WASHINGTON, June 18 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday the euro zone is in the midst of a
recovery, boosted by a weaker currency, low oil prices, and the
central bank's loose monetary policy.
Even risks from Greece and its possible exit from the
currency bloc "appear manageable," at least in the short term,
the IMF said in its yearly check-up on the euro zone's health.
Greece and its international lenders, the IMF and the
European Union, continued to wrangle over a cash-for-reforms
deal on Thursday amid increasing nervousness that Athens could
default on its payment to the IMF on June 30.
"Beyond the near term, the risks surrounding Greece can be
managed as long as there are concerted efforts to accelerate and
deepen integration within the monetary union to make it more
resilient," the IMF said in a statement on the euro zone.
But the global lender said many of the factors supporting
European growth could evaporate in the future and leave the
continent stranded with growth that is too low unless it pursues
deeper reforms and integration in the bloc.
"Potential growth, estimated at around 1 percent on average
over the medium term, is well below what is needed to reduce
unemployment to acceptable levels in many countries," the IMF
said.
"As the one-off factors driving the cyclical recovery fade,
the risk remains that the economy will return to low growth and
be vulnerable to shocks given the limited policy space."
In its last global forecasts in April, the IMF predicted the
euro zone's economies would expand by 1.5 percent this year, and
1.6 percent in 2016.
The IMF also said the euro's depreciation has helped
economies recover, but the currency is now "moderately weaker"
than its fundamental level.
It urged Europeans to clean up bank balance sheets,
strengthen a common fiscal backstop, boost investment, and speed
up reforms to labor and product markets.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)