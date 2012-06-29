* Merkel bends after Monti, Rajoy hold growth pact hostage
* Direct recapitalisation of euro zone banks to be allowed
* Euro zone rescue funds to be used with more flexibility
* Bailout loans to Spain would not have seniority status
* Euro rises, Italian and Spanish bonds rally
By Ilona Wissenbach and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, June 29 Under pressure to prevent a
catastrophic breakup of their single currency, euro zone leaders
agreed on Friday to let their rescue fund inject aid directly
into stricken banks from next year and intervene on bond markets
to support troubled member states.
They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for
euro zone banks based around the European Central Bank in a
landmark first step towards a European banking union that could
help shore up struggling member Spain.
"It is a first step to break the vicious circle between
banks and sovereigns," European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy told a final news conference after talks which stretched
right through the night.
The deal was widely seen as a political victory for
embattled Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and his Spanish
counterpart, Mariano Rajoy, over German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who had brushed aside any need for such emergency
measures earlier this week.
ECB President Mario Draghi endorsed the "tangible results",
which sent the euro nearly 2 percent higher and sharply
cut Spanish and Italian bond yields. European shares rose
, led by banking stocks buoyed by the prospect of moves
to backstop the financial system.
"I am actually quite pleased with the outcome of the
European Council. It showed the long-term commitment to the euro
by all member states of the euro area," Draghi told reporters.
Market participants welcomed the outcome as a substantial
step to restore confidence in the 17-nation euro zone, which was
saluted by a more durable rally than previous summit outcomes.
"It's inching closer to a banking union, and the closer we
get to a banking union would put (the EU) well on the road to a
fiscal union," said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard
Capital Markets in New York.
Most economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to cut
borrowing costs at its July 5 meeting, which takes place against
a darkening economic backdrop. But internal resistance to the
central bank reviving its bond-buying programme remains high.
After 14 hours of tense talks that ended at 4:30 a.m. (0230
GMT), the 17 leaders agreed on a series of short-term steps to
shore up their monetary union and bring down the borrowing costs
of Spain and Italy, seen as too big to bail out.
To that end the euro zone's temporary EFSF and permanent ESM
rescue funds will be used "in a flexible and efficient manner in
order to stabilise markets" to support countries that comply
with EU budget policy recommendations, a joint statement said.
It gave few specifics, but euro zone officials said the
funds could buy bonds on both the primary and secondary markets
on the basis of a memorandum of understanding signed with the
requesting state and up to a funding limit to be agreed.
Both Italy and Spain said they did not intend to call on
that mechanism to stabilise markets for now, hoping the Brussels
agreement will serve as a sufficient deterrent.
Washington said it was encouraged by the progress but White
House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters travelling with
President Barack Obama that "a lot of details" still needed to
be worked out, and the euro zone was likely to need to take
further steps in the future.
The International Monetary Fund said the summit had taken
"the right steps toward completing monetary union" while ratings
agency Fitch said the deal eased near-term pressure on euro zone
sovereign ratings.
UNTHINKABLE DECISIONS
In a key concession by EU paymaster Germany, the leaders
agreed to waive the ESM's preferred creditor status on lending
for Spanish banks, removing a key deterrent to investors buying
Spanish government bonds, who feared having to take the first
losses in any debt restructuring.
"We have taken decisions that were unthinkable just some
months ago," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said.
Despite the concessions by Berlin allowing euro zone rescue
funds to be used more flexibly, questions remained about the
terms, size and supervision of any future aid for Spain and
Italy.
There was also no commitment for now to back up a European
bank supervisor with a joint deposit guarantee or a common
resolution fund, to avert capital flight and taxpayer losses.
However, one EU official said that letting the ESM lend directly
to banks once the supervisory body is up and running was a
backdoor route to closer fiscal union.
Monti, determined to avoid the political stigma of the
bailout terms imposed on Greece, Ireland and Portugal, said
countries that complied with EU budget recommendations would not
face extra austerity conditions or be subject to intrusive
inspections by a "troika" of international lenders.
Eager to avoid the impression that she had blinked first,
Merkel said strict conditionality would still apply to the use
of rescue funds and countries would face stringent monitoring by
the EU Commission and the ECB.
Asked if she had yielded to pressure, she said: "There is
clearly pressure from financial markets. Some countries are in a
difficult situation. The high interest rates affect the debt but
also the real economy. We had an interest in finding solutions."
Merkel reaffirmed her firm opposition to common euro zone
bonds.
She later won resounding approval in the lower house of the
parliament in Berlin for funding the ESM and for new EU budget
rules. A similar vote in the upper house was expected later in
the day, though Germany's constitutional court may still object.
The Spanish and Italian leaders had threatened to block a
package of measures to promote growth to pressure Merkel to
accept measures to ease their borrowing costs, delaying the
talks. New French President Francois Hollande backed their calls
for bold steps to help the bloc's third and fourth biggest
economies, adding to the pressure on Merkel.
Hollande, who had demanded a renegotiation of the fiscal
pact to switch Europe's focus from austerity to promoting
growth, said he had achieved satisfaction at the summit and
would now submit the treaty to parliament for ratification.
While Hollande could claim a step forward in "solidarity",
Merkel achieved little immediate progress on her demands for EU
authorities to be given the power to override national budgets
and economic policies. The issue was kicked down the road to
October, when top EU officials led by Van Rompuy will deliver a
more detailed report.
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM
Economists applauded both the short-term measures to steady
markets and the longer-term direction, saying that for once,
after 20 summits since the crisis began in early 2010, euro zone
leaders had exceeded admittedly low expectations.
"I think the ECB being made the banking supervisor is
actually the biggest long-term step because it points the way to
banking union," said Megan Greene, analyst at Roubini Global
Economics, which is often gloomy about the euro zone's future.
"The move to recapitalise banks directly is a big deal and
will help to break the 'vicious circle' between banks and
sovereigns that has been at the very heart of this crisis," said
ABN AMRO economist Nick Kounis, although he added that the euro
zone remained "in a muddling-through scenario".
The ESM's ability to inject capital directly into banks will
come too late to help Spain recapitalise its debt-laden lenders
immediately this year, but it should allow Madrid to remove the
cleanup from state books next year, euro zone officials said.
Merkel said finance ministers would have to work out whether
the state or the banks would be legally responsible for
repayment of the loans thereafter.
Some analysts were more sceptical about the benefits of the
deal, given the level of detail left open.
Ireland, which had to take an EU/IMF bailout in 2010 after
suffering a similar bank meltdown and property bust to Spain,
hailed the decisions as a "game changer", saying it would seek
similarly favourable conditions for its own taxpayers.