BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following estimate of consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro on April: Euro area annual inflation and its components, % Weight Apr 2015 Nov 2015 Dec 2015 Jan 2016 Feb 2016 Mar 2016 Apr 2016 () 2016 All-items HICP 1000.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 -0.2 0.0 -0.2e All-items excluding: 902.6 0.7 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.8e > energy > energy, unprocessed food 828.5 0.7 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.8e > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 707.3 0.6 0.9 0.9 1.0 0.8 1.0 0.8e Food, alcohol & tobacco 195.3 1.0 1.5 1.2 1.0 0.6 0.8 0.8e > processed food, alcohol & tobacco 121.3 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.5e > unprocessed food 74.1 1.3 2.7 2.0 1.4 0.6 1.3 1.2e Energy 97.4 -5.8 -7.3 -5.8 -5.4 -8.1 -8.7 -8.6e Non-energy industrial goods 265.5 0.1 0.6 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.5e Services 441.8 1.0 1.2 1.1 1.2 0.9 1.4 1.0e e = estimate The source dataset is available here. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)