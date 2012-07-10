* Monti says Italy may be interested in bond support
measures
* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit to 3 percent by 2014
By Francesca Landini and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 10 Italy said on Tuesday it may
want to tap euro zone aid to ease its borrowing costs as finance
ministers struggled to convince markets they are getting a grip
on the bloc's debt crisis, which a top European Central Banker
said could escalate.
Prime Minister Mario Monti, who is under intense market
pressure to shape up his economy and avoid being drawn into the
centre of the debt crisis, said Italy could be interested in
tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond support.
"It would be hazardous to say that Italy would never use
(this mechanism)," he said after a meeting of European finance
ministers in Brussels. "Italy may be interested."
He is worried by a rise in Italian bond yields, which were
slightly below 6 percent on Tuesday having bounced above the day
before. A sustained period above that threshold could open the
way to 7 percent, beyond which servicing costs are widely deemed
unsustainable.
Monti's comments show the 2-1/2 year-old euro zone crisis
risks engulfing Italy, the bloc's third-largest economy and a
member of the Group of Seven economic powers that is widely
viewed as too big to bail out.
Overnight, finance ministers outlined an aid package for
Spain - the euro zone's fourth-largest economy - but they
struggled to convince markets it would help stabilise the bloc.
The ministers agreed to grant Madrid an extra year until
2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange for
further budget savings. They also set the parameters of an aid
package for Spain's ailing banks.
The decisions were aimed at preventing Spain, mired in a
worsening recession, from needing a full state bailout which
would stretch the limits of Europe's rescue fund and plunge it
deeper into a debt crisis.
Markets were disappointed the meeting did not offer more.
The euro initially traded near a two-year trough against the
dollar and hit a five-week low versus the yen, with sentiment
edgy as the focus shifted to a German court hearing.
Germany's top court also addressed whether Europe's new
bailout fund and budget rules are compatible with national law
in a process influencing not just how to tackle the euro zone
crisis, but how much deeper European integration can go.
The hearing into complaints about the fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), and fiscal pact may indicate how long
the court will keep Europe on tenterhooks.
Anything more than a few weeks would mean a serious delay to
implementing the ESM, which has already been postponed from July
1, and raise serious doubts about whether Europe will really get
the extra firepower it needs to combat the crisis.
"A considerable postponement of the ESM (bailout fund) which
was foreseen for July this year could cause considerable further
uncertainty on markets beyond Germany and a considerable loss of
trust in the euro zone's ability to make necessary decisions in
an appropriate timeframe," German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told the court.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a member of the ECB's
policymaking Governing Council, went further and said a speedy
ratification of the ESM fund and rules on budget discipline was
no guarantee that the euro zone debt crisis would not worsen.
"A temporary ruling does not ensure that the risks can be
comprehensively limited. Conversely, a quick ratification is no
guarantee that the crisis will not escalate further," Weidmann
told the court.
Keeping up the pressure on Monti, the International Monetary
Fund said Italy must continue down the road to reform the
economy Monti began when he took over last year.
SPAIN AID
At their meeting overnight, euro zone finance ministers did
not agree a final figure for aid to ailing Spanish lenders,
weighed down by bad debts due to a housing crash and recession,
but the EU has set a maximum of 100 billion euros ($123 billion)
and some 30 billion euros would be available by the end of July
if there was an urgent need.
A final loan agreement will be signed on or around July 20,
Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told a news conference.
Luxembourg Finance Minister Luc Frieden said the 100 billion
euros available to Spanish banks was much more than they needed.
"There's no emergency here, there's a clear path towards
stabilisation," said Frieden. "The markets have to realise that
the money is there, more money than is necessary."
In one key decision watched by investors, ministers agreed
overnight that once a single European banking supervisor is set
up next year, Spanish banks could be directly recapitalised from
the euro zone rescue fund without requiring a state guarantee.
That fulfils an EU summit mandate to try to break a
so-called "doom loop" of mutual dependency between weak banks
and over indebted sovereigns, but represented a climbdown for
hardline north European creditor countries.
"It is a very, very positive agreement," Spanish Economy
Minister Luis de Guindos said on arrival for Tuesday's meeting.
The Eurogroup ministers were tasked with fleshing out a
bare-bones agreement reached by EU leaders at a summit last
month on establishing a European banking supervisor and using
the bloc's rescue funds to stabilise bond markets.
But differences persisted between north European countries
such as Finland and the Netherlands and southern states led by
Italy and Spain.
On Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi endured at times
hostile questioning in the European Parliament, notably from
German, Dutch and Finnish lawmakers concerned at the prospect of
European bank bailouts using taxpayers' money.
GREECE SEEKS EXTENSION
EU finance ministers formally agreed on Tuesday to give
Spain another year to bring its budget deficit down to within
the EU's 3 percent of GDP ceiling, giving Madrid some oxygen,
but even the new targets could be difficult to reach.
In a vote, ministers fixed Spain's deficit goals at 6.3
percent of GDP for this year, 4.5 percent for 2013 and 2.8
percent for 2014. Spain had originally been expected to reach
the 3-percent level in 2013 and could face EU sanctions if it
fails to meet its goals again.
Greece's new Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told Reuters
Television that he wanted to get his country's adjustment
programme back on track before requesting any kind of extension
to a 130 billion-euro bailout from the EU and IMF.
Athens' second rescue envisages it returning to markets in
2015, but a five-year recession makes that look unlikely and the
country may need more time to bring down its debt and regain
investor confidence. Stournaras' stance appeared to mark a more
measured tone. Last month the new Greek government said it
wanted a two-year extension.
"We want to bring the programme back on track and then we
will see what kind of extension we can have," he said. "We have
put forward the issue. The size of the recession justifies - as
Spain got an extension - that we should get an extension."