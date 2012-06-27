* Italy, Spain demand action to lower borrowing costs
* Merkel says control must come before debt sharing
* Euro zone details aid plans for Spain, Cyprus
* Merkel and Hollande to meet later in day
* Discord unusually public before summit
By Noah Barkin and Julien Toyer
BERLIN/MADRID, June 27 On the eve of an EU
summit that could determine the future of the euro zone, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel brushed aside increasingly shrill calls
from Spain and Italy on Wednesday for emergency action to lower
their soaring borrowing costs.
European Union leaders go into the two-day meeting on
Thursday afternoon (1300 GMT) more openly divided than at any
time since a still-widening debt crisis erupted in early 2010
after Greece had revealed its budget deficit and debt were far
higher than reported.
Addressing parliament in Berlin, Merkel accused top EU
officials of putting the cart before the horse by proposing
common euro zone debt before EU controls are in place on
national budgets and economic policies.
"I fear that at the summit we will talk too much about all
these ideas for joint liability and too little about improved
controls and structural measures," she said, renewing her mantra
that even Europe's strongest economy must not be overburdened.
Merkel left the door ajar to eventual joint debt issuance
but offered no immediate moves to ease the crisis. By contrast,
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
European leaders would work at the summit on short-term steps to
relieve market pressure on countries at risk.
"It is essential that (short-term policy measures) are
decided by the European Council," Rehn told reporters.
The German leader insisted governments must commit to giving
EU institutions the power to override their budgets and make
them change policy before there could be any shared liability
for Europe's debt.
"Joint liability can only happen when sufficient controls
are in place," she said. The remarks appeared to be a less
definitive rejection of common euro zone bonds than she made
behind closed doors on Tuesday, when she told lawmakers she did
not expect to see total shared debt liability in her lifetime.
Rome and Madrid have seen their borrowing costs spiral to a
level which Spain at least could not afford for long as it tries
to recapitalise banks ravaged by a property market collapse and
cut a towering budget deficit.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he would ask other
EU leaders to allow the bloc's bailout funds or the European
Central Bank to stabilise financial markets.
Rajoy warned that Spain would not be able to finance itself
indefinitely with 10-year bond yields near seven percent. "The
most urgent issue is the one of financing. We can't keep funding
ourselves for a long time at the prices we're currently funding
ourselves," he told parliament.
DIVISIONS ON DISPLAY
EU divisions have been more openly displayed since Socialist
Francois Hollande ousted Nicolas Sarkozy as French president,
challenging Berlin to move away from austerity, promote economic
growth and mutualise Europe's debts.
Rome and Madrid, now in the financial markets' firing line,
have muscled into the traditional Franco-German axis.
Leaders of the four countries held an unusually discordant
news conference in Rome on Friday and Merkel flew to Paris on
Wednesday to try to repair the damage at a working dinner with
Hollande. The four countries' finance ministers met late on
Tuesday in Paris to try to narrow differences.
Merkel beamed at the media as Hollande greeted her warmly
for talks that officials said would focus on bringing their
long-term visions for European integration into line, as well as
specific steps to ease short-term pressure on markets.
"I say we need more Europe and I think we are in agreement
there," Merkel said. "We need a Europe that functions
effectively, markets are looking for this, and a Europe where
countries help each other."
Hollande - who put on a full guard of honour for Merkel
after raising eyebrows in mid-June by quietly hosting German
opposition leaders at the presidential palace - said they both
wanted to deepen monetary union and bolster solidarity.
A conference call of all 17 euro zone finance ministers on
Wednesday also focused on ideas to calm markets, such as
altering the preferred creditor status of the bloc's future
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Berlin, which originally insisted that ESM loans must be
senior to private bondholders to protect taxpayers from losses
in any debt restructuring, hinted at flexibility on the rule,
which has put investors off buying Spanish bonds.
A Eurogroup statement said the ministers welcomed Spain's
request for assistance and expected it would need 51 billion-62
billion euros plus an additional "safety margin".
Ministers also welcomed an application made by Cyprus this
week for help and said Nicosia would have to commit to budget
cuts and structural economic reforms, as well as steps to
strengthen its bloated financial sector.
The request made Cyprus the fifth euro state to seek aid
from EU rescue funds, after Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.
In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday
he would not simply rubber stamp conclusions at the EU summit
and was ready to go on negotiating into Sunday evening if
necessary to agree on measures to calm markets.
With Hollande's support, Monti is pushing for the euro
zone's rescue funds, backed by the ECB, to be used to bring down
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. Rajoy would settle for that
or the ECB doing the same job by reviving its bond-buying
programme.
The proposal has run into stiff opposition from Germany, the
bloc's effective paymaster, and has been rejected by Jens
Weidmann, the powerful head of the German central bank.
Stock markets perked up last week on hopes that the 20th EU
summit since the start of the crisis would come up with dramatic
measures. Investors have since thought better of that view.
One senior euro zone source said there would be no
short-term decisions for market consumption at the summit - no
direct recapitalisation of banks by the ESM, and no bond buying.
The euro fell on Wednesday, with many investors out of the
markets before the Brussels meeting.
"People are waiting for the inevitable - which is that
policymakers will probably fail to do what is necessary," said
Neil Mellor, currency analyst at Bank of New York Mellon.
ECB chief economist Peter Praet gave markets some cheer by
telling Financial Times Deutschland there was no doctrine that
euro zone interest rates could not fall below the record low of
1 percent. It was the latest in a series of hints that the ECB
may lower rates at its next meeting on July 5.
A Reuters poll showed 48 out of 71 economists expect the
bank to cut rates next week. Respondents expect some progress
towards a euro zone banking union at this week's summit but less
advance on fiscal union.
BORROWING COSTS
Merkel finds herself in a dwindling minority in the EU,
backed only by the Netherlands and Finland, but she holds the
euro zone's purse strings and therefore nearly all the cards.
Italy and Spain argue that they are making wrenching
sacrifices to cut their debt mountains and need some support
from their currency area peers to keep the markets at bay.
Monti won a fourth and final confidence vote on Wednesday to
accelerate passage of a watered-down labour reform criticised by
both trade unions and the business establishment, strengthening
his hand before the EU summit.
Spain, which has been offered loans of up to 100 billion
euros to recapitalise its banks but is determined not to ask for
a sovereign bailout, is considering raising consumer, energy and
property taxes.
Underlining the parlous state of Spanish finances, figures
showed the central government's deficit had already reached 3.41
percent of annual gross domestic product in only the first five
months of the year, close to its target for the whole year of
3.5 percent.
Spain's central bank said it expected recession to deepen in
the second quarter.
The Brussels summit is expected to agree on a growth package
pushed by France worth around 130 billion euros ($162 billion)
in infrastructure project bonds, reallocated regional aid funds
and European Investment Bank loans.