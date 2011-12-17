* Fitch puts 6 euro zone states on short-term downgrade
watch
* Threat comes 2 weeks after S&P warning
* ECB's Liikanen warns time running out for crisis solutions
* Stark says ECB won't beef up bond buying
By Gavin Jones and Stephen Brown
ROME/BERLIN, Dec 17 A comprehensive
solution to the euro zone debt crisis is beyond the region's
reach, rating agency Fitch said, warning that six of its
economies including Italy and Spain could be hit with credit
downgrades in the near future.
The warning late on Friday, the second time in two weeks
that the bloc has been threatened with multiple ratings
markdowns, heightened pressure on leaders to get to grips with
the turmoil.
Fitch also said it might also cut AAA-rated France within
two years and urged the European Central Bank to take a more
active firefighting role.
One ECB policymaker said on Saturday that time was running
out to come up with solutions to a crisis that could spark a
global slump. Another said the bank would not expand the bond
buying programme it launched to keep a lid on vulnerable states'
debt costs.
Underscoring tensions within the bloc, a week after a key EU
summit failed to reassure financial markets the crisis was being
tackled, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti urged EU
policymakers on Friday to beware of dividing the continent.
ECB ratesetter Erkki Liikanen said that, to prevent a flurry
of ratings downgrades and a credit freeze, the continent's
leaders needed to act fast to beef up the rescue funds designed
to provide a safety net for debt-laden member countries.
"The worse scenario is that the negative cycle continues,
uncertainty grows, which would lead to a global recession,"
Liikanen - a member of the bank's governing council -told
Finnish public broadcaster YLE in an interview on Saturday.
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde had said
no country was immune from the crisis and each needed to act to
head off the risk of a global depression.
In a swipe against Germany, Italy's Monti said Europe's
response "should be wrapped in a long-term sustainable approach,
not just to feed short-term hunger for rigour in some
countries".
Pushing for governments to eliminate their bloated budget
deficits, Germany has led resistance to allowing the ECB to ramp
up its bond purchases to a big enough scale to douse the crisis.
But Fitch added to the pressure for just such a move.
The agency said that, following the EU summit, it had
concluded that "a 'comprehensive solution' to the eurozone
crisis is technically and politically beyond reach".
"Of particular concern is the absence of a credible
financial backstop," it said. "In Fitch's opinion this requires
more active and explicit commitment from the ECB to mitigate the
risk of self-fulfilling liquidity crises."
A second ECB policymaker, Juergen Stark, said expanding bond
buys would not end the crisis, while swift implementation of the
plan on closer fiscal union agreed at the summit was crucial.
"Don't ask too much of the central bank," Stark - who steps
down from the executive board at year-end - was quoted as saying
on Saturday in pre-released extracts from a German magazine
interview.
MULTIPLE DOWNGRADE THREAT
Fitch put Belgium, Spain, Slovenia, Italy, Ireland, and
Cyprus on negative watch, which could mean a downgrade within
three months.
"The systemic nature of the euro zone crisis is having a
profoundly adverse effect on economic and financial stability
across the region," it said.
Less than two weeks earlier, citing continuing disagreements
among policymakers over how to tackle the crisis, rival agency
Standard & Poor's put the ratings of 15 euro zone states,
including Germany and France, on review for one- to two-notch
downgrades.
The third main agency, Moody's, on Friday cut Belgium's
credit rating by two notches, saying the crisis raised funding
risks for countries with high public debt burdens, and said a
further downgrade was possible within two years.
Belgium's Finance Minister Steven Vanackere told Reuters on
Saturday the cut was not a big surprise but had added pressure
on the country to hit next year's budget deficit target of 2.8
percent of GDP.
A first draft of a planned new 'fiscal compact' among euro
zone countries and aspiring members, published on Friday, showed
that countries could be taken to the European Court of Justice
if they did not meet agreed budget goals.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel - under pressure from the
Bundesbank to force debt-saddled euro zone countries to reform
and save their way out of crisis with austerity measures - has
led a push for automatic sanctions for deficit "sinners".
This has fed concerns that excessive belt-tightening in
southern countries could send their economies into a negative
spiral with no prospect of growing out of crisis, while feeding
resentment in the prosperous north.
In France, officials have sought to prepare the public for
the likelihood that Paris will lose its top-notch rating for the
first time since 1975, playing down the potential setback and
focusing attention instead on questioning neighbouring Britain's
AAA rating. President Nicolas Sarkozy had vowed to keep the top
rating, and it could become an issue in next year's election
campaign.
EFSF FIREPOWER
Euro zone officials said potential downgrades, particularly
from S&P, could raise the cost of borrowing for the region's
existing EFSF bailout fund, but would not make a big difference
to its operations.
EFSF chief Klaus Regling said on Friday about 600 billion
euros was available to fight the crisis.
"If Italy and Spain were to ask for support, their gross
financing needs for 2012 are less than that and I don't think
they would need to be taken off the market," he said.
Euro zone countries will hold talks next Monday on the draft
text of the euro zone fiscal compact and on bilateral loans to
the International Monetary Fund, officials in Brussels said.
Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos told Reuters they would
commit 150 billion euros to boost the IMF's lending capacity.
The United States has refused to offer additional funding
and it remains to be seen how much countries such as China,
Russia, Brazil and India are willing to commit.
Commercial banks appear to be resisting pressure from
governments to help debt-choked euro zone countries by using
cheap money lent by the ECB to buy more sovereign bonds.
The chief executive of UniCredit, one of Italy's two biggest
banks, said this week that using ECB money to buy government
debt "wouldn't be logical".
Euro zone governments need to sell almost 80 billion euros
of fresh debt in January alone, and the stand-off between
policymakers and banks could turn the slow-burning debt crisis
into a conflagration in the New Year.