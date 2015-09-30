BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Euro zone prices fell
year-on-year in September for the first time in six months, the
official estimates showed on Wednesday, highlighting the
persistent risk of outright deflation amid a slump in
commodities prices.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated
that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell
0.1 percent year-on-year in September after a 0.1 percent rise
in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of no
change in prices this month.
The main factor behind the easing was a sharp annual drop in
energy prices, which fell 8.9 percent after a 7.2 percent fall
in August. Unprocessed food, on the other hand, was the biggest
upward driver for the overall index, with a 2.7 percent rise.
Without these two volatile components -- or what the
European Central Bank calls core inflation -- prices increased
by 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, the same as in
August.
The ECB wants to keep the headline inflation at below, but
close to 2 percent over the medium term and started buying
assets including government bonds in March to inject more cash
into the economy and in this way accelerate price growth.
But the 1 trillion euro plus programme, called quantitative
easing (QE), has so far had limited success because of the sharp
declines in the prices of commodities, exacerbated by
expectations of slower economic growth in the world's second
biggest economy China.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)