* Monti warns too much austerity may split Europe
* Merkel wins reprieve with defeat of FDP referendum
* Draft euro zone treaty would give court budget power
* Banks resisting pressure to buy euro zone debt
* Greek private bondholder haircut deal still uncertain
By Gavin Jones and Stephen Brown
ROME/BERLIN, Dec 16 Credit rating agency
Fitch told the euro zone on Friday it thinks a comprehensive
solution to the bloc's debt crisis is beyond reach, as it put
an number of the bloc's economies including Italy on watch for
potential downgrades.
It reaffirmed France's top-notch triple-A rating but even
here said the outlook was now negative over a longer term.
Underscoring the tensions within the bloc over the crisis
that has spread relentlessly over the past two years, Italy's
prime minister earlier urged European policymakers to beware of
dividing the continent with their efforts to fight its debt
crisis, warning against a "short-term hunger for rigour" in some
countries, in a swipe at Germany.
Germany has led resistance to allowing the European Central
Bank to ramp up its buying of government bonds on the open
market to a big enough scale to douse the crisis.
Fitch said that following the EU summit a week ago it had
concluded that "a 'comprehensive solution' to the eurozone
crisis is technically and politically beyond reach.
"Of particular concern is the absence of a credible
financial backstop. In Fitch's opinion this requires more active
and explicit commitment from the ECB to mitigate the risk of
self-fulfilling liquidity crises for potentially illiquid but
solvent Euro Area Member States," Fitch said.
It put Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland, and Cyprus
on negative watch. Another ratings agency, Standard & Poor's,
had already warned 15 of the currency bloc's 17 members they
were close to a downgrade.
Earlier German Chancellor Angela Merkel gained somee respite
from domestic pressure to take a tougher line in the euro zone
crisis when Eurosceptics hostile to more bailouts lost a
referendum in her junior coalition partner, the Free Democrats,
aimed at blocking a permanent rescue fund.
Meanwhile, a first draft of a planned fiscal union treaty
among euro zone countries and aspiring members, published on
Friday, showed that countries could be taken to the European
Court of Justice if they fail to meet agreed budget targets.
Merkel - under pressure from the revered Bundesbank to force
debt-saddled euro zone countries to reform and save their way
out of crisis with austerity measures - has led a push for
automatic sanctions for deficit "sinners" in the bloc.
This has fed concerns that excessive belt-tightening in
southern countries could send their economies into a negative
spiral with no prospect of growing out of the crisis, while
feeding resentment in the prosperous north.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Europe's response to
the debt crisis "should be wrapped in a long-term sustainable
approach, not just to feed short-term hunger for rigour in some
countries.
"To help European construction evolve in a way that unites,
not divides, we cannot afford that the crisis in the euro zone
brings us ... the risk of conflicts between the virtuous North
and an allegedly vicious South," he told a conference in Rome.
In Germany, turnout in the FDP bailout referendum fell short
of the necessary quorum of one-third of the party's membership,
and only 44.2 percent voted for dissident lawmaker Frank
Schaeffler's motion against the planned European Stability
Mechanism.
A victory for the Eurosceptics could have brought down
Merkel's centre-right coalition, but the outcome still left the
FDP split, with its public support in tatters.
BANKS TO SHUN BONDS?
French officials have sought to prepare the public for the
likelihood that Paris will lose its top-notch rating from S&P
for the first time since 1975, playing down the potential
setback and focusing attention instead on neighbouring Britain.
"The economic situation in Britain today is very worrying,
and you'd rather be French than British in economic terms,"
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a radio interview, a
day after Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said that if
ratings agencies were even-handed, Britain deserved to be
downgraded before France.
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said French Prime
Minister Francois Fillon had called him to explain that "it had
not been his intention to call into question the UK's rating but
to highlight that ratings agencies appeared more focused on
economic governance than deficit levels."
Clegg's office said he accepted the explanation "but made
the point that recent remarks from members of the French
Government about the UK economy were simply unacceptable and
that steps should be taken to calm the rhetoric."
Euro zone officials said potential downgrades, particularly
from S&P, could raise the cost of borrowing for the region's
existing EFSF bailout fund but would not make a big difference
to its operations.
EFSF chief Klaus Regling told the Rome conference there was
about 600 billion euros available to fight the crisis, more than
Italy and Spain's combined funding needs for 2012.
"If Italy and Spain were to ask for support their gross
financing needs for 2012 are less than that and I don't think
they would need to be taken off the market," he said.
The EFSF has the option of providing first loss insurance on
new bond issues, but the country concerned would have to make a
formal request and negotiate conditionality, while the sum
guaranteed would have to be agreed unanimously by EFSF members,
subject to German parliamentary approval.
Euro zone countries are to hold a conference call next
Monday to agree on a boost to the International Monetary Fund's
lending capacity, as part of measures to help cope with the debt
crisis, to which they will commit 150 billion euros, Slovak
Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told Reuters.
The United States has refused to offer any additional
funding and it remains to be seen how much non-European
economies such as China, Russia, Brazil and India are willing to
commit.
The European Central Bank has resisted calls to embark on
unlimited purchases of euro zone sovereign bonds to quell the
debt crisis, putting the onus back on governments and their
collective financial firewalls.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that euro zone
governments were on the right track to restore market confidence
and the ECB's bond-buy plan was "neither eternal nor infinite".
But in one intriguing hint on Friday, Bank of Italy governor
Ignazio Visco told the Rome conference: "The impression is that
there is only one way to convince markets and we'll work on
that." He did not elaborate.
The comments came amid growing signs that banks are
resisting pressure from governments to come to the aid of
debt-choked euro zone countries by using cheap money lent by the
ECB to buy more sovereign bonds.
With euro zone governments needing to sell almost 80 billion
euros of fresh debt in January alone, the stand-off between
policymakers and banks could turn the slow-burning debt crisis
into a conflagration in the New Year.
The chief executive of UniCredit, one of Italy's two biggest
banks, said this week using ECB money to buy government debt
"wouldn't be logical".
In Greece, where the debt crisis began two years ago, a
senior official of the EU/IMF troika team negotiating terms for
a second bailout package said there was no guarantee that talks
on the private sector's contribution would lead to a voluntary
deal involving the bulk of its creditors.
Agreement has been held up by wrangling over issues ranging
from the credit status and interest coupons on the new bonds to
legal guarantees to be offered by the official sector. Another
key question is how many sign up to a private sector debt swap.
Failure to secure agreement could force a disorderly default
which might in turn trigger a wider emergency across the euro
zone.
Asked if there was a risk of a disorderly Greek default, the
troika official said: "Our objective is still to have a
voluntary operation. If you ask me: is there a guarantee that
there will be a voluntary operation? Of course there can never
be a guarantee."