* Euro zone ready to provide 500 bln euros of new money till
mid-2013
* IMF's Lagarde, G20 chair Mexico say will help raise IMF
resources
* ECB board appointment deferred to April
* Spain unveils austerity budget after strike, protests
By Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt
COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed on Friday to increase their financial firewall to 700
billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis, drawing a positive initial reaction from markets
and G20 partners.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to combine two rescue
funds to make 500 billion euros of new funds available in case
of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200 billion euros already
committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The executive European Commission had proposed raising the
total to 940 billion euros, with 740 billion in new money, but
EU paymaster Germany resisted a bigger increase.
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde welcomed
the decision, saying it would help the global lender raise more
resources to fight contagion from the European crisis if needed.
The euro rose and Spanish bond yields fell as
investors weighed the firewall move and a draconian Spanish
austerity budget.
Spain unveiled savings worth 27 billion euros ($35.85
billion) this year, roughly half from spending cuts and half
from revenue increases, in a bid to convince European partners
and investors it can rein in its budget deficit.
"Today's decision is a classic European compromise. It was
as far as the German government was willing to go and it was the
minimum most other euro zone countries were expecting," said
Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank in Brussels.
"Obviously, a bigger increase along the lines of earlier
discussed options could have sent a stronger signal and would
have been more convincing," he said.
"With today's increase, the role of the European Central
Bank as euro zone fire brigade is likely to continue."
The ECB averted a looming credit crunch in December by
flooding euro zone banks with cheap three-year loans, calming
bond markets and buying time for euro zone economic reforms.
An official statement said the ministers had lifted the
combined lending capacity of the temporary European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) and the permanent European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to 700 billion euros from 500 billion.
"The current overall ceiling for ESM/EFSF lending ... will
be raised to 700 billion euros," it said. "All together, the
euro area is mobilising an overall firewall of approximately 800
billion euros, more than 1 trillion dollars."
The higher number was arrived at by adding in bilateral
loans that euro zone countries granted to Greece under a first
bailout, money disbursed by the EFSF and from a smaller third
fund controlled by the European Commission.
The ESM will have only 200 billion euros in its first year
from July since capital is due to be paid in over three years.
Friday's decision means 240 billion of uncommitted EFSF funds
could be tapped if necessary until the ESM becomes bigger.
IMF BOOST
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the decision
put the euro zone in a strong position to persuade other major
economies next month to increase IMF resources. The United
States, China, Brazil and Britain had all said the euro zone
should first do more to help itself.
Mexico, chairing the G20 major economies, said the European
agreement was an important step towards boosting IMF funding.
"It's a major effort on the part of Europe, in line with
what was discussed during the last meeting of G20 ministers,"
Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez told Reuters.
"Now we have to work within the G20 for additional resources
for the IMF. That was the agreement."
Some bond market players questioned whether the compromise
would provide sufficient money to help Spain, the euro zone's
number four economy, if it needs a bailout to overcome a banking
crisis due to the collapse of a real estate bubble.
Gizem Kara, European economist at BNP Paribas, said euro
zone governments had opted for the minimum amount that would be
needed to cover the funding needs of Spain and Italy for the
rest of this year and next if they were shut out of markets.
But Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said
there was no idea of using the money for Spain. "It is not an
option on the table," he told reporters.
Tempers flared when Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker
scrapped a scheduled news conference, blaming Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter for announcing the decision prematurely.
She later apologised.
Juncker said the appointment of a new European Central Bank
executive board member had been postponed until mid-April. He
had earlier said fellow Luxembourger Yves Mersch was the
strongest candidate for the ECB job.
France's Baroin said more time was needed to agree on what
he called "a carousel of positions", including a successor to
Juncker as Eurogroup chairman, expected to be German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. The package also involves the heads
of the ESM and the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development, for which Paris has a candidate.
A decision would only be taken in June after France's
presidential election, Baroin said.
SPANISH AUSTERITY
Countries sharing the euro have already agreed to adopt more
strictly enforced balanced-budget rules in an effort to convince
markets that their public finances will be sustainable.
They also agreed to slap fines on countries that run
excessive budget deficits or have large imbalances in their
economies.
Spain, which has rejected all talk of seeking assistance,
outlined a budget designed to cut the deficit to 5.3 percent of
gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent in 2011
despite a recession.
Details will go to parliament on Tuesday but the government
said public sector pay would be frozen, ministries' spending
would be cut by 16.9 percent and corporate tax revenue increased
by 17.8 percent.
"This is a budget that will be convincing, I am sure of
that, and show the Spanish government's commitment to austerity
and fiscal consolidation," Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said
in Copenhagen.
He played down a general strike and mass street protests on
Thursday that highlighted the scale of opposition to a new
labour law making it easier to fire workers and dismantling
collective wage bargaining. Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards
marched in protest, with violence flaring in Barcelona.