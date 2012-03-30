* Euro zone ready to provide 500 bln euros of new money till
mid-2013
* ECB board member appointment deferred to April
* Spain to unveil austerity budget after strike, protests
By Francesca Landini and Robin Emmott
COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed on Friday to raise their financial firewall to prevent a
new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, but it was
unclear if markets and Europe's G20 partners would see the boost
as sufficient.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to combine its two rescue
funds to make 500 billion euros of new funds available in case
of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200 billion euros already
committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The executive European Commission had proposed raising the
total amount to 940 billion euros, of which 740 billion would
have been as yet uncommitted funds, but EU paymaster Germany
resisted a higher number.
Initial market reaction was positive, with the yields on
Spanish bonds falling as investors weighed the ministers'
decision and awaited a draconian Spanish austerity budget.
"Today's decision is a classic European compromise. It was
as far as the German government was willing to go and it was the
minimum most other euro zone countries were expecting," said
Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank in Brussels.
"Obviously, a bigger increase along the lines of earlier
discussed options could have sent a stronger signal and would
have been more convincing," he said.
"With today's increase, the role of the ECB (European
Central Bank) as Eurozone fire brigade is likely to continue."
An official statement said ministers had lifted the combined
lending capacity of the temporary European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) and the permanent European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) to 700 billion euros from 500 billion.
"The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending ... will
be raised to 700 billion euros," it said. "All together, the
euro area is mobilising an overall firewall of approximately 800
billion euros, more than 1 trillion dollars."
However, the highest headline number included money already
disbursed from the EFSF, a smaller bailout fund controlled by
the European Commission and bilateral loans which euro zone
countries extended to Greece under the first bailout.
The 500 billion in fresh lending capacity for the combined
funds until July 2013 takes account of the fact that the ESM
will not start its operations at full capacity, but only grow
into it as capital is paid in over three years.
It means 240 billion of uncommitted funds in the EFSF could
be tapped if necessary until the ESM becomes bigger.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the decision
gave Europe a stronger hand to persuade other major economies to
increase the International Monetary Fund's resources to fight
contagion from the euro zone crisis if necessary.
"We are now in a strong position for discussion on the IMF
in April. It is a good signal," Baroin said.
Some bond market players questioned whether the compromise
would provide sufficient money to help Spain, the euro zone's
number four economy, if it needs a bailout to overcome a banking
crisis due to the collapse of a real estate bubble.
"At the end of the day the key question is whether this new
firepower is enough," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 strategy at
Standard Bank in London. "Clearly if things turn down again, and
especially if more bailouts are needed, the tricky issue of
underfunding the ESM/EFSF relative to the potential bailout need
is bound to resurface."
After tempers flared, Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker
called off a scheduled news conference, saying Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter had already announced the outcome.
Juncker said the appointment of a new European Central Bank
executive board member had been postponed until mid-April. He
had earlier said fellow Luxembourger Yves Mersch was the
strongest candidate for the ECB job.
The delay may have been due France's request to hold off on
choosing a successor to Juncker as Eurogroup chairman until
after the April-May French presidential election.
Diplomats said French President Nicolas Sarkozy wanted to
avoid political embarrassment from the likely choice of German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, which his opponents could
portray as a sign of German dominance in the euro zone.
Commerzbank analyst Christoph Weil said the firewall boost,
combined with extra assistance from the IMF, would probably be
big enough to "offer shelter to Spain and Italy if necessary".
"Nonetheless, there is reason to fear that investors will
remain sceptical and continue to demand high risk premiums for
peripheral bonds," he wrote in a note.
SPANISH AUSTERITY
Countries sharing the euro have already agreed to adopt more
strictly enforced balanced-budget rules in an effort to convince
markets that their public finances will be sustainable.
They also agreed to slap fines on countries that run
excessive budget deficits or have large imbalances in their
economies.
Spain, which has rejected all talk of seeking assistance,
was set to unveil a tough austerity budget on Friday designed to
reduce its public deficit to 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product this year from 8.5 percent in 2011 despite a recession.
"This is a budget that will be convincing, I am sure of
that, and show the Spanish government's commitment to austerity
and fiscal consolidation," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said
in Copenhagen.
He played down a general strike and mass street protests on
Thursday that highlighted the scale of opposition to a new
labour law making it easier to fire workers and dismantling
collective wage bargaining. Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards
marched in protest, with violence flaring in Barcelona.
Spanish bond yields rose again amid market doubts about
Madrid's ability to implement reforms and repair public finances
threatened by the recession and the banking crisis, at a time
when unemployment is already 23 percent, the highest in the EU.
After a deal with investors this month to restructure Greek
debt, increasing the amount of money the euro zone can provide
to help members cut off from markets is seen as the next step to
boost investor confidence.
In another move to ease the immediate crisis, Ireland
managed to avoid a 3.1 billion euro payment to one of its failed
banks, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan announced on Thursday.
CONDITION FOR MORE MONEY FOR THE IMF
The European Commission and several of the world's biggest
economies have been pushing to increase the euro zone bailout
capacity as much as possible, in the belief that once investors
see a wall of money supporting euro zone debt, confidence would
return and the rescue funds would never have to be used.
But Germany, where public opinion is hostile to bailouts,
has been against raising the contingency funds, noting that
markets have calmed down from the peak of the debt crisis.
Yet market concern about Spain, which badly missed its
budget deficit target in 2011 and negotiated with the euro zone
a softer target for 2012, have put the bailout capability
discussion back on the table.
A higher euro zone bailout capacity is a pre-condition for
most G20 countries to contribute more money to the IMF.
Euro zone diplomats are confident that the proposed
temporary boost will be sufficient to unlock an additional 500
billion euros in contingency funds for the IMF.
The ministers are also to say that they will continue to
review the adequacy of the ESM capital "as appropriate" and "in
particular when used EFSF guarantees are freed once financial
assistance is repaid".