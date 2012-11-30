* Draghi says euro zone has not yet emerged from crisis
* Sees recovery in H2 2013
* Euro zone joblessness hits record, other data also weak
* Lagarde says bank union top priority for euro zone
* Germany and ECB at odds over scope of ECB bank supervision
By Daniel Flynn and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Nov 30 The euro zone's crisis is far from
over and its members must tighten budgets and forge a banking
union to leave behind the "fairy world" that allowed problems to
grow, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on
Friday.
Draghi's call for reform was echoed by International
Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, who said implementing a
banking union with powers to supervise all banks in the euro
zone should be the currency bloc's top priority.
Speaking in Paris, where the government is trying to dispel
concerns raised by the IMF that France could be left behind as
Italy and Spain reform at a faster pace, Draghi said the euro
zone's debt troubles were likely to stretch deep into next year.
Another 173,000 people joined record jobless queues in the
currency bloc in October while German retail sales and French
consumer spending both fell more than expected, signs of the
scale of the task still ahead for policymakers.
"We have not yet emerged from the crisis," Draghi told
Europe 1 radio. "The recovery for most of the euro zone will
certainly begin in the second half of 2013."
"The crisis has shown that we were living in a fairy world,"
the ECB chief later added at a conference with top financial
officials, pointing to the unsustainable debts, weak banks and
poor policy coordination that gave birth to the crisis three
years ago.
ECB policymakers hold their regular monthly policy meeting
next week and are widely expected to leave interest rates on
hold at a record low of 0.75 percent. Economists are divided on
whether the central bank will cut next year and Draghi has said
it is now up to governments to act to end the crisis.
He stressed that the ECB's designing of a new bond-purchase
programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), had
helped lead to much more benign market conditions in the
17-country euro zone.
Under the programme, the ECB is ready to buy potentially
unlimited amounts of sovereign debt but until Spain - the prime
candidate for help - applies for aid, it cannot use the tool.
Simply announcing the plan, however, has eased the pressure
on Spain and Italy, cutting around 2 percentage points since
July off the interest they pay bond market investors to borrow
over 10 years.
Data on Friday showed Spain registered a capital inflow of
31 billion euros in September, the first time international
investors had put more money in to the country than they took
out in 14 months.
"The confidence effect of the OMT announcement has been
significant, and rightly so," Draghi said, before urging
governments to push ahead with reforms in a speech entitled
'Competitiveness: the key to balanced growth in monetary union'.
Resisting fresh ECB action, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
said on Thursday central bankers had done more than enough to
fight the crisis and it was now up to governments to act by
reforming their economies and making the banking sector solid.
BANKING UNION
Draghi urged euro zone governments to push ahead quickly
with implementing a banking union which he said must apply to
all banks to avoid fragmenting the sector.
His position puts the ECB, which would take on the role of
pan-European banking supervisor, at odds with Germany. Berlin
has said that unified banking supervision under the aegis of the
ECB should apply only to the bloc's largest banks.
Joerg Asmussen, a top ECB negotiator for closer integration
of the euro zone and a former deputy German finance minister,
said late on Thursday a new European banking supervisory body
would not be ready to operate fully before 2014.
That is symbolic of the bloc's struggle to find a way
towards the tighter unity of policy and oversight that most
economists say they need to convince financial markets of the
euro's future.
Lagarde, for her part, pressed for swift implementation of a
banking union that would have powers to supervise all banks in
the euro zone.
"Banking union seems to us to be the first priority,"
Lagarde said during the meeting in Paris, adding that closer
budgetary consolidation should be next.
The economic situation in the euro zone remained fragile and
governments should maintain a "reasonable" pace of budgetary
consolidation to avoid crimping growth, she added.
Draghi urged governments to take advantage of the
stabilising effect the OMT bond-purchase programme has had on
markets to push ahead with a banking union as part of closer
European integration, and to shape-up their economies.
"All policymakers should take advantage of this situation to
continue their reforms with determination," he said.