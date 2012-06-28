* EU leaders divided on crisis response
* Italy, Spain hold up growth package to demand urgent
support
* Focus on using EU rescue funds to buy Spain, Italy
bonds-sources
* Merkel says budget control must come before debt sharing
By Luke Baker and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, June 28 Italy and Spain, battling
searing market pressure in the euro zone's widening debt crisis,
held up agreement on measures to promote growth at a European
Union summit on Thursday to demand urgent action to bring down
their borrowing costs.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and his Spanish
counterpart, Mariano Rajoy, refused to sign off on a 120 billion
euro ($149 billion) growth package until EU paymaster Germany
approved short-term measures to ease their cost of credit,
officials said.
Hours later than planned, European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy came out to announce a deal in principle on measures
to stimulate infrastructure investment and give more capital to
the EU's soft-lending arm, the European Investment Bank.
"There's no blockage, we keep on working and we move on," he
told a belated news conference, playing down reports of a row.
But Italy, Spain and some other countries said they wanted
to see steps to allow euro zone rescue funds to buy their
government bonds and support their banks before they would give
final approval.
"There's an epic battle going on between those who seek
immediate and unconditional solidarity and those who seek to
fundamentally change the way European economies are run and put
Europe on a course of stability, discipline and growth," one EU
official reported after nearly eight hours of debate.
Another said Socialist French President Francois Hollande,
the strongest backer of the growth pact, had also raised
concerns and sought a delay in introducing stricter measures to
enforce EU budget discipline. There was no comment from the
French camp.
Merkel cancelled a planned news briefing as the leaders
argued over the EU's future long-term budget and the growth
package. The 27-nation EU summit agenda was turned upside down
with plans for euro zone leaders to hold a late-night discussion
on the future of their troubled 17-member currency union.
It was the 20th EU summit since the sovereign debt crisis
began in early 2010 after Greece disclosed its public deficit
was far higher than previously reported.
Policymakers played down any prospect of a rapid solution to
the turmoil which has forced Greece, Ireland, Portugal and now
Spain and Cyprus to seek international bailouts.
As the leaders wrangled, Italy was beating Germany 2-1 in
the Euro 2012 soccer semi-final, the underdog knocking the
favourite out of the contest.
Reflecting public anxiety about the future of the single
currency, European Parliament President Martin Schulz told the
summit: "Today, people throughout Europe are casting worried
eyes towards Brussels, towards this summit meeting, because they
fear that our European project is one step away from disaster."
FAR APART
Positions were so far apart that even before Thursday's
meeting began EU sources said there was the prospect of another
summit in mid-July to try to bridge the differences.
In draft summit conclusions, subject to amendment on Friday,
the leaders were set to ask the EU's top four officials to
produce a detailed, time-bound roadmap to a genuine economic and
monetary union by December.
But markets may not wait that long.
On the summit sidelines, deputy finance ministers were
working on urgent measures to support Madrid and Rome, seen as
too big to bail out, that euro zone leaders may adopt on Friday.
Italy's benchmark borrowing costs hit six-month highs at
auction on Thursday, piling pressure on Monti to ease squeeze
concessions out of Germany.
Rome and Madrid have been pleading for help but had received
a cool response from Berlin and other capitals so far.
Three EU sources said work was focused on using the euro
zone's temporary EFSF rescue fund and a future permanent ESM
bailout fund to buy new Spanish and Italian bonds as they were
issued to underpin their bond auctions.
The funds will have a maximum firepower of 500 billion euros
($625 billion) once the ESM is fully stocked in 2013, minus 100
billion euros already earmarked to aid Spanish banks.
The sources said the preferred creditor status of ESM loans
to Spain, which has spooked investors, was likely to be removed
if Madrid issues covered bonds backed by state assets or tax
revenues.
Italy and Spain would still have to request assistance,
which they have been loath to do, and would be subject to fiscal
policy conditions and international monitoring. But they might
not be required to do more in austerity and structural reforms
than they have already undertaken, the sources said.
"NEIN! NO! NON!"
Merkel was being urged at home to hang tough and reject all
efforts to make Germany underwrite European borrowing or banks,
which some of her partners say may be the only way to save the
single currency.
"Nein! No! Non!" shouted a headline splashed across the
front page of the normally sober German business daily
Handelsblatt.
Monti was also under mounting domestic pressure to achieve
results in reducing Rome's borrowing costs or risk seeing his
technocratic government fall within months as the centre-right
and centre-left parties that support him jockey for position
before an election due in 2013.
Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso have set long-term goals of creating a euro zone
treasury to issue joint bonds in the medium-term, and
establishing a banking union with central supervision, a joint
deposit guarantee and a resolution fund.
Merkel insists that fundamental reforms to give European
Union authorities power to override national budget and economic
policies must come before any further shared liability.
Germany has enjoyed an export boom even as the crisis has
spread, removing any sense of urgency among voters for radical
steps to support other countries.
The euro hit a three-week low and world stocks fell as
investors bet that this latest summit would fail to produce
concrete measures to tackle the crisis, sending 10-year Spanish
government bond yields above the danger level of 7 percent.
France's Hollande advocates joint "eurobonds", which would
bring down borrowing costs for the weak because the pool of
guarantors would include the strongest - principally Germany.
Germany does not want to use its credit rating to support
others unless they share control of tax and spending powers
first. Dutch premier Mark Rutte sided with Merkel in arguing
against any early move to share liability.
"It's crucial for us to avoid taking measures that would
ease pressure on southern Europe to reform. That is why I
seriously question a rapid transition to a banking union, or
eurobonds," he told parliament in The Hague. "That would result
in a sort of 'paracetemol effect' for southern Europe, like the
effect performance enhancers have on athletes."
Finnish Europe Minister Alex Stubb told Reuters that Europe
should prepared to live in a state of crisis for the rest of the
decade. But he said a stronger and more resilient continent
would eventually emerge.
"It is an existential crisis, but it's probably the best
crisis we've had. It's forcing European leaders to take very
difficult decisions and as we all know very few difficult
decisions have been taken in a relaxed atmosphere," he said.