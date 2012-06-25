* Cyprus needs money for troubled bank
* New Greek finance minister resigns
* Merkel says shared debt "wrong"
* Spain formally requests bank aid, number to come later
* Moody's downgrades Spanish banks on sovereign rating cut
By Michele Kambas and Harry Papachristou
NICOSIA/ATHENS, June 25 A fifth euro-zone
country turned to Brussels for emergency funding on Monday when
Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its
budget, hours after Spain submitted a formal request to bail out
its banks.
Global share prices and the euro slid as investors bet that
European leaders - due to meet this week for the 20th time since
the currency zone's debt crisis hit Greece in 2010 - would fail
to come up with radical measures to back up weak countries.
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed any hope that
Berlin would allow joint bonds issued by the euro zone or other
measures sought by partners.
Cyprus joins Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain in seeking
EU rescue funds, meaning more than a quarter of the 17 euro zone
members are now in the bloc's emergency ward. Italy's funding
costs have soared too, which means it could be next.
Spain formally submitted its request for up to 100 billion
euros of funds to bail out its banks, agreed on June 9.
Moody's Investors Service cut the ratings of 28 out of 33
rated Spanish banks by one to four notches in a decision
announced late Monday afternoon in New York. Those downgrades
followed a cut of Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk
status earlier this month.
Tiny Cyprus has just four days to raise at least 1.8 billion
euros - equivalent to about 10 percent of its domestic output -
to meet a deadline set by European regulators to recapitalise
Cyprus Popular Bank, its second largest lender which
saw its balance sheet hurt by bad Greek debt.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly said the country would also
seek enough money to help with its budget deficit. The full
amount would be decided over the course of weeks.
"The amount will be as much as it may be needed to cover the
recapitalisation and fiscal requirements," he told Reuters.
With its coffers emptying rapidly and hurtling towards an
immovable deadline, Cyprus suffered a further sovereign credit
rating cut on Monday by Fitch, to the junk BB+ grade. It is
already shut out from raising new funds on capital markets, with
yields on existing bonds well into double digits.
HEAVY EXPOSURE TO GREECE
An island with just 1 million residents, Cyprus has a
disproportionately large financial sector that is heavily
exposed to Greece, a neighbour more than 10 times the size with
which it shares a language, culture and close political links.
It received 2.5 billion euros in a loan from Russia last
year and has been scrambling for funding from Moscow or Beijing
to avoid the terms Brussels imposes in return for EU bailouts.
Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone
leaders, said Cyprus would have to negotiate aid conditions with
the EU and European Central Bank.
"This will include measures that will address the main
challenges of the Cyprus economy, primarily those of the
financial sector, and I expect that Cyprus will engage with
strong determination in the required policy actions," he said.
Greece, which brought the euro zone back from the brink of
breaking up by electing a government this month committed to
implementing its 130 billion euro bailout programme, was also
thrown into confusion on Monday when its new finance minister,
Vassilis Rapanos was forced to resign due to ill health.
Newly elected Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who wants to
win easier terms from the EU for the bailout, will also miss the
European summit because of an eye operation.
A visit by "troika" inspectors representing Greece's
international creditors - the EU, European Central Bank and IMF
- which was due this week has been postponed.
A German spokesman said no decisions would be taken on
Greece at the two-day Brussels summit which starts on Thursday.
SUMMIT SCEPTICISM
Leaders will discuss a cross-border banking union, closer
fiscal integration and a possible debt redemption fund.
But Merkel, who leads Europe's biggest economy and the main
contributor to its rescue funds, said sharing debt liability
within the 17-nation euro area would be "economically wrong and
counterproductive".
France, Italy and Spain have pushed hard for steps towards
mutualising debts and liabilities through a joint bank deposit
guarantee, a common bank resolution fund and issuing common euro
zone bonds. The conservative German leader adamantly rejects
such ideas and is keen to squelch them before the meeting.
"When I think of the summit I feel concerned that yet again
we will have too much focus on all kinds of ways of sharing
debt," Merkel told a conference in Berlin.
Critics say that by refusing any such collective solutions,
Berlin risks unleashing speculative attacks on Spanish and
Italian bonds, hastening possible future bailout requests which
the euro zone's rescue funds are too small to manage.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose on Monday as doubts
spread that the EU summit would take decisive action. Investors
sought shelter in U.S. government debt.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos asked for up to 100
billion euros ($125 billion) in a letter to Juncker, saying the
final amount of assistance would be set at a later stage.
The letter formalises Spain's request for the bailout,
agreed on June 9, and confirmed its intention to sign a
Memorandum of Understanding by July 9. He said the amount should
cover all banks' needs, plus a buffer.
The EU's top economic official, Olli Rehn, said a deal on
terms for the loan from Europe's bailout funds could be
concluded within weeks and would include reforms of the
financial sector.
The rescue is intended to help Spanish lenders recover from
the effects of a burst real estate bubble and a recession, which
have piled up bad loans and sinking property portfolios.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told business leaders he would
soon take new measures to revive economic growth and create
jobs. He gave no details but said the government remained
committed to cutting the public deficit.
Two independent audits last week put the Spanish banks'
capital needs at up to 62 billion euros.
Some economists believe the rescue is merely a prelude to a
full bailout for the Spanish state, which saw its borrowing
costs soar to euro era record levels above 7 percent early last
week, although they later eased.
A working document prepared by top EU officials calls for
the gradual introduction of a banking union, starting with
supervisory power for the European Central Bank and developing a
deposit guarantee scheme based on pooling national systems, with
a levy-funded bank resolution fund.
Berlin has so far rejected any joint deposit guarantee or
resolution fund, as well as proposals that euro zone governments
should assume joint liability for each other's debts.
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande, whose
relationship is testy, will have one more try at narrowing their
differences before the summit on Thursday and Friday.
The German leader has shown no sign of relenting in her
refusal to take on new liabilities for German taxpayers until
other euro zone states agree to hand more sovereignty over
national budgets and economic policies to EU institutions.