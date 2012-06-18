* Germany says timeframe flexible if Greece sticks to
programme
* EU/IMF want to see serious reform implementation first
* G20 to urge euro zone to break government/banks "doom
loop"
* Market rally limited as euro zone doubts linger
* Italy, Spain bond yields continue to rise
By Stephen Brown and Dina Kyriakidou
BERLIN/ATHENS, June 18 Euro zone paymaster
Germany, relieved at a narrow election victory for Greece's
pro-bailout parties, signalled on Monday it may be willing to
grant Athens more time to meet its fiscal targets to avert a
catastrophic euro exit.
But financial markets' relief that the 17-nation European
currency area had avoided plunging deeper into crisis was
quickly overtaken by concern about unresolved problems in
Greece, the lack of a comprehensive plan for the euro zone as a
whole and weakness in the world economy.
As leaders of the G20 major global economies began a summit
in Los Cabos, Mexico, a G20 source told Reuters their draft
communique would say that Europe will take "all necessary policy
measures" to ensure that the euro zone is stable and intact. It
also urged the Europeans to find ways to break the dangerous
"feedback loop" between indebted governments and weak banks.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said the substance
of Greece's austerity and economic reform programme, agreed in
exchange for a second EU/IMF rescue, was non-negotiable, but the
timing of its deficit reduction goals might be adjusted.
"We're ready to talk about the timeframe as we can't ignore
the lost weeks and we don't want people to suffer because of
that," Westerwelle said in a radio interview.
Government officials said his comments did not reflect
Berlin's official position, and a government spokesman said now
was not the time to give Greece "a discount".
However, Deputy Finance Minister Steffen Kampeter, who is
closer to Chancellor Angela Merkel and normally a stickler for
strict adherence to fiscal orthodoxy, told ARD television: "It
is clear to us that Greece should not be over-strained."
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann said Greece needed both a
sustainable course of fiscal consolidation and a return to
economic growth after four years of recession.
"The conditions that were negotiated have to be observed but
we also need to give the Greeks room to breathe," Faymann said
in a statement. Under the current rules, Athens must cut its
budget deficit to below 3 percent of Greek GDP in 2014.
The hints at leniency should help Greek conservative leader
Antonis Samaras, whose New Democracy party narrowly beat the
radical leftist anti-austerity SYRIZA movement in Sunday's
election, to form a mainstream coalition with the PASOK
Socialists.
He will face fierce pressure from European and International
Monetary Fund lenders to start implementing seriously an
economic reform programme agreed earlier this year, which has
largely remained a dead letter so far.
European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen
noted that giving Greece more time to meet its fiscal targets
would require additional European funding for Athens, and the
current situation should be reassessed first.
"I can only generally point out that if one is pressing to
shift fiscal targets, one should be so honest to also say that
as long as a country is running a primary deficit, extending the
fiscal targets will automatically mean that there will be an
additional external financing need," Asmussen said.
TRUST BUST
With trust in Greek politicians at a low ebb, a senior EU
official said the new government would find a 100-day action
plan on its desk including privatisations, axing public sector
jobs and closing loss-making enterprises to prove it was
serious.
"There will be a very clear 100-day plan for a new
government. If it's not implemented in full then the game is
over," the German EU official told Reuters before the election.
Procedurally, the next step after the formation of a
government will be for the "troika" of European Commission, IMF
and ECB inspectors to return to Athens to review Greek
implementation of the bailout agreement. They are almost certain
to say it has again veered off track.
The euro and shares rallied briefly after the Greek vote but
fell back by mid-afternoon on Monday and there was no let-up for
the borrowing costs of euro zone strugglers Spain and Italy.
The Italian and Spanish prime ministers, Mario Monti and
Mariano Rajoy, in Mexico for a G20 summit, both welcomed the
Greek election result as good news for the euro zone.
But Spanish and Italian 10-year government bond yields
continued to rise, with Madrid's hitting a fresh euro era record
of 7.15 percent, close to levels that drove Greece, Ireland and
Portugal to seek international rescues.
Analysts at Citi said the election had changed nothing
fundamental and they still forecast a 50 to 75 percent
likelihood of Greece leaving the euro within 12 to 18 months.
But Fitch Ratings said it now saw a lower risk of a disorderly
Greek debt default and exit from the euro area.
Others said that regardless of whether Greece stays or goes,
the main issues driving markets are whether the world's central
banks will do more to revive global growth, and whether euro
zone leaders can sketch out a roadmap for closer fiscal and
banking union at a summit next week to convince investors that
the euro will survive.
"It remains vital that euro zone governments take profound
steps forward in terms of fiscal union and restoring confidence
in the banking sector," said Nick Kounis of Dutch bank ABN AMRO.
"Judging by past form, European politicians tend to take their
foot off the gas when the pressure is off."
AUSTERITY ISN'T WORKING
Samaras has promised to renegotiate elements of the 130
billion euro ($165 billion) bailout programme to soften the
economic impact.
Giving Athens an additional year to achieve its deficit
reduction goals would mean increasing the size of the euro
zone's bailout, raising the commitment by countries such as
Germany, the Netherlands and Finland where voters are deeply
reluctant to approve further funding.
Greece is in the fifth year of a crippling recession that
has driven unemployment to a record 22 percent - including one
in two young people - and caused widespread hardship.
Although sufficient voters cast their ballots out of fear of
a disastrous euro exit to give mainstream parties a working
majority, a majority angry over austerity and corruption voted
for a range of anti-bailout groups.
That raises the prospect of a renewal of violent street
protests if a Samaras-led administration moves ahead with the
unpopular cuts and closures demanded by international lenders.
There is little sign so far that austerity is working in
Greece. Public wage, pension and spending cuts have exacerbated
economic contraction, shrinking state revenue, while
bureaucracy, corruption and a lack of confidence have held back
private sector investment.
Many citizens in a fractured society have responded by
refusing to pay bills and taxes out of disgust with their
political leaders and fury at seeing the rich evading tax and
parking money abroad.
Even if the economy began to recover, economists argue the
demands being made of Greece to reduce its public debt to a
sustainable trajectory are unrealistic.
If the "troika" finds that Greece is off course, pressure
among non-European states for the IMF to pull out of the
programme is bound to rise, diplomats said. The euro zone may
end up carrying the whole cost of the bailout, which in turn
could fuel public opposition in northern European creditor
countries, they said.