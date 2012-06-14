* Euro zone inflation confirmed at 2.4 pct for May
* Economists see ECB rate cut to boost economy
* Euro zone labour costs rise by 2 pct in 1st-qtr
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 14 Cheaper fuel and transport
brought euro zone inflation to its lowest level in 15 months in
May, but the pace of change from April was slower than expected,
leaving the European Central Bank to decide the merits of a rate
cut as the economy slumps.
The ECB left interest rates at 1 percent last week and the
bank's president says it is up to European governments to do
more to save the bloc's deteriorating economy.
But many economists expect the ECB to cut interest rates in
the coming months and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said late
last week the Frankfurt-based bank has the ability to cut rates
if the economy continues to weaken.
Consumer price inflation in the 17 countries sharing the
euro was 2.4 percent in May on an annual basis, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday, down from 2.6
percent in April, as world oil prices fell.
At the start of the year, the price of oil was driven up by
almost a fifth by tensions between the West and Iran over its
nuclear programme but has began to fall as investors worry about
a slowing global economy, dragged down by the euro zone crisis.
Still, the monthly speed at which prices declined was only
0.1 percent in May, Eurostat said, pointing to some residual
price pressures that could slow the fall in inflation towards
the ECB's target of "close to but below two percent."
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent
fall, as the cost of food and alcohol rose 0.2 percent. Hotel
and restaurants also increased prices by 0.2 percent.
Many policymakers and economists see inflation coming down
during the year as the euro zone struggles with record
unemployment and weak business morale. German policymakers have
also sent signals that they are willing to accept a stronger
rise in German prices than may have been tolerable in the past.
But ECB President Mario Draghi said there would be "no horse
trading" with euro zone governments to take bolder action on
rates and other measures to calm market concerns about Greece's
future in the euro and Spain's financial stability. Draghi said
the ECB would not fill a policy vacuum.
The ECB is pushing the euro zone to reform its economies and
recover from the bloc's public debt crisis, and economists say
it must increase productivity and competitiveness.
That challenge was evident in hourly labour costs for the
first quarter of this year, also released by Eurostat, that rose
by 2 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
The rise was slightly less versus the previous quarter, when
labour costs rose 2.8 percent.
The euro zone, with the exception of Germany, has given
itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong
economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro.
The cost of labour has increased since 2001 by about 12
percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the
euro zone, according to Eurostat data.