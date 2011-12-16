* Fitch puts six euro zone members on short-term downgrade
* Monti warns too much austerity may split Europe
* Draft euro zone treaty would give court budget power
* Banks resisting pressure to buy euro zone debt
* Greek private bondholder haircut deal still uncertain
By Gavin Jones and Stephen Brown
ROME/BERLIN, Dec 16 The credit rating
agency Fitch said on Friday it thought a comprehensive solution
to the euro zone's debt crisis was beyond reach, putting six
euro zone economies including Italy on watch for potential
near-term downgrades.
It reaffirmed France's top-notch triple-A rating but even
here said the outlook was now negative, meaning it could be
downgraded within two years.
Underscoring the tensions within the bloc over a crisis that
has spread relentlessly over the past two years, Italy's prime
minister urged European policymakers to beware of dividing the
continent with their efforts to fight its debt crisis.
In a swipe at Germany, he warned against a "short-term
hunger for rigour" in some countries.
Germany has led resistance to allowing the European Central
Bank to ramp up its buying of government bonds on the open
market to a big enough scale to douse the crisis, but Fitch
added to the pressure for just such a move.
Fitch said that following the EU summit a week ago it had
concluded that "a 'comprehensive solution' to the eurozone
crisis is technically and politically beyond reach".
"Of particular concern is the absence of a credible
financial backstop," it said. "In Fitch's opinion this requires
more active and explicit commitment from the ECB to mitigate the
risk of self-fulfilling liquidity crises for potentially
illiquid but solvent Euro Area Member States."
It put Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland, and Cyprus
on negative watch, which could mean a downgrade within three
months. The Standard & Poor's agency had already warned 15 of
the currency bloc's 17 members they were close to a downgrade.
"The systemic nature of the euro zone crisis is having a
profoundly adverse effect on economic and financial stability
across the region," Fitch said.
The euro, which was already dropping against the
dollar, fell below $1.30 after the first headlines from Fitch.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gained some respite from
domestic pressure to take a tougher line in the euro zone crisis
when eurosceptics in her junior coalition partner, the Free
Democrats, who are hostile to more bailouts lost a grassrooots
party referendum aimed at blocking a permanent rescue fund.
A victory for the eurosceptics could have brought down
Merkel's centre-right coalition, but the outcome still left the
FDP split, with its public support in tatters.
Meanwhile, a first draft of a planned fiscal compact among
euro zone countries and aspiring members, published on Friday,
showed that countries could be taken to the European Court of
Justice if they fail to meet agreed budget targets.
AUTOMATIC SANCTIONS
Merkel - under pressure from the revered Bundesbank to force
debt-saddled euro zone countries to reform and save their way
out of crisis with austerity measures - has led a push for
automatic sanctions for deficit "sinners" in the bloc.
This has fed concerns that excessive belt-tightening in
southern countries could send their economies into a negative
spiral with no prospect of growing out of crisis, while feeding
resentment in the prosperous north.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said Europe's response
"should be wrapped in a long-term sustainable approach, not just
to feed short-term hunger for rigour in some countries".
"To help European construction evolve in a way that unites,
not divides, we cannot afford that the crisis in the euro zone
brings us ... the risk of conflicts between the virtuous North
and an allegedly vicious South," he told a conference in Rome.
French officials have sought to prepare the public for the
likelihood that Paris will lose its top-notch rating from S&P
for the first time since 1975, playing down the potential
setback and focusing attention instead on neighbouring Britain.
"The economic situation in Britain today is very worrying,
and you'd rather be French than British in economic terms,"
Finance Minister Francois Baroin said in a radio interview, a
day after Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said that if
ratings agencies were even-handed, Britain deserved to be
downgraded before France.
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said French Prime
Minister Francois Fillon had called him to explain that "it had
not been his intention to call into question the UK's rating but
to highlight that ratings agencies appeared more focused on
economic governance than deficit levels".
Clegg's office said he accepted the explanation "but made
the point that recent remarks from members of the French
government about the UK economy were simply unacceptable and
that steps should be taken to calm the rhetoric".
World Bank President Robert Zoellick said he was "deeply
troubled" by the exchanges.
He said politicians needed to be careful because "you've got
a tinderbox out there in both political and economic terms".
Euro zone officials said potential downgrades, particularly
from S&P, could raise the cost of borrowing for the region's
existing EFSF bailout fund, but would not make a big difference
to its operations.
EFSF FIREPOWER
EFSF chief Klaus Regling told the Rome conference about 600
billion euros was available to fight the crisis.
"If Italy and Spain were to ask for support, their gross
financing needs for 2012 are less than that and I don't think
they would need to be taken off the market," he said.
The EFSF has the option of providing first-loss insurance on
new bond issues, but the country concerned would have to make a
formal request and negotiate conditionality, while the sum
guaranteed would have to be agreed unanimously by EFSF members,
subject to German parliamentary approval.
Euro zone countries will hold talks next Monday on the draft
text of the euro zone fiscal compact and on bilateral loans to
the International Monetary Fund, officials in Brussels said.
Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told Reuters they would
commit 150 billion euros to boost the IMF's lending capacity.
The United States has refused to offer additional funding
and it remains to be seen how much non-European economies such
as China, Russia, Brazil and India are willing to commit.
The European Central Bank has resisted calls to embark on
unlimited purchases of euro zone sovereign bonds to quell the
debt crisis, putting the onus on governments and their
collective financial firewalls.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that euro zone
governments were on track to restore market confidence and the
ECB's bond-buying plan was "neither eternal nor infinite".
But in one intriguing hint on Friday, Bank of Italy governor
Ignazio Visco told the Rome conference: "The impression is that
there is only one way to convince markets, and we'll work on
that." He did not elaborate.
Banks appear to be resisting pressure from governments to
come to the aid of debt-choked euro zone countries by using
cheap money lent by the ECB to buy more sovereign bonds.
The chief executive of UniCredit, one of Italy's two biggest
banks, said this week that using ECB money to buy government
debt "wouldn't be logical".
With euro zone governments needing to sell almost 80 billion
euros of fresh debt in January alone, the stand-off between
policymakers and banks could turn the slow-burning debt crisis
into a conflagration in the New Year.
In Greece, where the debt crisis began two years ago, a
senior official of the EU/IMF troika team negotiating terms for
a second bailout package said there was no guarantee that talks
on the private sector's contribution would lead to a voluntary
deal involving the bulk of its creditors.
Agreement has been held up by wrangling over issues ranging
from the credit status and interest coupons on the new bonds to
legal guarantees to be offered by the official sector. Another
key question is how many sign up to a private sector debt swap.
Failure to secure agreement could force a disorderly default
that might trigger a wider emergency across the euro zone.
Asked if there was a risk of a disorderly Greek default, the
troika official said: "Our objective is still to have a
voluntary operation. If you ask me 'Is there a guarantee that
there will be a voluntary operation?', of course there can never
be a guarantee."