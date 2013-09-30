* Inflation lowest since February 2010; well below ECB
target
* Energy costs drop, food costs rise more slowly in
September
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Euro zone inflation fell
faster than expected in September to its lowest since February
2010, signalling that the European Central Bank can maintain its
loose monetary policy to help the bloc's recovery.
Consumer prices in the 17 countries using the euro edged
down to 1.1 percent in September from 1.3 percent in August,
slightly below market expectations of 1.2 percent, the EU's
statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.
"We see no inflation risks," said Christoph Weil, a European
economist at Commerzbank. "There is no reason for the European
Central Bank to act on inflation. It can stay with its
expansionary policy," he said.
The ECB will hold its rate-setting meeting in Paris on
Wednesday and is expected to keep interest rates at a record low
and leave them that way for an extended period or possibly
deliver another cut if warranted.
The euro zone's September reading is well below the ECB's
target of close to but below 2 percent and the bank expects
inflation for all of 2013 to be between 1.4 percent and 1.6
percent. That is in line with economists' expectations.
September's fall was mainly due to energy prices, which slid
0.9 percent on the year, while rises in the price of food,
alcohol and tobacco products slowed significantly to 2.6 percent
from 3.2 percent in August.
The euro zone emerged from its longest-ever recession in the
second quarter and while growth is expected to gradually return
to the bloc following its deep crisis, indebted consumers are in
no mood to spend and push up price inflation.
The bloc's weaker economies, struggling with record
joblessness and spending cuts, have seen a big drop in the rate
of inflation this year, while Greece is facing deflation.
In Spain, consumer price inflation fell to its lowest in
almost four years in August on fading effects of last year's
sales tax hike, while other data showed there was no sign of an
improvement in the consumer mood.
Even in Germany, Europe's largest economy, inflation
decelerated to 1.4 percent in September, appearing to pose no
risks to ECB's expansive monetary policy.
"Against this backdrop, we would expect ECB President Mario
Draghi to reaffirm on Wednesday the ECB's commitment to keep
interest rates at record lows for an extended period," said
Martin van Vliet, an economist at ING.