* Feb annual euro zone inflation revised down to 0.7 pct
* That level triggered ECB rate cut in November
* Rate is joint-lowest since Nov 2009, when it was 0.5 pct
* Cheap fuel, telecom, heating oil dragged down index
* ECB ready to act against possible deflation risks
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, March 17 Euro zone annual inflation
dropped back in February to the level that triggered a surprise
cut in interest rates in November, revised data showed on
Monday, underlining deflation risks in the bloc.
The year-on-year inflation rate in the 18 countries sharing
the euro was 0.7 percent in February against 0.8 percent in
January, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said.
The reading was the joint-lowest in four years and a touch
below the initial February estimate of 0.8 percent. The annual
inflation print last fell to 0.7 percent in October - a decline
that persuaded the European Central Bank to cut its key interest
rate to a record low of 0.25 percent the following month.
Inflation has not dropped below that level since November
2009, when it stood at 0.5 percent, Eurostat said.
The ECB, which targets inflation at close to but below 2
percent, considers the risk of euro zone deflation as "quite
limited", its president Mario Draghi said last Thursday. The
bank left borrowing costs unchanged at its most recent meeting
on March 6.
Draghi also said the bank has been preparing additional
policy steps to guard against possible deflation, and that the
longer inflation remained low, the higher was the probability of
deflationary risks emerging.
LOW INFLATION 'THE NEW NORMAL'?
But the ECB has already said it expects inflation to only
pick up slowly, to 1.0 percent this year and 1.5 percent in
2016, and a minimal dip to 0.7 percent last month seems unlikely
to prompt a significant policy change.
"The downward revision to the February inflation figures is
unlikely to be enough to trigger further near-term monetary
easing," said Martin van Vliet, senior economist at ING. "This
will also require a deterioration of the activity and or a
further significant strengthening of the euro."
A strong euro has weighed on prices, and the currency fell
in reaction to Monday's data, dipping against the dollar and
paring gains against the yen.
Month-on-month inflation was 0.3 percent in February, driven
by a 0.5 percent rise in prices of services and a 0.4 percent
increase in costs of non-energy industrial goods.
Prices of food, alcohol and tobacco fell 0.1 percent on the
month, while highly volatile energy costs inched up 0.1 percent.
In February, there were four euro zone countries with
negative annual inflation rates, Portugal and Slovakia both with
-0.1 percent, Greece with -0.9 percent and Cyprus at -1.3
percent.
"Today's CPI figures are a clear reminder that low inflation
may have become the new normal for the euro zone - which
certainly won't make it easy for some countries to reduce their
debt overhangs," van Vliet said.
Draghi has rejected comparisons with Japan's experience of
deflation, which became so entrenched that companies and
households held off on spending on expectations of lower prices,
leading to two decades of economic stagnation.
Speaking last Thursday, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann also
said the risk of widespread deflation in the euro zone was very
limited, adding that policymakers should not overload monetary
policy to haul the bloc out of crisis.(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by John Stonestreet)