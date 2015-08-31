BRUSSELS Aug 31 Euro zone inflation was the
same in August as in July year-on-year, defying market
expectations of a slowdown as rising prices of unprocessed food
and services offset some of the downward pull from much cheaper
energy, a first official estimate showed.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said euro
zone prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year this month, the same
as in July. Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation
at 0.1 percent year-on-year.
Cheaper energy was the biggest factor lowering the overall
index, with energy prices 7.1 percent lower in August than a
year earlier. Unprocessed food had the biggest upward impact on
inflation as its prices rose 2.3 percent in annual terms.
Excluding both the volatile energy and unprocessed food
price -- a measure the European Central Bank calls core
inflation -- consumer prices rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in
August, the same as in July.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)