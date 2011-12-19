* Euro zone finance ministers agree 150 bln euros in IMF
loans
* Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Czech Republic also back plan
* Britain says needs more time, can only work within G20
* Schaeuble says no chance of U.S. lending more to IMF
By Robin Emmott and Matt Falloon
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 19 Euro zone
ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion
euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money
from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its
200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out.
Following a three-hour conference call, European Union
finance ministers said currency zone outsiders the Czech
Republic, Denmark, Poland and Sweden would also grant loans to
the International Monetary Fund to help save the 17-nation zone.
But the EU said those lenders must first win parliamentary
approval, while Britain made it clear it would not participate
in the plan.
That leaves the euro zone more reliant than ever on major
economies such China and on Russia, which has shown willingness
to lend more to the IMF. The United States for its part is
concerned about the lender's exposure to the euro zone.
Ministers had set an informal deadline of Monday to arrive
at the 200 billion figure, which was agreed by EU leaders at a
summit on Dec. 8-9. and urged other nations to take part.
"Euro area member states will provide 150 billion euros of
additional resources through bilateral loans to the fund's
general resources account," the EU finance ministers said in a
joint statement after their call.
"The EU would welcome G20 members and other financially
strong IMF members to support the efforts to safeguard global
financial stability by contributing to the increase in IMF
resources," the statement said.
British Treasury sources said Britain had decided not to
contribute to an increase IMF resources. "We were clear that we
would not be making a contribution," one Treasury source said,
while another added that there was "no agreement on the 200
billion" euro funding boost.
The EU was more diplomatic, however, saying in its statement
that London would take a decision on the issue early in the new
year in the framework of the Group of 20 economies.
The increase in IMF resources is seen as one pillar in a
multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the euro zone's
fire-fighting capability and build better defences for the
future. Another pillar is making the euro zone's existing
bailout fund, the EFSF, more flexible in how it tackles the debt
debacle.
NEW YEAR PRESSURES
Speaking during testimony to the European Parliament, ECB
President Mario Draghi praised EU efforts to forge a new 'fiscal
compact' as a solid base for responding to the crisis, and
called the euro an "irreversible" project.
"I have no doubt whatsoever about the strength of the euro,
about its permanence, about its irreversibility," he said.
"You have a lot of people, especially outside the euro area,
who really spend a lot of time in what I think is morbid
speculation, namely, what happens if? And they all have
catastrophic scenarios for the euro area."
But he said bond market pressure on the euro zone would be
"very significant" in the first quarter, with some 230 billion
euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and
more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing.
"The pressure that bond markets will be experiencing is
really very, very significant, if not unprecedented," he said.
Draghi spoke while EU ministers were still on their
conference call, with discussions also looking at issues
surrounding the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, with Finland
unhappy about plans to weaken the unanimity rule governing how
the European Stability Mechanism is run.
Finland's opposition, if not overcome, could scupper efforts
to bring the ESM into force in July 2012, a year earlier than
planned, to step up crisis-fighting efforts.
But the primary focus of debate was about the increase in
IMF resources, with concerns growing that the EFSF is
insufficient to handle the debt problems and with too long to
wait until the permanent mechanism is up and running.
While EU leaders agreed at their last summit on the desire
to boost IMF resources, there are doubts about whether the
scheme will work, with not just London and Washington
unenthusiastic, but Germany's Bundesbank too.
"Washington cannot make bilateral loans available to the IMF
without Congress approving it," German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told German radio. "There's no chance of that and the
American government has always made that clear."
With the year-end looming, there is no let-up in the
scramble to try to ease market pressure on euro zone stragglers,
such as Italy and Spain, while those countries also set about
implementing ever-tighter budget controls.
The ECB will offer three-year funds to banks for the first
time on Wednesday, an effort to counter the freeze in interbank
lending. France hopes banks will use the money to buy euro zone
bonds but with banks under pressure to reduce risk and rebuild
capital that may be a vain hope.
Market response to measures agreed at the December summit
has been cool, mainly because of the reluctance of the ECB to
step up bond purchases and declare its readiness to do so.
As a result, ratings agency Fitch concluded on Friday that a
'comprehensive solution' to the crisis was technically and
politically beyond reach. It warned that six euro zone
economies, including Italy and Spain, could be hit with credit
downgrades in the near future.
Standard & Poor's has said it could soon downgrade nearly
all the euro zone's 17 members.
RAJOY'S PROMISES
Speaking in Rome, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
called for a "strengthening of the still insufficient firewalls"
necessary to defend sovereign debt and the euro.
Spain's incoming prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, promised
deep cuts in public administration spending to meet tough
deficit targets while offering tax breaks for companies in his
first speech before parliament on Monday.
His first three reforms would concentrate on budget
stability, completing a banking sector restructuring process and
structural reforms in the public sector.
"We are confronting enormous difficulties and must make very
demanding efforts," Rajoy told Parliament.
Italy's austerity budget, vital to Rome's attempts to get
its accounts in order and do its part to try to save the euro
from collapse, enters its final stretch this week with unions
still on the warpath.
But given doubts about the IMF getting more money and the
fact the euro zone's rescue funds have taken so long to set up,
investors' focus remains overwhelmingly pinned on the ECB.
"We believe the resolution of the euro debt crisis will
remain the principal theme in 2012. All other themes are likely
to be derivatives of the crisis," Deutsche Bank analysts Mark
Wall and Gilles Moec said in a note. "We see greater ECB
involvement as inevitable. Very easy monetary policy for longer
is also likely."
Euro zone policymakers said the ECB's role in the crisis was
impossible to communicate clearly because of legal and political
constraints. But they said the bank would not allow the crisis
to threaten the survival of the currency bloc.
A declaration from the ECB that it would buy unlimited
amounts of euro zone bonds for as long as necessary would
immediately calm markets, but would probably break EU law and
would relax pressure on politicians to reform their economies.
Instead, the bank was likely to keep quietly buying enough
Spanish and Italian bonds to keep both countries on the market
but with financing costs sufficiently high to keep pressure on
their lawmakers to pursue tough reforms.