By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, April 16 Inflationary pressures eased
further in March in the 17 countries using the euro, spurred by
a continued downward trend in energy prices, data from the EU
statistics agency showed on Tuesday.
Annual euro zone inflation fell to 1.7 percent in March, its
lowest level since August 2010, Eurostat said, compared with the
European Central Bank's target of close to but not above 2
percent.
The figure was in line with the average expectations of 41
economists polled by Reuters, and confirmed Eurostat's flash
inflation estimate made earlier this month.
Easing inflation and the weak economy could provide added
impetus for European central bankers to consider lowering rates
when they meet on May 2, with some economists citing the bloc's
rigid inflation target as hampering a return to economic
expansion after three years of debt crisis.
ECB policymakers have recently been dropping hints that
easing price pressures could prompt them to ease monetary policy
further.
"We expect the ECB to cut interest rates from 0.75 percent
to 0.50 percent by mid-2013, and consider a move as soon as May
as highly possible," said economist Howard Archer of IHS Global
Insight.
"Not only did further euro zone GDP contraction highly
likely occur in the first quarter, but prospects for the second
quarter hardly look bright at the moment."
The last time the ECB reduced its main refinancing rate was
July 2012, when rates were cut to the current 0.75 percent
level.
Already in recession in 2012, the euro zone economy is
expected to shrink again this year as households and businesses
struggle with the fallout of the bloc's public debt crisis and
government spending cuts.
"If the data continues to disappoint, implying another slip
back in Q2, and the slight improvement that we are seeing from
Q4 is not at play anymore, the ECB could play its last
conventional bullet on cutting rates," Barclays' Francois Cabau
said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the euro zone economy to
contract by 0.4 percent this year, with 19 out of 25 economists
saying they expect the ECB to announce more measures to tackle
the downturn.
March's annual inflation figure was down significantly
compared with the same month a year ago, when it was 2.7
percent.
The rate of annual inflation in March rose compared to the
previous month in only one euro zone country, Portugal. The rate
held steady in Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands and eased
in the currency bloc's other members.
Greece posted a slight fall in prices in March, with an
annual inflation rate of -0.2 percent.