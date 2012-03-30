* Euro zone ready to provide 500 bln euros of new money till
mid-2013
* IMF's Lagarde, G20 chair Mexico say will help raise IMF
resources
* ECB board appointment deferred to April
* Spain unveils austerity budget after strike, protests
By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott
COPENHAGEN, March 30 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed o n F riday to increase their financial firewall to 700
billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign
debt crisis, drawing a positive initial reaction from G20
partners and markets.
The 17-nation currency area agreed to combine two rescue
funds to make 500 billion euros of new funds available in case
of emergency until mid-2013, on top of 200 billion euros already
committed to bailouts for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
The executive European Commission had proposed raising the
total to 940 billion euros, with 740 billion in new money, but
EU paymaster Germany resisted a bigger increase.
"The euro area has responded to calls from our global
partners, the G20 and the BRIC countries. I trust today's
decision will pave the way for an IMF decision at the Spring
meetings," EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Olli Rehn said.
The United States and International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde both welcomed the decision. Lagarde said it
would help the global lender raise more resources to fight
contagion from the European crisis if needed.
Washington, which has been pressing European leaders to
tackle the problem aggressively, praised their efforts to
strengthen confidence in the currency union.
The euro rose and Spanish and Italian bond yields
fell slightly after the firewall boost and a draconian Spanish
austerity budget.
Spain unveiled savings worth 27 billion euros ($35.85
billion) this year, roughly half from spending cuts and half
from revenue increases, in a bid to convince European partners
and investors it can rein in its budget deficit.
"Today's decision is a classic European compromise. It was
as far as the German government was willing to go and it was the
minimum most other euro zone countries were expecting," said
Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING bank in Brussels.
A bigger boost would have been more convincing, he said:
"With today's increase, the role of the European Central Bank as
euro zone fire brigade is likely to continue."
In December, the ECB averted a looming credit crunch by
flooding euro zone banks with cheap three-year loans, calming
bond markets temporarily. But ECB Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said there was no room for complacency.
The central bank was satisfied with Friday's decision but a
bigger firewall was a substitute for pressing ahead with
economic reforms, he said.
An official statement said the ministers had lifted the
combined lending ceiling of the temporary European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) and the permanent European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to 700 billion euros from 500 billion.
"All together, the euro area is mobilising an overall
firewall of approximately 800 billion euros, more than 1
trillion dollars," the Eurogroup statement said.
The higher number was arrived at by adding in bilateral
loans that euro zone countries granted to Greece under a first
bailout, money disbursed by the EFSF and from a smaller third
fund controlled by the European Commission.
The ESM will have only 200 billion euros in its first year
from July since capital is due to be paid in over three years.
Friday's decision means 240 billion of uncommitted EFSF funds
could be tapped if necessary until the ESM becomes bigger.
IMF BOOST
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said the decision
put the euro zone in a strong position to persuade other major
economies next month to increase IMF resources. The United
States, China, Brazil and Britain had all said the euro zone
should first do more to help itself.
Mexico, chairing the G20 major economies, said the European
agreement was an important step towards boosting IMF funding.
"It's a major effort on the part of Europe, in line with
what was discussed during the last meeting of G20 ministers,"
Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez told Reuters.
"Now we have to work within the G20 for additional resources
for the IMF. That was the agreement."
There was no official comment from the United States. But
Eswar Prasad, a former IMF official and senior fellow at the
Washington-based Brookings Institution, said the euro zone move
was likely to unlock extra funds for the IMF.
"Today's decision is an important step towards strengthening
the fortifications around the euro zone," he said. "This step
may not be adequate to convince markets that the fortifications
are impregnable. But it is likely to elicit a positive response
from the international community in terms of supporting an
increase in IMF resources as a secondary backstop."
Some bond market players questioned whether the compromise
would provide sufficient money to help Spain, the euro zone's
number four economy, if it needs a bailout to overcome a banking
crisis due to the collapse of a real estate bubble.
Gizem Kara, European economist at BNP Paribas, said euro
zone governments had opted for the minimum amount that would be
needed to cover the funding needs of Spain and Italy for the
rest of this year and next if they were shut out of markets.
But Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the idea
of Spain seeking emergency funds was "absurd".
Tempers flared when Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker
scrapped a scheduled news conference, blaming Austrian Finance
Minister Maria Fekter for announcing the decision prematurely.
She later apologised.
Juncker said the appointment of a new European Central Bank
executive board member had been postponed until mid-April. He
had earlier said fellow Luxemburger Yves Mersch was the
strongest candidate for the ECB job.
France's Baroin said more time was needed to agree on what
he called "a carousel of positions", including a successor to
Juncker as Eurogroup chairman, expected to be German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble. The package also involves the heads
of the ESM and the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development, for which Paris has a candidate.
A decision would only be taken in June after France's
presidential election, Baroin said.
SPANISH AUSTERITY
Countries sharing the euro have already agreed to adopt more
strictly enforced balanced-budget rules in an effort to convince
markets that their public finances will be sustainable.
They also agreed to impose fines on countries that run
excessive budget deficits or have large imbalances in their
economies.
Spain outlined a budget designed to cut the deficit to 5.3
percent of gross domestic product this year from 8.5 percent in
2011, despite a recession. Details will go to parliament on
Tuesday but the government said public sector pay would be
frozen, ministries' spending would be cut by 16.9 percent and
corporate tax revenue increased by 17.8 percent.
"Spain considers that the budget shows the commitment to
austerity and will implement it as soon as possible," de Guindos
said.
He played down a general strike and mass street protests on
Thursday that highlighted the scale of opposition to a new
labour law making it easier to fire workers and dismantling
collective wage bargaining. Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards
marched in protest, with violence flaring in Barcelona.