* Relief rally over 100 billion euro package fizzles fast
* All eyes on Greek election for next test in debt crisis
* Cyprus hints it may seek bailout soon
* Swedish PM criticises short-sighted crisis management
* China urges euro zone to take more decisive action
By Sonya Dowsett and Gareth Jones
MADRID/BERLIN, June 11 Financial market euphoria
over an EU bailout for Spain's troubled banks faded on Monday as
investors sounded the alarm over its impact on public debt and
worried whether Greek elections will deepen the euro zone
crisis.
Madrid insisted it would stick to its borrowing plans this
year after the European Union agreed to the bailout of up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion), which is aimed at rescuing banks
battered by a property market collapse and recession rather than
helping the Spanish state finance its budget deficit.
But yields on Spanish government debt rose as Saturday's
deal failed to calm concerns that Madrid may end up locked out
of funding markets like the three other euro zone countries
already forced into bailouts - Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
With Greek elections this weekend overshadowing that
country's future in the euro zone, EU officials said they had
discussed limiting the size of withdrawals from cash machines,
imposing border checks and introducing capital controls as a
worst-case scenario should Athens leave the bloc.
Underlining how problems in one euro state can rapidly
spread to others, Cyprus strongly hinted on Monday it may become
the fifth member of the bloc to apply for an international
bailout before the end of this month to help its banks, which
are heavily exposed to Greece.
"SHORT-SIGHTED"
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said the Spanish plan
agreed by euro zone finance ministers had improved the common
currency's chances of survival by removing the biggest problem
in dealing with the risk of financial contagion.
But Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, whose country
has kept its own currency, said Europe was still not doing
enough to tackle the fundamental causes of its economic stress.
"Spain and many other countries have a lot of reforms they
need to do to become competitive, to get order in public
finances, to recapitalise and get a sound banking sector, and if
they don't do this, you can never solve it through short-sighted
crisis management," he told Reuters.
The European Commission's top economic official, Olli Rehn,
told Reuters that the pre-emptive action to support Spain "is
critical for calming down market turbulence in Europe and
(ensuring) the proper functioning of the financial system in
Spain".
However, European stocks ended flat after leaping to a
four-week high earlier in the day, while yields on the bonds of
fellow euro zone struggler Italy rose sharply with Spain's.
"The bailout for Spain is a good short-term fix, not a
long-term solution," Nicola Marinelli, portfolio manager at
Glendevon King, said. "In this environment of short-term
plasters, there are going to be periods of rallies and panic."
An early rally in Spanish debt petered out, and 10-year bond
yields ended the day 25 basis points higher at 6.5
percent - on course for their worst day since early April and
within 30 basis points of euro-era highs.
The Spanish Treasury said it would continue with regular
debt auctions after Saturday's deal. While bailout funds should
cover the cost of rescuing the banks, Madrid still has 37
billion euros to raise this year for its budget.
"Accepting aid for recapitalisation of the banking sector
means it will have to finance itself on capital markets for its
deficit and it's getting harder with yields climbing," said
Viola Julien at Helaba Landesbank Hesse-Thueringen.
Bondholders are worried that the rescue will weigh on
Spain's fast-rising public debt. They also fear that if the euro
zone's future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability
Mechanism, is used for the rescue, they will be subordinate to
official creditors and face losses in any debt restructuring.
However, a senior euro zone official said the euro zone's
temporary EFSF bailout fund could be used to allay these
worries.
SUPERVISION
Greece's election next Sunday, the second in as many months,
could further sour markets if radical leftists hostile to the
austerity terms of the country's EU/IMF bailout outperform the
mainstream conservative and centre-left parties that signed the
deal, or the vote ends in another deadlock.
European finance officials have held a series of conference
calls in recent weeks on contingency plans should Greece leave
the euro, officials said. However, they emphasised this was
merely about being prepared for any eventuality rather than
planning for something they expect to happen.
"It is sensible planning, that is all, planning for the
worst-case scenario," one source said.
The Bank of Greece said it was not aware of any plans such
as for capital controls in the euro zone.
Spanish Prime Minister Rajoy said on Sunday Madrid had
scored a victory by securing aid from euro zone partners without
having to submit to a full state rescue programme, saying
Spain's rescue had "nothing to do" with the procedures imposed
on Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
But EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia and German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that as in those other
bailouts, a "troika" of officials from the International
Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central
Bank would oversee the financial assistance.
Schaeuble told Deutschlandfunk radio: "The Spanish state is
taking the loans, Spain will be responsible for them ... There
will likewise be a troika. There will of course be supervision
to ensure that the programme is being complied with, but this
refers only to the restructuring of the banks."
UNDER SURVEILLANCE
Spanish state finances are already under European Commission
surveillance under the EU's excessive deficit procedure.
The bank rescue package will add up to 10 percentage points
to Spain's debt-to-gross-domestic-product level, taking it close
to 90 percent, while the country faces a grinding recession,
with nearly one worker in four unemployed.
Some economists believe Spain will eventually need a full
state bailout, and that Italy may be next in line because of a
similar combination of high debt and no economic growth, despite
reforms initiated by Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera dismissed the idea
that Rome might need external help at some point.
"Italy has done what was necessary to save itself in past
months," Passera, a former banker, told reporters in Milan,
saying austerity measures taken so far had positioned Italy as
"among countries better placed to deal with the financial
turmoil Europe finds itself in".
However, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter declined to
rule out the possibility of Italy having to seek aid from
European partners in the months ahead. Fekter said that "given
the high rates that Italy already pays to refinance on markets,
it can also come to supportive aid".
China, to which Europe has looked largely unsuccessfully for
financial support, said on Monday that the euro zone deal for
Spain was a useful short-term fix, but urged the bloc to take
more decisive action to safeguard longer term stability.
"This can be of great use in controlling short-term risk,"
said Vice Finance Minister Zhu Ghuangyao. "But, in the interests
of mid- or long-term stability, we hope the euro zone will
improve consensus and take more decisive action."
The Chinese critique of Europe's slow-moving steps mirrored
comments by U.S. officials worried that the euro zone debt
crisis is hurting world economic recovery and President Barack
Obama's prospects of re-election in November.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner welcomed the euro
zone support for the recapitalisation of Spanish banks as
"concrete steps on the path to financial union, which is vital
to the resilience of the euro area".
European Union leaders will discuss longer-term plans for
deeper euro zone fiscal and banking union at a summit on June
28-29, as well as measures to revive growth. The more ambitious
reforms would require treaty change that would take months, if
not years, to approve and implement.
"More fiscal integration would likely involve more explicit
transfers of sovereignty," Rehn told the European Parliament in
Strasbourg. "This may be possible only in the medium term."