BRUSSELS, March 31 A sharp fall in energy prices
in March meant the overall index of consumer prices fell again
year-on-year, but less than in the previous month, the European
Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated on Thursday.
Eurostat said consumer inflation was -0.1 percent
year-on-year in March, after a -0.2 percent year-on-year reading
in February. The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation
close to, but below 2 percent.
Energy prices dropped 8.7 percent in March against the same
period of 2015, Eurostat said.
Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components
-- a measure the ECB calls core inflation -- consumer prices
rose 0.9 percent year-on-year, accelerating from 0.8 percent in
February.
To accelerate price growth the ECB unveiled an unexpectedly
large stimulus package this month, cutting its deposit rate
deeper into negative territory, increasing monthly asset buys by
a third and offering free loans to the corporate sector.
