resisting a joint deposit
guarantee for euro zone banks and a bank resolution fund, both
of which would create new liabilities for German taxpayers.
A German government strategy paper seen by Reuters showed
Berlin does not expect final decisions on strengthening economic
policy coordination until March 2013, with only a roadmap being
agreed at this month's summit.