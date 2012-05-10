* Bundesbank prepares for inflation above euro zone average
* Bundesbank position highlights diverging price pressures
* ECB says ready to act to contain upside price risks
* Survey sees firm near-term prices, pressure easing in 2013
By Andreas Framke and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, May 10 The European Central
Bank is ready to raise interest rates when inflation risks
arise, a top ECB policymaker said on Thursday as a survey
pointed to stubbornly high prices this year and the Bundesbank
signalled it may live with higher German inflation.
Financial markets are looking to the ECB to take further
steps to stem the euro zone crisis but ECB policymakers speaking
at a conference in Vienna focussed more on being ready to unwind
the extraordinary support they have taken than any fresh action.
Peter Praet, the ECB Executive Board member who holds the
powerful economics portfolio, said the bank will raise interest
rates when it sees upside risks to prices, and remove other
crisis measures if they add to inflation pressures.
"As in the past, the Governing Council will be vigilant in
order to contain upside risks to price stability", Praet said in
a speech at an Austrian National Bank conference.
Euro zone rates are at a record-low level of 1.0 percent and
the ECB said earlier this month inflation risks are balanced.
In addition to cutting rates, the ECB has injected over 1
trillion euros into the financial system with twin 3-year
funding operations, or LTROs, in December and February that
eased markets' angst in the first quarter about the euro zone.
Inconclusive elections in Greece and renewed concerns about
the health of Spain's banking sector are nonetheless feeding
those fears again and the supportive effect of the LTROs is
wearing thin.
But Praet gave no indication the ECB was ready to take
further such 'non-standard' measures and stressed the temporary
nature of those steps already taken.
"Extraordinary monetary policy interventions have to be
temporary in nature and tied to a commitment of swift reversal
as soon as conditions improve," Praet said.
The ECB's non-standard measures, including the LTROs, do not
stand in the way of an interest rate increase, he added.
Another ECB policymaker, Austrian central bank chief Ewald
Nowotny, took a slightly softer line but also gave no indication
that the ECB could take fresh action.
"Whenever we take a new action at the ECB, we also have
discussion on how to end it. If need comes, we do have an
arsenal also to be on the restrictive side," he said.
"We have a number of possibilities for the restrictive side,
but it is quite important to note that now is not the time for
that," he added.
BUNDESBANK STEELS
Nowotny said inflation expectations are well anchored but
that there are increasing divergences in growth in Europe.
In the near-term, an ECB survey pointed to higher inflation
than previously seen - though it showed cost pressures easing.
The central bank's latest survey of professional
forecasters, released on Thursday, projected average euro zone
inflation of 2.3 percent this year compared to 1.9 percent seen
in February.
The survey of 56 experts saw inflation easing to 1.8 percent
next year. It February, the 2013 forecast was 1.7 percent.
In Germany, the Bundesbank signalled it was preparing to
stomach higher German inflation rates that it expects as a
result of the structural adjustments economies on the periphery
of the euro zone are making.
Such reforms in peripheral states would improve their
competitiveness and under this scenario Germany could have an
inflation rate above the bloc's average, the bank said in a
statement for a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.
"That means an inflation rate moderately above the ECB
inflation target of around 2 percent," a Bundesbank source who
declined to be identified told Reuters.
Germans have a deep-seated aversion to inflation stemming
from the national experience of hyperinflation in the 1920s and
the Bundesbank has traditionally pushed for tighter ECB monetary
policy to choke off price pressures.
Although the Bundesbank still wants stable prices across the
euro zone, its latest comments show the bank recognises that
upward pressure on German wage costs and property prices suggest
its inflation is likely to rise above the bloc's average.
"It means that they will not try to fight a purely German
interest rate policy in the (ECB)," said Christian Schulz at
Berenberg Bank, a former ECB economist.
"They are aware that interest rates have to be lower than
they would be if Germany was on its own," he added, referring to
the ECB's one-size-fits-all monetary policy.
German wage costs have lagged those in other euro zone
countries for years. But the economic contraction in the bloc's
periphery means those countries face downward price pressures
while Germany will live with more normal inflation rates.
Schulz saw inflation in Germany rising by "a tenth of a
percent, or maybe two."
"But in the rest of Europe, inflation is going to be much
lower than it was in the past and that just means that Germany
will end up slightly above the euro zone inflation average
rather than below as in the past," he added.
German annual inflation eased to 2.0 percent in April, in
line with the ECB's target of close to but below 2 percent. Euro
zone inflation is running at 2.6 percent.