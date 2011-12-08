FRANKFURT Dec 8 The Bundesbank is open to
it and other euro zone national central banks providing credit
lines to the International Monetary Fund as part of a package of
measures to tackle the debt crisis, a Bundesbank source told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We must look at the precise details," the source close
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann added. "The money must go to
the general IMF account, a special account for euro zone
countries would equate to a financing of member states."
Euro zone countries are likely to agree to lend 150 billion
euros ($200 billion) to the IMF via bilateral loans from their
central banks, a senior euro zone source told Reuters earlier on
Thursday, hours before the start of a crucial EU crisis summit.