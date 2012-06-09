* Euro zone finance ministers hold conference call Saturday
* Statement expected afterwards on Spanish aid request
* Juncker says quick action needed
* IMF advises seeking well over 40 billion euros
By Justyna Pawlak and Erik Kirschbaum
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, June 9 The euro zone's senior
finance minister urged a rapid resolution of Spain's debt crisis
on Saturday before a meeting where he will lead discussions on a
bailout of the country's teetering banks.
Several EU sources told Reuters on Friday that Madrid was
expected to ask the currency bloc for help with recapitalising
its banks this weekend, becoming the fourth country to seek
assistance since Europe's debt crisis began.
"“There will have to be a quick solution," Jean-Claude
Juncker, who chairs the Eurogroup of finance ministers, told
German radio.
Juncker's spokesman said the finance ministers would hold a
conference call at 4 p.m. Brussels time (1400 GMT).
Asked if he expected Spain to request help, Swedish Prime
Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt told public service radio: "I think
that is everybody's assessment. There is even talk about amounts
up to 80 billion euros."
It is not clear whether bailout numbers will be finalised on
Saturday but the International Monetary Fund gave a clear guide
to what it thought was needed, saying that under a stress
scenario a number of Spanish banks would need to increase
capital by 40 billion euros ($50 billion) in total. It advised
seeking significantly more than that.
"Going forward, it will be critical to communicate clearly
the strategy for providing a credible backstop for capital
shortfalls - a backstop that experience shows it is better to
overestimate than underestimate," Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, Deputy
Director of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department,
said.
Euro zone policymakers are eager to shore Spain's position
up before June 17 elections which could push Greece closer to a
euro zone exit and unleash a wave of contagion.
Madrid had said it would wait for the IMF audit and a
separate report due by June 21 from two independent assessors,
Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger, before acting.
But officials in Spain said the parameters for the IMF and
the private-sector audits were effectively the same, meaning
Spain could make the request for aid on the basis of the IMF
figures rather than having to wait for the other assessment.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy held talks with socialist
opposition chief Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba.
"They've talked in the last hours - I don't know the content
of that conversation, but yes they did talk," socialist member
of parliament Eduardo Madina told Cadena S e r radio.
Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann said Spain should turn to
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund if
it could not afford the bank recapitalisation bill.
In an interview to appear in Sunday's Welt am Sonntag
newspaper, Weidmann said: "If Spain sees itself overwhelmed by
financing needs, it should use the instruments that were created
for that."
The ECB could not be expected to fill a policy vacuum, he
said. The bank's vice president, Vitor Constancio, said he hoped
the call for assistance from Madrid would come swiftly.
EFSF FUNDS
The race to resolve the banks' troubles comes after Fitch
Ratings cut Madrid's sovereign credit rating by three notches to
BBB, highlighting the Spanish banking sector's exposure to bad
property loans and to contagion from Greece's debt crisis.
It said the cost to the Spanish state of recapitalising
banks stricken by the bursting of a real estate bubble,
recession and mass unemployment could be between 60-100 billion
euros ($75-$125 billion). The higher figure would be in a stress
scenario equivalent to Ireland's bank crash.
Italy could yet get dragged in too. Its industry minister,
Corrado Passera said the economic situation in Italy had
improved since the end of 2011, but remained critical.
"Europe was more disappointing than we had expected, it was
less capable of tackling a relatively minor problem such as
Greece," Passera told a conference.
If a request is made, Spain is expected to ask for help from
the 440 billion euros EFSF.
The process is likely to involve bonds from the EFSF being
injected into Spanish banks with no new capital raised, a euro
zone official said on Friday. The bonds can then be used as
collateral, allowing the banks to access ECB liquidity.
While Spain would join Greece, Ireland and Portugal in
receiving a European financial rescue, officials said the aid
would be focused only on its banking sector, without taking the
Spanish state out of credit markets.
That would be crucial to avoid overstraining the euro zone's
rescue funds, which would struggle to cover Spanish government
borrowing needs for the next three years plus possible
additional assistance for Portugal and Ireland.
Conditions in the plan would be related to the banks and
would probably not add to the austerity measures and structural
economic reforms which Rajoy's government has already put in
place, EU and German sources said.
A "bailout lite" would help salve Spanish pride. Spain is
the world's 12th largest economy and No. 4 in the euro zone. EU
and German officials have cited national pride as a barrier to
requesting a full assistance programme.
The European Commission and Germany both agreed in principle
last week that Spain should be given an extra year to bring its
budget deficit down below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross
domestic product because of a deep recession.