BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Euro zone inflation was lower
than expected in August, revised data showed on Wednesday,
because prices of energy fell by more and those of industrial
goods rose by less than initial estimates.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said
consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were flat
month-on-month for a 0.1 percent year-on-year rise, a slow-down
from the 0.2 percent annual rise in July.
In its first estimate two weeks ago, Eurostat estimated the
year-on-year number in August at 0.2 percent.
The difference is mainly due to a deeper than previously
estimated fall in the year-on-year prices of energy -- 7.2
percent rather than 7.1 percent -- and slower growth of prices
of non-energy industrial goods -- only 0.4 percent rather than
the previously reported 0.6 percent.
Core inflation, a measure that excludes the volatile energy
and unprocessed food prices, was 0.3 percent month-on-month and
0.9 percent year-on-year in August -- the same as previously
estimated and unchanged from July.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)