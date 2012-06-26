* Finance ministers to hold unscheduled talks in Paris
* EU report seeks common treasury, debt issuance in
medium-term
* Cyprus may need 10 bln euros aid, more than half its
economy
* Spain pays highest short-term debt yield since November
* U.S. presses for "meat on the bone" of a euro zone
solution
By Catherine Bremer and Luke Baker
PARIS/BRUSSELS, June 26 Finance chiefs of the
euro zone's four biggest economies will hold last-minute talks
in Paris on Tuesday evening to try to narrow differences on the
currency area's future after Cyprus became the fifth member to
request a bailout.
Ministers from Germany, France, Italy and Spain will discuss
how to manage the crisis in the short term and proposals for
closer long-term fiscal and banking integration to prepare for a
European Union summit starting on Thursday.
Financial markets are on edge and international pressure for
decisive action is rising but the summit, the 20th since the
bloc's debt woes began in early 2010, is not expected to produce
a lasting solution to the crisis.
"Tomorrow there is a meeting, which will be very important,
between (French President) Francois Hollande and (German
Chancellor) Angela Merkel, and this evening I will receive the
finance ministers... along with the European Commissioner,"
French Economy Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
A report prepared by the EU's top four officials suggests
the euro zone could create a treasury for the single currency
and issue euro bonds in the medium term as the final stage of a
fiscal union.
However Merkel, who leads Europe's biggest economy and the
main contributor to its bailout funds, again ruled out on Monday
any sharing of debt or bank liabilities as "economically wrong
and counter-productive".
The finance ministers' session was called at such short
notice - in an apparent rush to repair damage from a public rift
between Merkel and leaders of the other three states when they
met in Rome last Friday - that one finance minister's press
staff only learned of the invitation on Tuesday morning.
Little Cyprus, the 17-nation currency area's third smallest
economy with just 1 million residents, added drama to a fraught
week by applying for rescue loans on Monday.
HALF ITS ECONOMY
Two euro zone sources said the East Mediterranean island,
with an outsize financial sector heavily exposed to neighbouring
Greece, may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency financing,
more than half its 17.3 billion euro annual output.
While the sum is easily within the range of the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund, it sets an
awkward precedent and may lead to demands for collateral or for
private bondholders to take a write-down as they did in Greece.
Cyprus needs to plug a 1.8 billion euro regulatory capital
shortfall in its second largest lender by June 30. Potential aid
could be more comprehensive to cover fiscal requirements,
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told Reuters.
Nicosia is believed to have applied to the EU for aid after
exhausting attempts to secure loans from either China or Russia,
a close ally, in an apparent effort to avoid the tough
conditions and intrusive monitoring of an EU/IMF programme.
"The exact number has not been decided yet. It was to be 6
billion for the state financing and 2 billion for the banks but
that is optimistic - it is more likely to be seven and three -
up to 10 billion euros in total," one euro zone official said.
On Monday, Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros
in rescue loans to recapitalise banks weighed down by bad loans
from a burst real estate bubble.
It is seeking to avoid the political humiliation and partial
loss of sovereignty involved in a full state bailout programme
of the kind granted to Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
"For Spain it's about sectoral help for the banks. Cyprus
is, in terms of volume, rather an island that we must help
because it has been so handicapped by the Greek deficit at the
moment... the safety umbrellas we have set up will be able to
solve both issues," Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose again on Tuesday as
scepticism set in before the EU summit. Spain had to pay the
highest yields since last November to sell 3.08 billion euros in
short-term debt as demand from its ailing banks dwindled.
CONTAGION
Investors want to see bold steps to underpin the European
currency union and halt the inexorable contagion from one
debt-stricken country to another.
The Brussels summit is expected to agree on a growth package
pushed by France worth around 130 billion euros ($162 billion)
in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional aid funds
and European Investment Bank loans.
Leaders will also discuss proposals for a banking union but
while they are likely to agree to give the European Central Bank
power to supervise big cross-border banks, Merkel is resisting
any joint deposit guarantee or common bank resolution fund.
In Washington, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard,
who has been handling financial diplomacy with Europe, urged EU
leaders to put "more flesh on the bone" of their plans for
tackling the debt crisis at this week's summit.
"The particulars on how they go forward and how they design
their firewall, how they design their policies, those are things
that at the end of the day sit with those European leaders," she
said in an interview with Reuters. "We're all looking forward to
seeing some of the specifics."
Jim O'Neill, chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management,
told Reuters the euro zone crisis could be solved easily if
Merkel and other leaders showed the political will.
"The euro crisis is in some ways mind-bogglingly simple to
solve ... because it isn't economics, it's politics," O'Neill
told Reuters in an interview.
"If Angela Merkel and her colleagues stood there together
with the rest of the euro area ... and if they behaved as a true
union this crisis would be finished this weekend," he added.
The euro area had no current account deficit with the rest
of the world, did not need external financing, had a lower
debt-and-deficit-to-GDP ratio than the United States or Japan,
he said. "And yet we have this almighty mess."
"MEDIUM-TERM PERSPECTIVE"
The EU's top four officials - European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy, European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker - circulated proposals
to euro zone leaders ahead of the summit.
"In a medium-term perspective, the issuance of common debt
could be explored as an element of such a fiscal union and
subject to progress on fiscal integration," said the report,
obtained by Reuters.
"Steps towards the introduction of joint and several
sovereign liabilities could be considered, as long as a robust
framework for budgetary discipline and competitiveness is in
place to avoid moral hazard and foster responsibility and
compliance," it said.
The EU officials proposed a "criteria-based and phased"
approach towards issuing common debt, in which progress in the
pooling of decisions on budgets would be accompanied with
commensurate steps towards the pooling of risks.
"Several options for partial common debt issuance have been
proposed, such as the pooling of some short-term funding
instruments on a limited and conditional basis, or the gradual
roll-over into a redemption fund," it said.