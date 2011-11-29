By Lesley Wroughton and Paul Taylor
| WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS Nov 29 Italy has had
preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund
about financial support to cope with the euro zone's debt
crisis, possibly co-funded by national European central banks,
but no decision has been taken, several sources close to the
situation said.
New Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti was briefing euro
zone finance ministers on his fiscal plans on Tuesday but the
sources said no formal request for IMF assistance was expected
before he presents his budget to the cabinet on Dec. 5.
In Spain, the centre-right People's Party (PP), which won a
Nov. 20 general election, is considering seeking international
aid as one option for shoring up Madrid's public finances,
according to sources close to the party.
The PP and the outgoing Socialist government denied there
were any such talks.
The situation is complicated by the fact that centre-right
Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy has not yet formed his
government and will only take office around Dec. 20, although he
is expected to outline key economic plans on Dec. 8.
A source familiar with both sides of exploratory talks
between Italy and the IMF said high level discussions had been
under way for weeks but had accelerated since last Wednesday,
when Germany made clear the European Central Bank could not
directly assist Rome.
"Discussions are currently around a 400 billion euro
contingency package. Italy has not filed a request but things
are building in that direction," the source said.
That is more than the roughly $380 billion which the IMF
currently has available to lend to all countries, although talks
are under way among the G20 major economies on boosting the
Fund's resources.
An IMF spokesman said there were no discussions with the
Italian authorities on a programme for IMF financing.
The IMF has emphasized that talks with Italy concern fiscal
monitoring, which Rome has requested as a way of building market
confidence. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on
Monday on a visit to Peru that an IMF mission would visit Italy
in coming days as part of intensified economic surveillance.
Officials at the Bank of Italy and the Italian Treasury said
no request for financial assistance had been made.
SPAIN EYED TOO
An IMF source said the global lender intended to reach out
to the incoming Spanish government as soon as its economic team
was formed.
Another said the IMF's country teams dealing with Italy and
Spain were primed for action and ready to push the button as
soon as requests came in, which was always preceded by extensive
preparatory talks.
Both euro zone states have seen their borrowing costs soar
in recent weeks to levels around 7 percent regarded as
unaffordable over the long term, and which drove Greece, Ireland
and Portugal to request bailouts.
Between them, Italy and Spain need to borrow more than 500
billion euros next year to refinance maturing debt.
A senior European Union source said it made sense for both
to seek outside support on a precautionary basis at a time when
new leaders can blame the stigma on their predecessors and use
strict IMF conditionality to help implement unpopular policies.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde had offered him a 50 billion
euro precautionary credit line at the Cannes G20 summit on Nov.
3. Lagarde denied having made any offer, but EU officials
confirmed that Berlusconi and European authorities had rebuffed
the idea as insufficient.
Sources close to the IMF board said there were discussions
including large emerging nations on the possibility of providing
about $400 billion in additional resources to the IMF, but they
cautioned that this was not all intended to help wealthy Europe.
The IMF could contribute about 100 billion euros to a
package for Italy, while the euro zone's rescue fund and
national central banks affiliated to the European Central Bank
would provide 300 billion euros, lent to the IMF.
Asked about those figures, the IMF board source said: "That
makes sense".
Italian daily La Stampa reported on Sunday that the IMF was
preparing an aid package of up to 600 billion euros at a rate of
between 4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months.
That too was denied by Italian and Fund officials.
The proposed approach would put the IMF, seen as a more
credible disciplinarian than the European Commission, in charge
of the programme. It also reflects resentment in Italy's
political elite at the dominance of France and Germany in the
euro zone.
The exact nature of the credit - a traditional standby
credit line or a precautionary credit line - remained to be
determined, the source said, but Monti favoured a programme with
conditions.
Italy accelerated the IMF talks after the European Central
Bank and Germany made clear last week they would not support
Rome directly, the IMF source added.
But Italian officials questioned the point of a rescue plan
for Italy alone when the whole of the euro zone is at risk.
The EU official said it made more sense for both Rome and
Madrid to receive precautionary support, potentially involving
the euro zone's rescue fund providing partial insurance for
their bonds alongside the IMF-supervised credit.
Reuters reported exclusively on Nov. 17 that euro zone and
IMF officials have discussed the idea of the ECB lending to the
IMF, to provide the fund with sufficient resources for bailing
out even the biggest euro zone sovereigns.
However euro zone officials said on Tuesday this would only
be a last resort.
"If Italy gets into trouble, euro zone countries can decide
to increase the resources of the IMF to provide money for the
bailout, and they can do that through national central banks,
who would simply print the money," one euro zone official said.
"This idea has been discussed, but it is in the background,
it is not the main scenario," the official said.
A second euro zone official said the loans could be
channeled to the IMF through the New Arrangements to Borrow.
The gambit could be a way of getting around legal
restrictions on the ECB financing government borrowing or
lending to the EFSF rescue fund.
Economists say only the ECB now can offer a credible
guarantee to markets, as plans to leverage the firepower of the
euro zone's EFSF rescue fund to 1 trillion euros are unlikely to
fully materialise or, even if they do, to be sufficient.
The bank has repeatedly said it cannot become the lender of
last resort to euro zone governments, which should first of all
change policies that created large public debt and slow growth.
France has openly called for the ECB to get more involved by
issuing the euro zone bailout fund - the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) - a banking licence that would allow
it to refinance itself with the ECB liquidity operations.
Yet Germany opposes such an idea, fearing it would lead to
financing government deficits, endanger the ECB's independence
and in the end lead to higher inflation, which would make all
euro zone citizens poorer.
