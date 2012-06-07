* Spain sells bonds at higher yields, demand strong
* Attention shifts to Spanish banks' capital needs
* France pays record low yields to sell long-term debt
* Market, diplomatic pressure remains for euro zone action
* Merkel douses expectations of breakthrough at EU summit
By Nigel Davies and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
MADRID/LONDON, June 7 Spain weathered funding
pressures in European credit markets on Thursday and managed to
raise money at an affordable if rising cost, while
behind-the-scenes planning for a likely rescue of its
debt-stricken banks intensified.
Madrid sold 2.1 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of government
bonds, paying just over 6 percent to sell 10-year debt, up from
5.74 percent last month. That laid to rest - at least for now -
fears raised by Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro on Tuesday
that Spain was being shut out of credit markets.
Despite a rally in stocks, bonds and the euro owing
partly to expectations of action by central banks to revive
economic growth, the euro zone remains under pressure from
investors and global partners to act decisively - and quickly -
to resolve its debt crisis.
While Greece is a major concern, the most immediate threat
comes from Spain, where the banking sector is saddled with bad
property loans and may need 40 billion euros of new capital as a
bare minimum to shore it up.
"Talk of a rescue for Spanish banks is the thing that is
reducing risk aversion in the markets," said Alessandro
Giansanti, a bond strategist with ING bank in Amsterdam, who
added that such talk had improved the environment for Spanish
bonds.
France, the euro zone's number two economy after Germany,
continued to benefit from its safe-haven status, selling 7.84
billion euros of bonds at record low yields despite announcing a
partial reversal of the previous government's pension reform on
Wednesday that runs counter to EU policies.
U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian and Japanese
leaders telephoned Europe's main leaders this week to express
concern at the worsening crisis and press for stronger action -
ratcheting up hopes ahead of an EU summit on June 28-29.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel doused expectations that
the summit will produce a major breakthrough towards a tighter
fiscal and banking union in the 17-nation currency bloc, saying
progress would take longer.
In a television interview broadcast on Thursday, she said
the euro area was moving inevitably towards a political union
ceding more national sovereignty, and that would lead to more of
a two-speed Europe, with non-euro states in the slow lane.
"I don't believe that there will be one single summit that
will decide on a big bang," Merkel told ARD. "But what we have
been doing for some time, and on which a working plan will
certainly be presented in June, is to say we need more Europe."
"Whoever is in a currency union will have to move closer
together. We have to be open to make it possible for everyone to
participate. But we cannot stand still because some do not want
to go with us," she said.
Most EU officials see the process of integration taking
five-10 years at best, a timescale much longer than the view of
the markets, although economists also argue that agreeing steps
towards closer union will itself help boost market sentiment.
RIFT WITH BRITAIN
As the EU's biggest economy and largest contributor, Germany
holds the key to how the bloc comes to Spain's rescue, and
whether Europe is able to agree on a banking union with a joint
deposit guarantee and a bank resolution fund, as envisaged by
the European Central Bank and the European Commission.
Merkel's remarks underscored a growing rift with non-euro
member Britain, a longstanding brake on European integration,
which said bluntly on Thursday that it would not take any part
in a euro zone banking union.
Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) George
Osborne told BBC radio: "There is no way that Britain is going
to be part of any euro zone banking union.
"I think Britain will require certain safeguards if there is
a full-blown banking union." His comments highlighted the
potential complexity of EU negotiations on the issue, since
London is the euro zone's main financial centre.
Osborne urged the euro zone to use its bailout fund to
recapitalise Spain's troubled banks, which are reeling from bad
debts left from the bursting of a property bubble, aggravated by
a deep recession and unemployment approaching 25 percent.
Spain says it is awaiting the outcome of an International
Monetary Fund report on its banking sector and an independent
audit of its banks' capital needs before deciding on any
recourse to Europe to help recapitalise them.
The IMF report goes before the global lender's board on
Friday and will be issued on Monday, raising expectations that
EU and Spanish officials may have the outlines of a possible
rescue plan worked out when the numbers are released.
One senior EU official indicated that Spain could take a
"minimalist" approach to recapitalising the banks, requiring
30-40 billion euros for four or five institutions, or else a
"maximalist" line which might need as much as 100 billion.
"Politicians tend to prefer doing the least that's required,
so in the case of Spain, it seems likely that a minimalist
approach will be taken," the official said.
Spain has so far made no application for European aid, and
officials say it is determined to avoid the kind of humiliating
policy conditions and intrusive quarterly EU/IMF inspections
imposed on Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Among details that officials in Berlin and Brussels say are
unclear is whether Madrid would receive money from the temporary
EFSF rescue fund or from the future permanent European Stability
Mechanism, which has less rigid rules but only comes into force
sometime in July.
While a rescue loan may be presented for political reasons
as going to Spain's FROB bank resolution fund, legally European
bodies can only lend to the state, EU officials say. That raises
the question of what policy conditions and monitoring would be
attached to any assistance.
Under the rules of the EFSF, a 440 billion euro fund set up
in May 2010 and so far used to bail out Ireland and Portugal,
countries can receive aid for their banks without having to
submit to the same strict 'conditionality' as under a full
bailout programme, but it remains unclear whether Spain would
accept that and whether it can meet all the requirements.