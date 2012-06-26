* Finance ministers hold hastily arranged talks in Paris
* EU report seeks common treasury, debt issuance in
medium-term
* Cyprus may need 10 bln euros aid, more than half its
economy
* Spain pays highest short-term debt yield since November
By Thorsten Severin and Catherine Bremer
BERLIN/PARIS, June 26 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel sought to bury once and for all the idea of common euro
zone bonds on Tuesday, saying Europe would not share total debt
liability "as long as I live", as the bloc's big four finance
ministers met to narrow differences on how to solve a worsening
debt crisis.
Two days before a crucial European Union summit, European
Council President Herman Van Rompuy released a seven-page report
on closer fiscal and banking union envisaging a euro zone
treasury that would issue common debt in the medium term.
Merkel immediately stamped on the idea of mutualising debt -
favoured by France, Italy and Spain - at a meeting of lawmakers
from her Free Democratic coalition partners in Berlin, according
to people who attended the closed-door session.
"I don't see total debt liability as long as I live," she
was quoted as saying, a day after branding the idea of euro
bonds "economically wrong and counterproductive".
However Germany, the EU's biggest economy and paymaster,
appeared ready to budge on using the euro zone's rescue funds
more flexibly to help banks and reassure investors spooked by an
increased risk of facing write-downs on government bonds.
The parties in Merkel's centre-right coalition proposed
allowing a new permanent rescue fund, known as the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), to funnel aid directly to national
bank rescue funds, according to a draft seen by Reuters.
That could spare governments like Spain's some of the
political stigma of a bailout, although the loans would still be
on the state's balance sheet, increasing its debt, and would
still be subject to strict conditions.
More significantly, conservative floor leader Volker Kauder
told another meeting of lawmakers that euro zone governments
were discussing making it possible to remove preferred creditor
status from the ESM rescue fund, participants said.
Neither Merkel nor Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who
insisted on that treaty clause to make private bondholders take
first losses in any future debt restructuring by bailed-out
states, spoke out in favour of such a move, the sources said.
The provision has scared investors off buying Spanish debt
since Madrid was promised a bailout of up to 100 billion euros
($125 billion) for its debt-stricken banks, since they fear a
possible "haircut", driving bond yields up to alarm levels.
TENSIONS
Political tensions were already rising before word emerged
of Merkel's dismissive comments.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told parliament he would
not just rubber stamp conclusions of the EU summit on Thursday
and Friday and was ready to go on negotiating into Sunday
evening if necessary to agree on measures to calm markets.
Cyprus, which on Monday became the fifth euro zone member to
request a bailout, suffered a blow to its pride when the
European Central Bank announced it would no longer accept the
country's bonds as collateral - less than a week before Nicosia
is due to assume the rotating EU presidency.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on
the Spanish and Cypriot aid requests on Wednesday, EU officials
said.
Before that, finance ministers of the four biggest economies
- Germany, France, Italy and Spain - were to discuss in Paris on
Tuesday evening short-term crisis management and the proposals
for closer long-term budgetary and banking integration.
Financial markets are on edge and international pressure for
decisive action is rising but the summit, the 20th since the
bloc's debt problems began in early 2010, is not expected to
produce a lasting solution.
The finance ministers' session in Paris was called at such
short notice - in an apparent rush to repair damage from a
public rift between Merkel and leaders of the other three states
when they met in Rome last Friday - that one finance minister's
press staff only learned of the invitation on Tuesday morning.
The four finance chiefs were expected to seek more common
ground before Merkel and French President Francois Hollande hold
a pre-summit meeting on Wednesday.
HALF ITS ECONOMY
Cyprus, the 17-nation currency area's third smallest economy
with just 1 million residents, added drama to a fraught week by
applying for rescue loans on Monday.
Two euro zone sources said the East Mediterranean island,
with an outsize financial sector heavily exposed to neighbouring
Greece, may need up to 10 billion euros in emergency financing,
more than half its 17.3 billion euro annual output and equating
to 10,000 euros per Cypriot.
While the sum is easily within the range of the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund, it sets an
awkward precedent and may lead to demands for private
bondholders to take a write-down as they did in Greece.
Cyprus needs to plug a 1.8 billion euro capital shortfall in
its second largest lender by June 30. Potential aid could be
more comprehensive to cover fiscal requirements, Finance
Minister Vassos Shiarly told Reuters.
Nicosia takes over the EU presidency for six months on July
1. But in Frankfurt, an ECB spokesman said that a downgrade of
the Cyprus credit rating into speculative grade territory by all
accepted rating agencies meant that Cypriot government
securities no longer fulfilled the creditworthiness requirement.
This means banks cannot offer Cyprus government bonds in
return for cash loans from the ECB.
Nicosia is believed to have applied to the EU for aid after
exhausting attempts to secure loans from either China or Russia,
a close ally, in an apparent effort to avoid the tough
conditions and intrusive monitoring of an EU/IMF programme.
"The exact number has not been decided yet. It was to be 6
billion for the state financing and 2 billion for the banks but
that is optimistic - it is more likely to be seven and three -
up to 10 billion euros in total," one euro zone official said.
On Monday, Spain formally requested up to 100 billion euros
in rescue loans to recapitalise a banking sector that is weighed
down by bad loans from a burst real estate bubble.
It is seeking to avoid the political humiliation and partial
loss of sovereignty involved in a full state bailout programme
of the kind granted to Greece, Ireland and Portugal, even though
the IMF and EU authorities will still have to monitor the aid.
Spanish and Italian bond yields rose again on Tuesday as
scepticism set in before the EU summit. Spain had to pay the
highest yields since last November to sell 3.08 billion euros in
short-term debt as demand from its ailing banks dwindled.
CONTAGION
Investors want to see bold moves to underpin the European
currency union and halt the inexorable contagion from one
debt-stricken country to another. But with 27 EU countries and
17 in the euro zone, quick steps are one thing Europe can't
take.
The Brussels summit is expected to agree on a growth package
pushed by France worth around 130 billion euros ($162 billion)
in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional aid funds
and European Investment Bank loans.
Leaders will also discuss proposals for a banking union but
while they are likely to agree to give the ECB power to
supervise big cross-border banks, Merkel is resisting any joint
deposit guarantee or common bank resolution fund.
In Washington, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary Lael Brainard,
who has been handling financial diplomacy with Europe, urged EU
leaders to put "more flesh on the bones" of their plans for
tackling the debt crisis at this week's summit.