BRUSSELS May 31 Some euro zone countries which
are meant to cut budget deficits below 3 percent of GDP in 2013
may need more time and there is room for a more expansionary
policy from the European Central Bank, IMF Deputy Managing
Director Nemat Shafik said.
"Overall, fiscal adjustment plans for this year are broadly
appropriate in Europe," Shafik told a conference in Brussels on
Thursday.
"In a few euro area countries, however, the nominal fiscal
targets for 2013 agreed before the current slowdown in growth
may prove too pro-cyclical and may need to be adjusted or at
least expressed in structural terms," she said.
"The Stability and Growth Pact's excessive deficit procedure
does allow for some flexibility in deciding how fast to bring
deficits below 3 percent of GDP. Should economic conditions
worsen, this flexibility should be used to revise deadlines for
meeting the targets."
Shafik said the deficit goals should be expressed in
structural terms, which exclude one-off revenues and expenditure
as well as the effects of the economic cycle.
Monetary policy played a crucial role in supporting growth
in the short term, she added.
"With price pressures expected to decline, this means the
European Central Bank could consider further expansionary
measures to prevent aggregate inflation slipping far below the
target of keeping inflation at or below 2 percent," she said.
Year-on-year inflation in May fell to 2.4 percent in the
euro zone from 2.6 percent in April. The European Central Bank
wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent and many
economists expect price growth will slow further from May
because the euro zone economy is in recession.
Shafik also supported the ECB's and euro zone ideas of
creating a bank resolution fund, a pan-euro zone bank deposit
guarantee scheme and euro zone financial supervision.
"To ensure that banks which receive pan-European support are
properly restructured and supervised, these banks could over
time be made subject to centralised regulation and supervision,
through a joint bank resolution authority with a common backstop
and a single deposit insurance fund," she said.
"The introduction of a common backstop for a pan-European
financial system would entail some fiscal risk-sharing, but
restoring stability and confidence will require additional
pooling of sovereignty," Shafik said.
"Developing a pan-European financial stability framework
would decouple banks from sovereigns and reduce deleveraging
pressures, thereby facilitating the availability of credit and
investment."