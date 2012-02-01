* Inflation steady at 2.7 percent in January
* Eonomists expect ECB to cut rates in February or March
BRUSSELS Feb 1 Consumer price inflation
in the euro zone remained at 2.7 percent for the second straight
month in January, data showed on Wednesday, off last year's peak
and supporting bets that the European Central Bank will cut
rates to help revive the economy.
Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was in line
with expectations of economists polled by Reuters and unchanged
from December, as rising unemployment cuts into household
spending and pushes companies and businesses to freeze or reduce
prices.
Although the reading was only a first estimate by the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat, economists see
inflation slowing over the next few months as many of the euro
zone's nations slip into a brief recession in 2012.
With a benign inflation outlook, economists also expect the
ECB to take rates below 1 percent for the first time ever in the
coming months, perhaps as early as the bank's meeting on Feb. 9.
A Reuters poll of some 66 economists in early January
suggested the bank will cut interest rates to a new record low
of 0.75 percent in February or March.
Inflation is still above the ECB's target of below, but
close to 2 percent, which the Frankfurt-based bank judges to be
right for price stability and a healthy economy.
But full inflation data in December showed that after
stripping out volatile energy prices -- driven up by crude oil
globally over concerns about a supply disruption in Iran -- core
inflation was 1.9 percent in December.
Supporting that, Spanish inflation rose less than expected
in January to 2 percent, separate data showed on Tuesday.
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, reported slowing
consumer price rises on Monday.