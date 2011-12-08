FRANKFURT Dec 8 The Bundesbank is open to it and other euro zone national central banks providing credit lines to the International Monetary Fund as part of a package of measures to tackle the debt crisis, a Bundesbank source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We must look at the precise details," the source close Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann added. "The money must go to the general IMF account, a special account for euro zone countries would equate to a financing of member states."

Euro zone countries are likely to agree to lend 150 billion euros ($200 billion) to the IMF via bilateral loans from their central banks, a senior euro zone source told Reuters earlier on Thursday, hours before the start of a crucial EU crisis summit.