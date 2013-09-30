* Inflation lowest since February 2010
* Energy costs drop fastest, food costs slow rise
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Inflation in the euro zone
cooled at a faster-than-expected pace in September and fell its
lowest level since February 2010, signalling that the European
Central Bank can maintain its loose monetary policy to help the
bloc's recovery.
Consumer prices in the 17 countries using the euro edged
down to 1.1 percent in September from 1.3 percent in August,
slightly below market expectations of 1.2 percent, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.
The European Central Bank will hold its rate setting meeting
in Paris on Wednesday and is expected to keep rates at a record
low and keep them that way for an extended period of time, or
possibly deliver another cut if warranted.
September's fall was mainly due to energy prices, which slid
0.9 percent on the year, while rises in the price of food,
alcohol and tobacco products slowed significantly to 2.6 percent
from 3.2 percent in August.
The bloc's weaker economies, struggling with record
joblessness and growth-choking austerity, have seen a big drop
in the rate of inflation this year, while Greece is facing
deflation.
In Spain, consumer prices fell to their lowest in almost
four years in August on fading effects of last year's sales tax
hike, while other data showed there was no sign of an
improvement in the consumer mood.
In Germany, Europe's largest economy, inflation decelerated
to 1.4 percent in September, staying comfortably below the ECB's
target of close but below 2 percent and posed no risks to the
bank's expansive monetary policy.