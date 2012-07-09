* Spain to outline new package at Eurogroup meeting
* Move paves way for an extension on country's deficit
target
* ECB's Praet says euro debt crisis now worse than Lehman
* Few other quick decisions to tackle crisis expected
By Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, July 9 European ministers were set to
grant Spain an extra year to reach its deficit targets in
exchange for further budget savings but remained far from
pinning down details of bank rescues and emergency bond-buying
that are of greater concern to markets.
As finance ministers of the euro zone met in Brussels late
on Monday, a top European Central Bank policymaker said the
17-nation currency area's debt crisis was now more acute than
the 2008 financial turmoil that felled U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers.
"The euro zone crisis is now much more profound and more
fundamental than at the time of Lehman," ECB Executive Board
member Peter Praet told a conference in Lisbon.
Eurogroup finance ministers were tasked with fleshing out a
bare-bones agreement reached by EU leaders at a summit last
month on establishing a European banking supervisor and using
the bloc's rescue funds to stabilise bond markets.
But with differences persisting between north European
countries such as Finland and the Netherlands and southern
states led by Italy and Spain, EU officials said no
breakthroughs were likely this week.
ECB President Mario Draghi endured at times hostile
questioning in the European Parliament, notably from German,
Dutch and Finnish lawmakers concerned at the prospect of
European bank bailouts using taxpayers' money.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble sought to defuse
growing opposition at home by saying it would take time to
establish a European bank supervisor and only once it was fully
in place might ministers decide to allow direct recapitalisation
of ailing banks by the euro zone's rescue fund.
Schaeuble said he expected ministers to agree on a timetable
for up to 100 billion euros ($123 billion) in aid for
debt-stricken Spanish lenders.
The ministers did agree to nominate Luxembourg central bank
chief Yves Mersch for a seat on the ECB's six-member executive
board, which has been vacant since Spain's Jose Manuel
Gonzalez-Paramo's term ended in May.
A wider gathering of EU finance chiefs on Tuesday is set to
ease a deficit reduction goal that has forced Madrid to make
punishing cuts that are exacerbating a recession.
SLIPPAGE
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs continued to rise on
Monday, with Spain's 10-year bond topping the critical 7 percent
level, and world shares fell with a darkening global growth
outlook and little prospect of early process on the euro zone's
debt crisis.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos was to spell out to
finance ministers his government's plan for a package of up to
30 billion euros over several years through spending cuts and
tax hikes that are due to be announced this Wednesday.
A source close to the Spanish government said 10 billion
euros of cuts would come this year and that the measures would
include a hike in VAT sales tax, reduced social security
payments, reduced unemployment benefits and changes to pensions
calculations.
In return, the European Commission will propose easing
Madrid's deficit goal for this year to 6.3 percent of economic
output, 4.5 percent for 2013 and 2.8 percent for 2014, officials
said.
The new targets may still prove difficult to reach,
according to the draft recommendation from the European
countries to Spain, loosening its goals and demanding the
country be subjected to three-monthly checks.
The figures highlighted Spain's dramatic fiscal slippage due
to a worsening recession. Madrid was originally meant to cut its
budget shortfall to 4.4 percent this year. Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy unilaterally changed the target to 5.8 percent in
March before eventually accepting an agreed goal of 5.3 percent.
The Commission will make the new proposal on Tuesday to the
EU's finance ministers, who would have to agree for the targets
to become binding, two officials told Reuters.
Madrid had been due to reduce its national deficit to 3
percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2013. But a deep
recession has put that beyond reach.
De Guindos said he hoped to reach agreement on a memorandum
of understanding on the bank rescue on Monday, which would be
followed on July 20 by a final loan agreement. As part of that,
Spain will create a single bad bank to house toxic assets from
its banking sector.
Spain and Italy again stepped up pleas for European action
to put a cap on their borrowing costs.
"At this moment the only institution that has enough money
to act is the ECB," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel
Garcia-Margallo said at a conference. "For that reason, the ECB
should intervene in markets, it should start massive purchases
of public debt so that speculators understand that they will
lose their bets against the euro."
But ECB President Draghi told EU lawmakers the key to
restoring market confidence was for countries in difficulty to
fully implement promised structural reforms and stick to
programmes agreed with Brussels and international lenders, even
if they caused "social tensions".
He left the door open to a possible further cut in interest
rates after last week's 25 basis point cut to 0.75 percent but
voiced concern that the ECB was being expected to act "in areas
which don't seem to have a connection with monetary policy's
traditional remit".
CROWDED AGENDA
Alongside Spain, euro zone ministers were also due to
consider aid to Cyprus and whether to grant concessions to
Greece, which has admitted it is missing its bailout programme
targets.
EU leaders want to break the link between banks and
sovereigns by not lumbering governments with debts for rescuing
their lenders, making it harder for them to borrow.
They decided in principle on June 29 that euro zone rescue
funds could be used to buy government bonds to lower borrowing
costs, with conditions attached but without a full programme.
However Finland, and to some extent the Netherlands, have since
opposed such purchases.
Helsinki insists that there was no agreement on bond-buying
by the ESM in secondary markets at the leaders' summit.
Much depends on the ECB's role as banking supervisor, which
will need to be grounded in European law. It falls to the
European Commission to propose such legislation, which is not
expected until at least September.
Draghi said it was not yet agreed which banks the supervisor
would oversee, but to a large extent the ECB would be reliant on
existing national expertise.
Coordinating euro zone finance ministers has been the job of
Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker since 2005, but
his terms ends on July 17 and ministers were due to discuss his
successor on Monday. French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici
said he expected Juncker's term to be extended, depending on how
long he was prepared to stay on.
Ministers were also due to receive a report on the first
mission by the "troika" of the EU, the ECB and the International
Monetary Fund to Greece since June 17 elections.
Highlighting resistance to harsh austerity conditions
imposed on Greece, Deputy Labour Minister Nikos Nikolopoulos
resigned from the new government that won a parliamentary vote
of confidence only on Sunday, saying it was not forceful enough
in pushing lenders to ease the bailout terms.