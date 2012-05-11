GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling stunned by UK election shock, fallout limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
ISTANBUL May 11 Greece, Portugal and Ireland must meet their obligations under bailout agreements reached with international lenders, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
"I keep repeating myself: it's implementation, implementation, implementation. There are no alternative options in those countries," Christine Lagarde said after a meeting in Turkey.
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2689 in erratic trade
* To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls and results, click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48 (Adds spreadbetting prices on FTSE, early London move in sterling)