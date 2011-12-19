* Italian minister says more needed to convince markets
* Euro zone finance ministers to talk by telephone on Monday
* To discuss plans to lend money to bolster IMF, ESM voting
* Italy austerity budget in home stretch
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 The euro zone will tackle
its debt crisis this week by offering more cash to the IMF and
long-term liquidity to banks, while moving towards tighter
fiscal rules, after ratings agency Fitch cast doubt on its
capacity to respond decisively.
"We all know that Europe has not been able to convince
markets that its governance set-up and its measures against the
crisis were enough," Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio
Grilli said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.
"More integration and more effective instruments are needed.
We are not yet there," he told Il Sole 24 Ore.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Dec. 9 to write into national
constitutions a rule that budgets have to be balanced or in
surplus in structural terms. If they are not, automatic
corrective measures would follow.
Such rules would sharply limit government borrowing, bring
down debt and, euro zone politicians hope, help restore market
trust in the sustainability of public finances.
But constitutional changes will take a year or more and
markets want reassurance now that money invested in euro zone
debt is safe, especially after banks were asked to accept a 50
percent loss on their Greek bonds in October as part of a second
bailout of the country which sparked the debt crisis.
European leaders have belatedly insisted that the Greek case
was unique and did not set a precedent.
To address market concerns that they do not have enough
money to prevent the crisis from engulfing Italy and Spain, euro
zone leaders brought forward by one year to July 2012 the launch
of their 500 billion euro permanent bailout fund.
ECB President Mario Draghi told Monday's Financial Times
that euro zone politicians needed to move fast to make the
European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) operational, as any
delay would end up raising the cost.
Euro zone leaders also agreed to offer 150 billion euros in
bilateral loans to the IMF to raise its crisis-fighting
capacity. Up to 50 billion euros more might come from non-euro
zone European countries and possibly more from outside Europe.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss at a Monday
teleconference the draft text of the new euro zone fiscal
compact so that it can be finalised by the end of January, EU
officials said.
They will also consider the size of individual bilateral
loans to the International Monetary Fund, in talks from 1430
GMT.
There are still doubts about this scheme. Germany's
Bundesbank said last week it would only contribute if non-euro
zone and non-European countries did too and the level of outside
commitment is not clear.
Another topic for the ministers to discuss on Monday will be
the voting method in the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Leaders decided on Dec. 9 to abolish unanimity in ESM voting
to prevent small countries blocking major decisions.
Finland objects to the change, because to accept it the
Finnish government would have to have a two thirds majority in
parliament, which it does not have.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble tried to show his
backing for the permanent bailout mechanism in an interview
published on Monday, by saying his country may pay its full
contribution to the mechanism next year.
"It is clear that the sooner and the more paid-in capital
the ESM has, the more it gains trust on the financial markets,"
regional paper Rheinische Post Duesseldorf quoted him as saying.
"My priority is to create trust."
Leaders will decide in March if the combined lending
capacity of the temporary fund, the 440 billion euro EFSF, and
the ESM, should be capped at 500 billion euros, or raised by the
amount already spent by the EFSF.
"It is clear that in the short term, to fight the crisis of
the single currency, the bailout instruments, such as the EFSF
and ESM funds, must be reinforced," Italy's Grilli said.
Italy's austerity budget, vital for Rome's attempts to get
its accounts in order and do its part to try to save the euro
from collapse, enters its final stretch this week with unions
still on the warpath.
SOLUTION "BEYOND REACH"
Market response to the Dec. 9 summit has been cool, mainly
because of the reluctance of the European Central Bank to step
up euro zone bond purchases and declare its readiness to do so.
"While acknowledging the extraordinary measures the ECB has
adopted to provide liquidity to the European banking sector, its
continued reluctance to countenance a similar degree of support
to its sovereign shareholders undermines the efforts by euro
area member states to put in place a credible financial
'firewall'," Fitch ratings agency said on Friday.
Draghi declined to give a clear answer when asked in the
Financial Times interview whether the ECB would keep buying
government bonds once the EFSF entered the picture, and also
warned governments not to expect the ECB to become a lender of
last resort.
Other uncertainties also weighed.
"A week after the Brussels summit the basis of the agreement
reached there has begun to unravel even more quickly than is
normally the case," Emirates NBD bank said in a research note.
"Virtually all aspects of the deal appear to be being pulled
and picked apart, from the degree of fiscal integration, the
amount of firepower available for the bailout funds, and even to
the support pledged to the IMF," the bank said.
"As a result the emphasis is likely to fall even more
heavily on the ECB to keep the Eurozone system functioning."
The ECB, which is forbidden by EU law from directly
financing government deficits, welcomed the Dec. 9 agreement on
more fiscal discipline in the euro zone, but doused expectations
it would ramp up sovereign debt buying in return.
As a result, Fitch concluded that a 'comprehensive solution'
to the crisis was technically and politically beyond reach.
COMMUNICATIONS NOT POLICY PROBLEM
Euro zone policymakers said the ECB's role in the crisis was
impossible to communicate clearly because of legal and political
constraints. But they said the bank would not, in the end, allow
the crisis to threaten the survival of the currency bloc.
A declaration from the ECB that it would buy unlimited
amounts of euro zone bonds for as long as necessary would
immediately calm markets, but would probably break EU law and
would relax pressure on politicians to reform their economies.
"The ECB simply can't and won't say that, and it's very
unreasonable to even expect it," one euro zone official said.
Instead, the bank was likely to keep quietly buying enough
Spanish and Italian bonds to keep both countries on the market
but with financing costs sufficiently high to keep pressure on
their lawmakers to quickly accept tough reforms.
"This is the most expensive approach, also not likely to
work in the longer run, but still it is the only one possible,"
the euro zone official said.
ECB executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi signalled the
same in an interview published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday,
saying ECB bond interventions were very effective in specific
situations when the market risked going into "tailspin".
At the same time they created "perverse incentives" that
reduced the pressure on single governments to adopt financial
discipline, he said.
Instead of unlimited bond buying, the ECB will offer banks
this week an opportunity to borrow money for three years for the
first time, extending the current one-year ceiling for
refinancing.
France hopes banks will use the money to buy euro zone bonds
and ease the upward pressure on yields, but Italy's Unicredit
bank said last week this "wouldn't be logical" for banks that
are under pressure to reduce risk and rebuild capital.
Fitch warned that six euro zone economies including Italy
and Spain could be hit with credit downgrades in the near
future. This is the second time in two weeks that the euro zone
has been threatened with multiple ratings markdowns after a
similar statement from Standard & Poor's.
Fitch said it might also cut AAA-rated France within two
years. A poll showed French voters overwhelmingly fear serious
damage to the economy if France loses its top rating, despite
attempts by President Nicolas Sarkozy to reassure them such a
blow would be surmountable.