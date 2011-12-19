BERLIN Dec 19 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble sees no chance of the United States
increasing its contribution to the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) because of opposition in Congress, he told German radio on
Monday.
Euro zone leaders have agreed to offer 150 billion euros in
bilateral loans to the IMF to raise its crisis-fighting capacity
while up to 50 billion euros more is expected to come from
non-euro European countries and possibly more from outside
Europe.
"Washington cannot make bilateral loans available to the IMF
without Congress approving it, that's the way it's done in the
United States. And there's no chance of that and the American
government has always made that clear," he said.